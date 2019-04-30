Here are the top stories for Lebanon today:

Lebanese Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil emphasized the need to draw the maritime borders with Israel under the supervision of the United Nations or with the U.S. intervention which will restore the right of the Lebanese to their territories. Lebanon has an unresolved maritime border with Israel that involves a triangular sea area of about 860 square km extending along the edge of three of its 10 offshore energy blocks. Bassil said that there are a lot of joint oil fields between countries in the world and if these countries agree to divide the revenues of this wealth fairly, peace will prevail

The Progressive Socialist Party has stressed that stability and security in the Chouf and Aley regions of Mount Lebanon remain a “red line” despite the rising political tensions between its chief Walid Jumblatt and his rivals.

“The escalatory stances aim to stir strife in Mount Lebanon, but had it not been for Jumblatt’s efforts and wisdom in preventing his party members and supporters from responding to provocations, we would have witnessed destabilization in Mt. Lebanon,” a PSP source told Asharq al-Awsat newspaper in remarks published Sunday.

“Mt. Lebanon’s security and stability are a red line and we in the PSP and the Democratic Gathering had demanded that security be exclusively controlled by the Lebanese Army and legitimate security forces,” the source added.

Tensions have surged in recent days after Hezbollah and its allies s criticized him over his stances on the Syrian regime , the occupied Shebaa Farms and the cancelation of a license for cement plant in Ain Dara for Maher al Assad , brother of Syria’s president Bashar al Assad

Lebanon received official notice from France that President Emmanuel Macron is planning on visiting the country at the invitation of President Michel Aoun. No date has not been set yet for the trip , but Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian is expected to travel to Beirut in June to follow up on Beirut’s reform commitments to the CEDRE conference that was held in Paris in 2018. Le Drian will reportedly hold frank talks with the Lebanese officials on the CEDRE pledges.