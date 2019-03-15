Christchurch, New Zealand Mosque shootings kill 49, white racist claims responsibility

The suspect in the New Zealand mass shooting is a self-styled fascist and racist who calls himself an "ordinary white man" prepared to die in the attacks. The man calls himself Brenton Tarrant on social media. The suspect posted a video on social media live-streaming his actions as he approached his targets and carried out his attacks.
By NICK PERRY and MARK BAKER

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand  — At least 49 people were killed in mass shootings at two mosques full of worshippers attending Friday prayers in an attack broadcast in horrifying, live video by an immigrant-hating white nationalist wielding at least two assault rifles and a shotgun.

ISTANBUL, TURKEY - MARCH 15: People attend a funeral ceremony in absentia for the victims of twin terror attacks on New Zealand mosques in Christchurch, after Friday prayer at Fatih Mosque on March 15, 2019 in Istanbul, Turkey. (Photo by Emrah Yorulmaz/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
One man was arrested and charged with murder, and two other armed suspects were taken into custody while police tried to determine what role they played.

“It is clear that this can now only be described as a terrorist attack,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said, noting that many of the victims could be migrants or refugees.

She pronounced it “one of New Zealand’s darkest days.”

 