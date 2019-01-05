Security forces foiled nine planned attacks on Lebanon in 2018, caretaker Interior Minister Nouhad Mashnouk said Friday.

Mashnouk’s comments came after what he described as “long overdue” visits to the headquarters of both the Internal Security Forces and General Security Friday.

The interior minister attributed the success of the preventative security operations to effective cooperation between the ISF’s Information Branch, General Security and the Lebanese Army.

Mashnouk first met with ISF head Imad Othman Friday to discuss the increased security measures taken during the holiday season, praising the police’s “fundamental and strategic role” in maintaining security at this period, and throughout the year, the state-run National News Agency reported.

The interior minister then headed to General Security’s headquarters, where he thanked Maj. Gen. Abbas Ibrahim for his organization’s contribution to keeping Lebanon safe by “air, land and sea.”

However, Mashnouk’s visit was not all praise; he also spoke of a rise in the spread of illegal drugs and an increase of drug-related arrests, which he said were particularly prevalent among Lebanese youth.

DS