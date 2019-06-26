Here are the top stories for Lebanon today:

U.S. President Donald Trump’s vision for Mideast peace has hit a raw nerve in Lebanon, reviving fears of any plan that would permanently settle Palestinian refugees in the country and shift its Christian-Muslim sectarian balance. Rejecting the naturalization of Palestinians has been a rare point of agreement among Lebanese through a troubled history including the 1975-90 civil war in which Palestinian groups played a major role.

Lebanon seeks Russia’s mediation on its maritime border with Syria. “We have knowledge that Syria wants to demarcate the maritime border with Lebanon, and Russia is present in this area and at this border in particular,” Lebanese Defense Minister Bou Saab told the Russian news agency.