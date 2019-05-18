Here are the top stories for Lebanon today:

French President Emmanuel Macron mourned the loss of “a precious friend” to France with the passing of former Maronite Patriarch Cardinal Mar Nasrallah Boutros Sfeir, Lebanon’s presidential palace reported Friday. “I remain confident that … the legacy he left will continue to inspire the Lebanese people, especially in facing the challenges, and Lebanon can rely on France’s constant support,” he added. “Your country loses an [important figure] … who was a defendant of the Lebanese model that is based on plurality, tolerance and coexistence,” Macron wrote in his letter to president Aou

The insulting remarks made by the head of the General Confederation of Lebanese Workers Beshara al-Asmar about late patriarch Nasrallah Sfeir sparked outraged in Lebanon and several called for his arrest “Asmar was summoned for interrogation for insulting Patriarch Sfeir,” according to LBCI TV station on Saturday quoting unnamed sources.