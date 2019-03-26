Here are the top stories for Lebanon today:
Lebanon’s PM Hariri had a heart procedure in a Paris hospital…
Hariri’s personal physician, Essam Yassin, says the prime minister is well and describes the procedure as a “preventive” measure.
Brazil judge orders release of ex-president Michel Temer.
The preventative detention of Temer, the 78-year-old predecessor of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, had no legal justification, judge Antonio Ivan Athie said in the ruling.
8 Lebanese Shiites Face ‘Terrorism’ Trial in UAE
All of the men under trial have lived and worked in UAE for more than 15 years, seven of them for Dubai-owned Emirates Airlines, Human Rights Watch said Monday and called for a fair trial .