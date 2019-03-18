Here are the top stories for Lebanon today:

over the files of corruption, electricity and the displaced

A Lebanon Bar Association delegation Withdraws from 24th Arab Lawyers’ Union Conference over the presence of a Syrian delegation that raised a poster of its Dictator Bashar Assad and chanted slogans in his support



Born into al-Qaida: Hamza bin Laden’s rise to prominence “LIVING, BREATHING” AL-QAIDA. He and his mother moved to Iran, where other al-Qaida leaders hid them in a series of safe houses, al-Qaida militants later received training in Lebanon from the Shiite militant group Hezbollah, which Iran backs to this day.Iran offered al-Qaida fighters “money and arms and everything they need, and offered them training by Hezbollah in Lebanon, in return for striking American interests in Saudi Arabia,”