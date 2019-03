Here are the top stories for Lebanon today:

Time is running out for Lebanon, as Bond backlash shows. Lebanon’s dollar bonds due 2028 have declined almost daily in the last three weeks, sending the yield to near its highest since Jan. 30, the day before the cabinet was formed.

Lebanon’s debt risk, measured by credit default swaps, has climbed by over 100 basis points since the end of February, staying above 700 basis points during the past two weeks.The few weeks of government inaction all but wiped out a bond rally fueled by Qatar