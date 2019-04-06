Here are the top stories for Lebanon today:

Lebanese Girl Donates Savings to #Hezbollah, Rewarded with a #Hijab and Copy of the Quran Signed by Nasrallahhttps://t.co/a6IYaaD9td pic.twitter.com/gFdjwhUiKF

— MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) April 4, 2019

“Saudi Arabia is keen to preserve and strengthen Lebanon’s stability and security,” Walid al-Bukhari’s the Saudi ambassador to Lebanon said during a visit to the Lebanese Press Syndicate’s headquarters in Raouche, in an effort to strengthen ties between the two countries’ media sectors.

The Lebanese Petroleum Administration (LPA), the government agency that manages the sector, recommended four offshore blocks to be included in the second licensing round, but Energy Minister Nada Boustani did not say in her Tweet if all have been approved. Bids for the second licensing round are due on January 31. 2020, Boustani said in her Tweet.