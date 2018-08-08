The Turkish power generating ship Esra Sultan docked Monday in the Zouk Mosbeh area after it was rejected in Jiye and Zahrani by residents and political forces over environmental and economic issues.

The ship, which will reportedly begin producing electricity by Thursday morning and will provide the Keserwan district and parts of the Jbeil and Northern Metn districts with around 100-120 megawatts, which would lead to a 22-24 hour power supply, whereas in Jiye it would have only provided around 40 megawatts, according to reports

In the Jiye area the ship was rejected by the Progressive Socialist Party and the area’s residents. It later failed to sail south towards al-Zahrani because it was rejected by the AMAL Movement.

The Energy Ministry later decided to send it to Zouk.

Caretaker Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil, who had taken part in a protest outside the al-Zahrani power plant alongside MPs from the Development and Liberation bloc, has stressed that the AMAL Movement rejects the policy of renting power ships.

He has argued that this policy has prevented a sustainable solution for the country’s chronic power generation crisis.

When the first Turkish power ships set sail in 2013, the aim was to help temporarily with the electricity crisis while we build new power plants and enhance the existing ones. Five years later, we’re still suffering from the same severe outages and are bringing in more Turkish power ships.

Corruption accusations continue to surface over the renting of these ships while Lebanese people pay the price . Regardless how many more ships are rented corruption will continue and the Lebanese don’t expect any 24/7 electricity anytime soon .

It appears the Change and reform that president Aoun promised is turning out to be more fatty bank accounts and private yachts and planes for his close associates according to political analysts.