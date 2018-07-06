China and the US are on the brink of a full-scale trade war as both sides escalated their threats of imposing new trade tariffs. On Monday June 18, President Donald Trump ordered his administration officials to draft plans for tariffs on a further $200bn in Chinese imports if Beijing follows through on its threat to retaliate against US duties on imports announced last week.

The tariffs announced last week, which are due to take effect in early July, would affect a combined $100bn worth of trade between the world’s two largest economies. China and the US have both already imposed tariffs on steel, aluminium and some agricultural goods.

Below is a comprehensive list of the tariffs imposed by the US and China already, and the measures they have threatened for the future.