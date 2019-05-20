Here are the top stories for Lebanon today:

The Head of Lebanon’s General Labor Confederation Bechara Asmar submitted Monday his resignation, capping off a whirlwind weekend that saw his meteoric fall following lewd comments made regarding the late Maronite Patriarch Cardinal Mar Nasrallah Boutros Sfeir. Asmar, who was detained Saturday on charges of threatening civil peace and stirring sectarian tensions, signed his resignation while behind bars.

Lebanon’s Higher Defense Council instructed the country’s General Security to deport the Syrian refugees who entered Lebanon in an illegal way to curb human trafficking, local media reported on Monday. “We are more concerned about human trafficking practices on Lebanese borders and illegal borders than the smuggling of products,” Ola Boutros, advisor to Lebanese foreign affairs minister, was quoted as saying by Elnashra, an online independent newspaper. Human trafficking is a very big problem, Boutros added, which leads to prostitution, early marriages and other dangerous practices that impact the safety and security of Syrian refugees.