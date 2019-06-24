by Dan Azzi
People always repeat the same mantra about corruption being the biggest problem in Lebanon. And when that’s said, everyone around nods wisely and approvingly, as if corruption is some sort of wart, and all we have to do to eradicate it is to bring a dermatologist to cut it out, and everything would be fine.
It is self-evident that corruption is a major problem in the country, but I believe we have a bigger underlying disease that is tainting all aspects of our lives.
To discuss this issue, we first have to define corruption, and it’s not as easy as it sounds. US Supreme Court Justice, Potter Stewart, once said, “I can’t define pornography, but I know it when I see it.”
I’d like to take a stab at the definition, so here goes.