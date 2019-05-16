Here are the top stories for Lebanon today:

Three Lebanese citizens were sentenced to prison in the United Arab Emirates Wednesday, drawing heavy criticism for an alleged lack of due process at the trial. The three had been detained in the UAE on charges of having ties to Hezbollah. Two were sentenced to 10 years in prison, while the third has been sentenced to life in prison, according to relatives and Amnesty International. Another five Lebanese detainees were ordered to be released.