German Ambassador to Lebanon Georg Birgelen said Thursday that Germany wants to invest in Lebanon’s infrastructure, the National News Agency reported.

“We want to invest in Lebanon in a way that would benefit both countries,” Birgelen said after his meeting with Lebanese Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil.

The ambassador’s meeting with Bassil was joined by Claudia Warning, director general for the Middle East, Asia, Latin America, Southeastern and Eastern Europe at the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, who expressed her wishes for a continuous cooperation between Lebanon and Germany.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel vowed last year to boost economic ties with Lebanon, and to make contributions to Beirut’s energy, waste, industrial, and commercial fields.

She said that the CEDRE conference, which France hosted last April to support Lebanon’s development and reforms, provided an important platform for economic cooperation between the two nations.

