Here are the top stories for Lebanon today:

The Syrian nationals were arrested in Morh Kfarsghab, a village located in the Zgharta District in the North Governorate of Lebanon, according to the report. In 2015 the Lebanese government has barred the UN refugee agency from registering Syrian refugees or placed additional restrictions on their entry into the country without guarantors, work visas or visas for transit.

The body of Sergeant First Class Zachary Baumel, a US-born tank commander, was flown back to Israel on an El Al plane a few days ago. He was one of three soldiers still listed as missing in action since the Battle of Sultan Yakoub. Russia and Syria were involved in finding the remains.

Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Jumblatt described the handover of the remains of the Israeli soldier as a valuable gift to embattled Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ahead of elections.“In the game of nations that manipulates the fate of peoples, the handover of the body of an Israeli soldier via unknown mediators is a free but precious gift to Netanyahu for his elections,” Jumblatt tweeted.”It is one of the most moving moments in all my years at the head of the country,” Netanyahu said in a televised address. “This operation is the result of major diplomatic efforts that we will speak about one day,” he added. The remains were reportedly in Syria

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development’s vice president Jurgen Rigterink said Monday. “We, as a bank, will be very, very careful to substantially increase our exposure in a country like this without having seen significant reform. That, I can say, is a fact,” Lebanon needs to implement “painful” and “unpopular” reforms, especially concerning its large debt burden or it runs the risk of losing out on funding and foreign investment , he added