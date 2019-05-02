Here are the top stories for Lebanon today:

Hundreds of Lebanese and foreign workers Wednesday joined with members of the Lebanese Communist Party to march toward Martyrs’ Square, marking Labor Day by protesting corruption and the misuse of public funds. Members of the National Federation of Worker and Employee Trade Unions in Lebanon marched from their headquarters in Moseitbeh to Mathaf, where the Communist Party members joined them.

Lebanon Interior Minister Raya el-Hassan said in an interview with al-Arabiya TVl that “the security situation in Lebanon is maintained, as is the case at the airport.” She admitted that the real problem in Lebanon is the economy .

Lebanon’s Cabinet on Wednesday significantly lowered internet prices for households, bringing the cost of DSL packages down by around 50 percent, according to Telecom Minister Jamal Jarrah.

Jarrah told reporters following the Cabinet meeting that Ogero, the telecom sector’s regulatory authority, is working round the clock to upgrade the country’s telecom infrastructure in a bid to improve internet bandwidth for households. “We have reached a new stage where we could give citizens the right to access cheap and fast internet,” the minister said.

The list of the newly announced DSL plans by Ogero is as follows:

– 2 Mbps / Unlimited GB – 60,000 L.L. ($40) – 4 Mbps / Unlimited GB – 90,000 L.L.($60) – 4 Mbps / 40GB – 24,000 L.L.($18)