Several people were injured Wednesday as fuel tanks exploded at the al-Shahrouq station in the Dinniyeh district town of Bakhoun, the National News Agency reported

The blast fully destroyed the two-story station

“A gas station exploded … and the fire is still raging,” Bakhoun Mayor Ziad Jamal said, adding that he doesn’t know how the explosion happened.

Civil Defense and ambulances were dispatched to the scene in the town’s center.

6 were reportedly injured including 4 Lebanese and Syrians. All were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment

Berri Hosts a reconciliation dinner for Hariri, Jumblatt

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri hosted on Wednesday Prime Minister Saad Hariri and Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Jumblatt over a “reconciliation” dinner following their latest spat.

This comes after Hariri and Jumblatt held a meeting Tuesday for the first time since their latest war of words. That meeting was held at the headquarters of the Druze religious authority in Verdun on the sidelines of condolences over the death of Druze spiritual leader Sheikh Ali Zeineddine.Hariri, Jumblatt and officials from their parties had traded jabs in recent weeks over several issues

Jumblatt criticized Hariri over his political rapprochement with Free Patriotic Movement chief and Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil, accusing them of seeking to monopolize power and administrative appointments.

