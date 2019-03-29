Here are the top stories for Lebanon today:

Aoun made the comments during his visit to Russia this week, where he said that Lebanon’s economic situation could force refugees currently residing in the country to seek a new home in Europe.

Minister Raya El Hassan was quoted as saying:”We will do a series of field visits to prisons to adopt strategies to improve their conditions in coordination with the Directorate of the General Security,”

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a report to the Security Council released on Monday. “(UNIFIL) recorded an average of 96.5 air space violations each month, with an average of 262 overflight hours.” he added

“Some refugees do not wish to return for security, political or economic reasons which we should look into in a bid to facilitate this procedure and secure the return of those who can make it without any major problems,” Amal Abou Zeid foreign ministry’s representative on the joint Lebanese-Russian committee for the return of Syrian refugees to their homeland, told Xinhua