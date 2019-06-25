It’s part of a larger Middle East peace plan (yet to be revealed) that the White House has called “the deal of the century” but the proposal has its critics. Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas reportedly stated in late May that the deal can “go to hell,” adding that “the same goes for the Bahrain economic workshop that they are planning for the next month, in order to sell us more and more illusions.”

The summit this week is being hosted by the U.S. Treasury, the White House, the government of Bahrain and its ministry of finance. Some 300 guests will be there, including Christine Lagarde of the International Monetary Fund, Blackstone’s Steve Schwarzman and former U.K. Prime Minister Tony Blair. Other confirmed delegations are primarily from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates while Jordan and Egypt have said they will attend, but not at a ministerial level. Notably, Palestinian and Israeli officials will not be in attendance.

The absence of officials from the two governments on which the event is purportedly focused makes the event all the more pointless, says Hussein Ibish, senior resident scholar at the Arab Gulf States Institute in Washington (AGSIW), told CNBC Monday.

“It tells me that the whole thing is a complete waste of time,” Ibish said.

“Concrete development plans, rather than the ‘vision’ Jared Kushner and White House Israel advisor Jason Greenblatt have often referenced when describing the workshop, are off the table without any Israeli or Palestinian officials present, as is the promotion of Israeli-Arab reconciliation or ‘normalization’,” Ibish said. “So what’s the point?,” he asked. “Almost everyone I know fears the worst.”