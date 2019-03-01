Venezuela is waiting for Guaido.

The man who would be paramount leader of a country in upheaval is on the move. He heads to Paraguay on Friday after lobbying in Brazil for international pressure on the government back home and coordinating a failed attempt to deliver aid across the Colombian border to desperate Venezuelans.

Caracas is also on the itinerary for Juan Guaido , the head of Venezuela’s opposition-controlled congress who has declared himself interim president. He said Thursday that he will be coming home in the coming days despite “threats,” in another looming flashpoint in his power struggle with Nicolas Maduro, the military-backed president targeted by U.S. oil sanctions aimed at forcing his ouster.

A defiant return by Guaido to steer protests against Maduro would test the resolve of a socialist government that says the 35-year-old National Assembly leader left the country illegally. Even so, any attempt to arrest Guaido could further inflame tensions in a country where hyperinflation, shortages of food and medicine and other hardships have forced more than 3 million Venezuelans — about one-tenth of the population — to flee the country in the last few years.

Just how he will get back into Venezuela, or whether Venezuelan security forces would try to block him, is unclear. In an interview with the Colombian newspaper El Tiempo, Guaido described his secretive exit from Venezuela, a 42-hour trip from Caracas to the Colombian border during which he changed clothes and had to leave behind his bag.

“We had to talk to a lot of military personnel, we had to talk to a lot of people who are trying to help us,” said Guaido, who has urged the military leadership to turn against Maduro — an appeal that has failed despite the desertions of some hundreds of lower-ranking members of the security forces.

Maduro, often combative in public, recently took a softer tone during a televised appearance in which he declared that the annual Carnival season would start Thursday, a couple of days earlier than usual.

“President Rhythm, President Passion, that’s me,” said Maduro, who has denounced his opponents as killers and criminals in fiery speeches reminiscent of the style of his predecessor and mentor, Hugo Chavez. The late leader’s rhetoric about imperialism and Venezuela’s Bolivarian revolution, along with subsidies for the poor, galvanized a support base that has eroded under Maduro.

The United States and about 50 other countries recognize Guaido as Venezuela’s legitimate leader and support his claim that Maduro was re-elected last year in a flawed vote. But the opposition leader’s efforts to wrest power from his adversary have stumbled, raising the prospect of a protracted standoff in which U.S. sanctions inflict deeper economic pain on Venezuelans.