U.S. Senator James Lankford Friday emphasized great efforts exerted by Lebanon to improve its economy, Lebanon’s presidency website reported.

“The United States is ready to help in this area,” Lankford said, during his meeting with President Michel Aoun in Beirut to discuss bilateral ties in the presence of U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon Elizabeth Richard.

Aoun added that there are great hopes in improving the economic situation in Lebanon especially after adopting a new strategy aimed at strengthening productive sectors in addition to improving the country’s infrastructure.

Aoun also touched on the cooperation between the United States and Lebanon in the military field.

The senator, who landed Friday in Beirut, also met earlier with Prime Minister Saad Hariri to discuss Lebanon’s situation.

During the meeting Lankford, an Oklahoma senator, and Hariri touched on issues relating to Lebanon and the region, a statement from the premier’s office said.

U.S. Ambassador Elizabeth Richard and former minister Ghattas Khoury also attended the meeting.

A source from the U.S. Embassy said Lankford will meet also with other senior Lebanese officials on his trip “to discuss bilateral issues.”

Lankford is a member of the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs.

Xinhua