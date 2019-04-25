“We are seeing growth in the total amount of investments going into the energy sector,” Apicorp CEO Ahmed Attiga told CNBC’s “Capital Connection” on Wednesday.

The group says planned investments account for the majority of the spending at $613 billion while committed investments cover the remainder.

Oil remains key, but gas is risin

The power sector accounts for the largest share of total investments at $348 billion. Of that, there are $90 billion worth of projects currently under execution.

“The power sector is really showing tremendous growth, and this is a direct outcome of the countries of the region diversifying their energy mix and also trying to rely on renewables as a major source of energy,” Attiga said.