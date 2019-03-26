Lebanon today : Monday March 25 Top news

Here are the top stories for Lebanon today:

hariri lebanon flagLebanon’s PM Hariri  had a heart procedure in a Paris hospital

Hariri’s personal physician, Essam Yassin, says the prime minister is well and describes the procedure as a “preventive” measure.

 

 

Lebanese- Brazilian Michel Temer became the Brazilian president in May 2016 . the 78-year-old law professor played a key role in the impeachment proceedings against former President Dilma Rousseff.
Brazil judge orders release of ex-president Michel Temer.HEZBOLLAH terrorism

The preventative detention of Temer, the 78-year-old predecessor of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, had no legal justification, judge Antonio Ivan Athie said in the ruling.

 

 

8 Lebanese Shiites Face ‘Terrorism’ Trial in UAE

All of the men under trial have lived and worked in UAE for more than 15 years, seven of them for Dubai-owned Emirates Airlines, Human Rights Watch said Monday and called   for a fair trial .