US China trade war : What is at stake ?

US china trade warWhat’s at stake in US-China trade war: the full list

Explore the more than 1,500 items threatened by new tariffs

By Joanna S Kao, Ed Crooks, Jane Pong, Robin Kwong, Tom Hancock and Cale Tilford JUNE 29, 2018

US-China trade war so far

China and the US are on the brink of a full-scale trade war as both sides escalated their threats of imposing new trade tariffs. On Monday June 18, President Donald Trump ordered his administration officials to draft plans for tariffs on a further $200bn in Chinese imports if Beijing follows through on its threat to retaliate against US duties on imports announced last week.

The tariffs announced last week, which are due to take effect in early July, would affect a combined $100bn worth of trade between the world’s two largest economies. China and the US have both already imposed tariffs on steel, aluminium and some agricultural goods.

Below is a comprehensive list of the tariffs imposed by the US and China already, and the measures they have threatened for the future.

US tariffs on Chinese goods

Key

AGRICULTURE
INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTS / TECHNOLOGY
ENERGY
TRANSPORT
UNCATEGORISED
June 16$50bn

Monday, June 18, 2018

President Donald Trump has ordered US trade officials to identify a further $200bn in goods from China to be subject to a 10 per cent tariff, if Beijing follows through on the retaliation measures it announced on June 16. Mr Trump added that he was also prepared to impose tariffs on an additional $200bn beyond that. US officials said the process of assembling the list would follow the same public consultation process used for a previous list, meaning it could take at least three months to finalise.

Saturday, June 16, 2018

Beijing announced it would retaliate against new US tariffs, with the commerce ministry saying that it would “immediately introduce countermeasures of the same scale and strength”. China’s finance ministry said it would begin imposing its own 25 per cent tariffs on 545 categories of US products worth $34bn including soyabeans, beef, whiskey and off-road vehicles on July 6. It also threatened to add a further $16bn later, targeting US energy exports such as coal and crude oil.

  1. Fresh apricot
  2. Fresh sour cherries
  3. Other fresh cherries
  4. Peach, including fresh nectarine
  5. Fresh plum and plum
  6. Fresh strawberries
  7. Fresh raspberry, blackberry, mulberry and roganberry
  8. Fresh currant and gooseberry
  9. Fresh Cranberries and Bilberries
  10. Kiwifruit
  11. Fresh Durian
  12. Persimmon
  13. Fresh Litchi
  14. Fresh Longan
  15. Bright red Maodan
  16. Fresh Litchi
  17. Fresh Carambola
  18. Fresh lotus fog
  19. Fresh Pitaya
  20. Other fresh fruit
  21. dried apricots
  22. Mei Qiang and Li Gan
  23. Dried apples
  24. Dried longan and meat
  25. Dried persimmons
  26. Dried red dates
  27. Dried Litchi
  28. Other dried fruit
  29. Assorted nuts or dried fruits
  30. Other durum wheat
  31. Other wheat and mixed wheat
  32. Other corn
  33. Use of glutinous rice paddy
  34. Paddy rice
  35. Other rice with paddy rice
  36. Other rice
  37. Coarse Brown Rice
  38. Other Brown Rice
  39. Polished rice
  40. Other polished rice
  41. Broken rice
  42. Other broken rice
  43. Others
  44. Other stilts
  45. Fine corn powder
  46. Sticky Rice Fine Powder
  47. Other Rice Fine Powder
  48. Glutinous Rice Coarse Grain and Coarse Rice
  49. Other coarse and coarse grain rice
  50. Yellow Soybean
  51. Black soybean
  52. Aromatic meal and pellets
  53. Rutabaga, fodder beet and other plant feeds
  54. Cotton linters
  55. Fine and juice of meat and aquatic products
  56. Atlantic salmon prepared or preserved (whole or cut)
  57. Other cod produced or preserved (whole or cut)
  58. Carp, prepared or preserved (whole or cut)
  59. Sardine prepared or preserved (whole or cut)
  60. Tuna made or preserved (whole or cut)
  61. Eel, prepared or preserved (whole or cut)
  62. Cod made or preserved (whole or cut)
  63. Carp made or preserved (whole or cut)
  64. Shark fins, manufactured or preserved (whole or cut)
  65. Tilapia prepared or preserved (whole or cut)
  66. Catfish, prepared or preserved (whole or cut)
  67. Other shadtail cod made or preserved (whole or cut)
  68. Other fish produced or preserved (whole or cut)
  69. Canned shark fins
  70. Other prepared or preserved canned fish
  71. Other shark fins, prepared or preserved
  72. Other prepared or preserved fish
  73. Salmon caviar
  74. Snapper Caviar Substitute
  75. Crabs, prepared or preserved
  76. Shrimp and shrimp, prepared or preserved in non-hermetic packaging
  77. Other prepared or preserved shrimp and shrimp
  78. Lobsters, prepared or preserved
  79. Freshwater crayfish made or preserved
  80. Freshwater crawfish, prepared or preserved
  81. Other crustaceans made or preserved
  82. Oysters, prepared or preserved
  83. Scallops, prepared or preserved, including sea fan
  84. Mussels, prepared or preserved
  85. Cuttlefish and mackerel, prepared or preserved
  86. Octopus Manufactured or Preserved
  87. Manufactured or preserved è›¤
  88. Cockles and boats made or preserved
  89. Abalones, prepared or preserved
  90. Snails and snails, prepared or preserved, other than conch shells
  91. Other molluscs produced or preserved
  92. Sea cucumbers, prepared or preserved
  93. Sea urchins, prepared or preserved
  94. Sea oysters, prepared or preserved
  95. Other aquatic invertebrates made or preserved
  96. Cranberries Made Without Vinegar
  97. Frozen orange juice
  98. Non-frozen orange juice with Brix not exceeding 20
  99. Modified ethanol and other alcohols of any concentration
  100. Whiskey
  101. Dross and residue in the process of brewing and distillation
  102. Canned Dog Food or Cat Food in Retail Packages
  103. Other dog or cat foods for retail packing
  104. Unstemmed flue-cured tobacco
  105. Other unstemmed tobacco
  106. Flue-cured tobacco partially or fully de-stemmed
  107. Partially or totally deterred tobacco
  108. Tobacco waste
  109. Tobacco Cigars
  110. Cigarettes made of tobacco
  111. Cigars and cigarettes made of tobacco substitutes
  112. Hookahs mentioned in the notes of this chapter
  113. Other tobacco for smoking
  114. Homogenized or “reconstituted” tobacco
  115. Articles made of other tobacco and tobacco substitutes; tobacco essence
  116. Uncombed cotton
  117. Off-road vehicles with only ignition engines, 1.5L<displacement <=2L
  118. Passenger cars with ignition engines only, 1.5L <displacement <= 2L
  119. Off-road vehicles with only ignition engine, 2L<displacement <=2.5L
  120. Small Passenger Cars with Ignition Engine Only, 2L<Displacement <=2.5L
  121. Off-road vehicles with only ignition engine, 2.5L<displacement <=3L
  122. Small Passenger Cars with Ignition Engine Only, 2.5L<Displacement <=3L
  123. Off-road vehicles with only ignition engines, 3L<displacement <=4L
  124. Passenger cars with ignition engine only, 3L<displacement <=4L
  125. Off-road vehicles with ignition engine only, displacement >4L
  126. Off-road vehicles with only diesel or semi-diesel engines, 2.5L <displacement <= 3L
  127. Hybrid Electric SUV (without plug-in) fitted with a spark-ignition engine, 1.5L<Exhaust volume <= 2L
  128. Hybrid electric passenger car fitted with a spark-ignition engine (unplugged), 1.5L<Exhaust volume <= 2L
  129. Hybrid Electric SUV (without plug-in) fitted with a spark-ignition engine, 2L<Discharge <=2.5L
  130. Hybrid electric passenger car fitted with a spark-ignition engine (unplugged), 2L<Discharge <=2.5L
  131. Hybrid Electric SUV (without plug-in) fitted with a spark-ignition engine, 2.5L<Exhaust volume <= 3L
  132. Hybrid electric passenger car fitted with a spark-ignition engine (unplugged), 2.5L<Exhaust volume <= 3L
  133. Hybrid Electric SUV (without plug-in) fitted with a spark-ignition engine, 3L<Discharge <=4L
  134. Hybrid electric passenger car fitted with a spark-ignition engine (unplugged), 3L<Discharge <=4L
  135. Hybrid Electric SUV (without plug) with ignition engine, exhaustAmount>4L
  136. Other hybrid electric vehicles with ignition engine (unplugged)
  137. Hybrid Electric SUV (Unplugged) with Compression Ignition Engine, 2.5L<Exhaust volume <= 3L
  138. Other hybrid electric vehicles fitted with compression ignition engines (unplugged)
  139. Hybrid Electric Vehicles with Lit Engines (pluggable)
  140. Hybrid Electric Vehicle with Compression Ignition Engine (pluggable)
  141. Electric vehicles
  142. Other manned vehicles
  143. Trucks with a spark-ignition engine, vehicle weight <= 5 tons
  144. Gearboxes and their parts, not elsewhere specified for motor vehicles
  145. Unformed anthracite
  146. Unformed coking bituminous coal
  147. Other bituminous coal, unformed
  148. Unformed other coal
  149. Briquettes and similar solid fuels
  150. Lignite
  151. Lignite, manufactured
  152. Peat
  153. Coke and Semi-Coke
  154. Charcoal
  155. Gas, water, gas and similar gases
  156. Coal tar and other mineral tar
  157. Crude Benzene
  158. Crude Toluene
  159. Crude xylene
  160. Naphthalene
  161. Other aromatic mixtures with aromatics â‰¥ 65% at 250Â°C
  162. Creosote
  163. Phenol
  164. Other aromatic products such as distilled coal tar
  165. Asphalt tar
  166. Asphalt coke made from tar
  167. Crude oil
  168. Vehicle Gasoline and Aviation Gasoline
  169. Naphtha
  170. Rubber Solvent Oil, Paint Solvent Oil, Extraction Solvent Oil
  171. Terpenes
  172. Other light oil fractions
  173. Aviation kerosene
  174. Lamp kerosene
  175. Other Kerosene Products
  176. Fuel Oil No. 5-7
  177. Diesel
  178. Other fuel oils
  179. Lubricants
  180. Grease
  181. Lubricant Base Oil
  182. Liquid paraffin and heavy liquid paraffin
  183. Other heavy oil and heavy oil products
  184. Refined oils containing biodiesel and products based on them
  185. PCBs, PCTs, or PBBs Waste oil
  186. Other waste oil
  187. Liquefied Propane
  188. Liquefied butane filling cigarette lighters
  189. Other liquefied butane
  190. Liquefied ethylene, propylene, butenes and butadiene
  191. Other liquefied fuels infused with cigarette lighters
  192. Other LPG and Hydrocarbon Gases
  193. Gaseous Natural Gas
  194. Gaseous petroleum gas and other hydrocarbon gases
  195. Vaseline
  196. Paraffin wax, oil content by weight<0.75%
  197. Microcrystalline wax
  198. Other mineral waxes and similar products
  199. Uncalcined petroleum coke with sulfur content less than 3%
  200. Other uncalcined petroleum coke
  201. Calcined petroleum cokes with sulfur content less than 0.8%
  202. Other calcined petroleum coke
  203. Petroleum asphalt
  204. Residues of other oils
  205. Asphalt shale, oil shale and tar sands
  206. Natural Asphalt (Asphalt)
  207. Emulsified asphalt
  208. Asphalt rock
  209. Asphalt mixture based on natural asphalt etc.
  210. 1,2-Dichloroethane (ISO)
  211. Acrylonitrile
  212. Other heterocyclic compounds
  213. Non-ionic organic surfactants
  214. Mineral oil <70% lubricant
  215. Lubricants without oil or oil extracted from bituminous minerals
  216. Adhesives based on other rubber or plastics
  217. Other lubricating oil additives
  218. Supported catalysts based on noble metals and their compounds as actives
  219. Other carrier catalysts
  220. Other Reaction Initiators, Reaction Promoters, Catalysts
  221. Diagnostic or experimental reagents attached to the backing
  222. Diagnostic or experimental reagents not attached to the backing; test reference
  223. Contains aldrin, toxaphene, chlordane, chlordecone, DDT
  224. Contains 1,2,3,4,5,6-HCH[6]
  225. Articles listed in Note 3 to this Chapter containing PeCB or Hexachlorobenzene
  226. Perfluorooctane sulfonic acid and its salts, perfluorooctyl sulfonamide or perfluorooctyl sulfonyl chloride
  227. Items listed in Note 3 to this Chapter containing four, five, six, seven or octabromodiphenyl ethers
  228. Mainly from (5-ethyl-2-methyl-2-oxo-1,3,2-dioxaphosphorin-5-yl) Dimethyl Methyl Phosphonate and Bis[(5-Ethyl-2-methyl-2-oxo-1,3,2-dioxine) Phosphine-5-yl) methyl]methyl phosphonate (FRC-1) Mixtures and products
  229. Other products and chemical products of chemical industry and related industries not classified elsewhere
  230. Polyethylene with a primary shape specific gravity < 0.94
  231. Other ethylene-Î±-olefin copolymers, specific gravity less than 0.94
  232. Other primary vinyl polymers
  233. Other primary shapes of pure polyvinyl chloride
  234. Other primary shapes of acrylic polymers
  235. Other primary-shaped polyethers
  236. Primary Shaped Epoxy Resin
  237. Primary Shaped Polycarbonate
  238. Other polyesters
  239. Polyamide-6,6 Sections
  240. Aromatic polyamides and their copolymers
  241. Semi-aromatic polyamides and their copolymers
  242. Other polyamides of primary shape
  243. Polysiloxane of primary shape
  244. Other primary polysulfides, polysulfones, and the ones specified in Chapter 39, Note 3
  245. Primary Shaped, Unplasticized Cellulose Acetate
  246. Other self-adhesive plastic plates, sheets, films and other materials
  247. Other vinyl polymer plates, sheets, films, foils, etc.
  248. Polyethylene Terephthalate Plate Film Foil Strips
  249. Other plastic non-foam plastic sheets
  250. Plastic plates, sheets, films, foil and strips, not elsewhere specified
  251. Other plastic products
  252. Halogenated butyl rubber sheets, sheets, strips
  253. Magnetic Resonance Imaging Kit
  254. Patient Monitor
  255. Ophthalmology apparatus and instruments
  256. Heading 90.18 Unlisted medical, surgical or veterinary instruments and apparatus
  257. Other medical, surgical or veterinary X-ray equipment
  258. Other equipment and parts and accessories listed in item 90.22

Friday, June 15, 2018

President Donald Trump decides to impose tariffs on about $50bn worth of imports from China. The White House claimed the new restrictions were justified by Beijing’s longstanding theft of US companies’ intellectual property. The first of the new US tariffs on a $34bn tranche of 818 product lines, which mainly affect agricultural products, will take effect from July 6. Duties on a separate list of 284 products worth $16bn will be subject to a public consultation period and take effect later.

  1. Lubricating oils, w/or w/o additives, fr. petro oils and bitumin minerals (o/than crude),or preps. 70%+ by wt. fr. petro oils
  2. Lubricating greases from petro oil/bitum min/70%+ by wt. fr. petro. oils but n/o 10%,by wt. of fatty acid salts animal/vegetable origin
  3. Lubricating greases from petro oil/bitum min/70%+ by wt. fr. petro. oils > 10% by wt.,of fatty acid salts animal/vegetable origin
  4. Lubricating preparations containing 50% but less than 70% by weight of petroleum,oils or of oils obtained from bituminous minerals
  5. Lubricating preparations containing less than 50% by weight of petroleum oils or of,oils from bituminous minerals
  6. Lubricating preparations (incl. lubricant-based preparations), nesoi
  7. Additives for lubricating oils containing petroleum oils or oils obtained from,bituminous minerals
  8. Additives for lubricating oils, nesoi
  9. Polyethylene having a specific gravity of less than 0.94 and having a relative viscosity,of 1.44 or more, in primary forms
  10. Polyethylene having a specific gravity of less than 0.94, in primary forms, nesoi
  11. Polyethylene having a specific gravity of 0.94 or more and having a relative viscosity of,1.44 or more, in primary forms
  12. Polyethylene having a specific gravity of 0.94 or more, in primary forms, nesoi
  13. Ethylene copolymer: Vinyl acetate-vinyl chloride-ethylene terpoly w/ < 50% deriv of,vinyl acetate, exc polymer aromatic/mod arom monomers
  14. Ethylene-vinyl acetate copolymers, nesoi
  15. Polymers of ethylene, nesoi, in primary forms, elastomeric
  16. Ethylene copolymers, in primary forms, other than elastomeric
  17. Polymers of ethylene, nesoi, in primary forms, other than elastomeric
  18. Polypropylene, in primary forms
  19. Polyisobutylene, elastomeric, in primary forms
  20. Polyisobutylene, other than elastomeric, in primary forms
  21. Propylene copolymers, in primary forms
  22. Polymers of propylene or of other olefins, nesoi, in primary forms
  23. Polystyrene, expandable, in primary forms
  24. Polystyrene, other than expandable, in primary forms
  25. Styrene-acrylonitrile (SAN) copolymers, in primary forms
  26. Acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene (ABS) copolymers, in primary forms
  27. Methyl methacrylate-butadiene-styrene (MBS) copolymers, in primary forms
  28. Polymers of styrene, nesoi, in primary forms
  29. Polyvinyl chloride, not mixed with any other substances, in primary forms
  30. Polyvinyl chloride, mixed with other substances, nonplasticized, in primary forms
  31. Polyvinyl chloride, mixed with other substances, plasticized, in primary forms
  32. Vinyl chloride copolymer: Vinyl acetate-vinyl chloride-ethylene terpoly w/< 50% deriv,vinyl acetate, exc polymer aromatic/mod arom monomers
  33. Vinyl chloride-vinyl acetate copolymers, nesoi
  34. Vinyl chloride copolymers nesoi, in primary forms
  35. Vinylidene chloride polymers, in primary forms
  36. Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), in primary forms
  37. Fluoropolymers, elastomeric, other than polytetrafluoroethylene, in primary forms
  38. Fluoropolymers, other than elastomeric and other than polytetrafluoroethylene, in,primary forms
  39. Polymers of vinyl chloride or of other halogenated olefins, nesoi, in primary forms,,elastomeric, in primary forms
  40. Polymers of vinyl chloride or of other halogenated olefins, nesoi, in primary forms,,other than elastomeric, in primary forms
  41. Polyvinyl acetate, in aqueous dispersion
  42. Polyvinyl acetate, other than in aqueous dispersion, in primary forms
  43. Vinyl acetate copolymers, in aqueous dispersion
  44. Vinyl acetate copolymers, other than in aqueous dispersion, in primary forms
  45. Polyvinyl alcohols, whether or not containing unhydrolyzed acetate groups, in primary,forms
  46. Copolymers of vinyl esters or other vinyls, in primary forms, containing by weight 50%,or more of derivatives of vinyl acetate
  47. Copolymers of vinyl esters or other vinyls, in primary forms, nesoi
  48. Polymers of vinyl esters or other vinyl polymers, in primary forms, nesoi
  49. Polymethyl methacrylate, in primary forms
  50. Acrylic polymers (except PMMA) in primary forms, elastomeric
  51. Acrylic plastics polymers (except PMMA), in primary forms, nonelastomeric
  52. Acrylic polymers (except plastics or elastomers), in primary forms, nesoi
  53. Polyacetals in primary forms
  54. Polyethers, other than polyacetals, in primary forms
  55. Epoxide resins in primary forms
  56. Polycarbonates in primary forms
  57. Alkyd resins in primary forms
  58. Polyethylene terephthalate, having a viscosity number of 78 ml/g or higher
  59. Polyethylene terephthalate, having a viscosity number less than 78 ml/g
  60. Poly(lactic acid)
  61. Unsaturated allyl resins, uncompounded
  62. Unsaturated allyl resins, nesoi
  63. Unsaturated polyesters, other than allyl resins in primary forms
  64. Thermoplastic liquid crystal aromatic polyester copolymers
  65. Other polyesters nesoi, saturated, in primary forms
  66. Polyamide-6, -11, -12, -6,6, -6,9, -6,10 or -6,12 in primary form
  67. Bis(4-amino-3-methylcyclohexyl)methaneisophthalic acid-laurolactam copolymer
  68. Other polyamides in primary forms
  69. Urea resins; thiourea resins
  70. Melamine resins
  71. Phenolic resins
  72. Polyurethanes, elastomeric, in primary forms
  73. Polyurethanes: cements, in primary forms
  74. Polyurethanes, other than elastomeric or cements, in primary forms
  75. Silicones in primary forms
  76. Petroleum resins, coumarone, indene, or coumarone-indene resins and polyterpenes,,in primary forms
  77. Elastomeric polysulfides, polysulfones and other products specified in note 3 to,chapter 39, nesoi, in primary forms
  78. Specified carbodiimide or homopolymer with polyethylene thermoplastic goods
  79. Thermoplastic polysulfides, polysulfones & oth products spec in note 3, chapt 39, cont,aromatic monomer units or derived therefrom
  80. Benzenamine; and hydrocarbon novolac cyanate ester
  81. Thermosetting polysulfides, polysulfones & oth products spec in note 3, chapt 39,,cont aromatic monomer units or derived therefrom
  82. Chlorinated synthetic rubber
  83. Polysulfides, polysulfones & other products specified in note 3 to chapter 39, nesoi
  84. Cellulose acetates, nesoi, in primary forms, plasticized
  85. Cellulose nitrates (including collodions), in primary forms
  86. Cellulose ethers, other than carboxymethylcellulose and its salts, in primary forms
  87. Cellulose and its chemical derivatives nesoi, in primary forms
  88. Alginic acid, and its salts and esters, in primary forms
  89. Chemical derivatives of natural rubber, nesoi, in primary forms
  90. Natural polymers and modified natural polymers, nesoi, in primary forms
  91. Cross-linked polyvinylbenzyltrimethylammonium chloride (Cholestyramine resin USP)
  92. Ion-exchangers based on polymers of headings 3901 to 3913, in primary forms, nesoi
  93. Monofilament with cross-section dimension over 1 mm, rods, sticks, profile shapes, at,most surface-worked, of polymers of ethylene
  94. Monofilament with cross-section dimension over 1 mm, rods, sticks, profile shapes, at,most surface-worked, of polymers of vinyl chloride
  95. Monofilament with cross-section dimension over 1 mm, rods, sticks, profile shapes, at,most surface-worked, of acrylic polymers
  96. Monafilament nesoi, of plastics, excluding ethylene, vinyl chloride and acrylic,polymers
  97. Rods, sticks and profile shapes, at most surface-worked, of plastics, nesoi
  98. Tubes, pipes and hoses, rigid, of polymers of ethylene
  99. Tubes, pipes and hoses, rigid, of polymers of propylene
  100. Tubes, pipes and hoses, rigid, of polymers of vinyl chloride
  101. Tubes, pipes and hoses, rigid, of other plastics nesoi
  102. Flexible plastic tubes, pipes and hoses, having a minimum burst pressure of 27.6 MPa
  103. Tubes, pipes and hoses, of plastics, other than rigid, not reinforced or otherwise,combined with other materials, without fittings
  104. Fittings of plastics, for plastic tubes, pipes and hoses, nesoi
  105. Self-adhesive plates, sheets, other flat shapes, of plastics, in rolls n/o 20 cm wide,,light-reflecting surface produced by glass grains
  106. Self-adhesive plates, sheets, other flat shapes, of plastics, in rolls n/o 20 cm wide, not,having a light-reflecting glass grain surface
  107. Self-adhesive plates, sheets, other flat shapes, of plastics, light-reflecting surface,produced by glass grains, nesoi
  108. Self-adhesive plates, sheets, other flat shapes, of plastics, not having a light-reflecting,surface produced by glass grains, nesoi
  109. Nonadhesive plates, sheets, film, foil and strip, noncellular, not reinforced or,combined with other materials, of polymers of ethylene
  110. Nonadhesive plates, sheets, film, foil and strip, noncellular, not reinforced or,combined with other materials, of polymers of propylene
  111. Nonadhesive plates, sheets, film, foil and strip, noncellular, not reinforced or,combined with other materials, of polymers of styrene
  112. Nonadhesive plates/sheets/film/foil/strip made imitation of patent leather, of vinyl,chloride polymers, not less 6% plasticizers
  113. Nonadhesive plate/sheet/film/foil/strip, noncellular, not comb w/other materials, of,vinyl chloride polymers, not less 6% plasticizer, nesoi
  114. Nonadhesive plates, sheets, film, foil, strip, noncellular, not combined w/other,materials, of polymers of vinyl chloride, < 6% plasticizers
  115. Nonadhesive plates, sheets, film, foil and strip, noncellular, not combined with other,materials, of polymethyl methacrylate, flexible
  116. Nonadhesive plates, sheets, film, foil and strip, noncellular, not combined with other,materials, of polymethyl methacrylate, not flexible
  117. Nonadhesive plates, sheets, film, foil and strip, noncellular, not combined with other,materials, of acrylic polymers, flexible, nesoi
  118. Transparent sheeting containing 30% or more by weight of lead
  119. Plates, sheets, film, etc, noncellular, not reinforced, laminated, combined, of other,acrylic polymers, nesoi
  120. Nonadhesive plates, sheets, film, foil and strip, noncellular, not combined with other,materials, of polycarbonates
  121. Nonadhesive plates, sheets, film, foil and strip, noncellular, not combined with other,materials, of polyethylene terephthalate
  122. Nonadhesive plates, sheets, film, foil and strip, noncellular, not combined with other,materials, of unsaturated polyesters, flexible
  123. Nonadhesive plates, sheets, film, foil and strip, noncellular, not combined with other,materials, of unsaturated polyesters, not flexible
  124. Nonadhesive plates, sheets, film, foil and strip, noncellular, not combined with other,materials, of polyesters, nesoi
  125. Nonadhesive plates, sheets, film, foil and strip, noncellular, not combined with other,materials, of regenerated cellulose
  126. Nonadhesive plates, sheets, film, foil and strip, noncellular, not combined with other,materials, of cellulose acetate
  127. Nonadhesive plates, sheets, film, foil and strip, noncellular, not combined with other,materials, of vulcanized fiber
  128. Nonadhesive films, strips, sheets, noncellular, not combined with other materials, of,other cellulose derivatives nesoi, n/o 0.076 mm thick
  129. Nonadhesive plates, sheets, film, foil and strip, noncellular, not combined with other,materials, of cellulose derivatives, nesoi
  130. Nonadhesive plates, sheets, film, foil and strip, noncellular, not combined with other,materials, of polyvinyl butyral
  131. Nonadhesive plates, sheets, film, foil and strip, noncellular, not combined with other,materials, of polyamides
  132. Nonadhesive plates, sheets, film, foil and strip, noncellular, not combined with other,materials, of amino-resins
  133. Nonadhesive plates, sheets, film, foil and strip, noncellular, not combined with other,materials, of phenolic resins
  134. Nonadhesive film, noncellular, not combined with other materials, of plastics nesoi,,flexible, over 0.152mm thick, not in rolls
  135. Nonadhesive film, strips and sheets, noncellular, not combined with other materials,,of plastics nesoi, flexible
  136. Nonadhesive plates, sheets, film, foil and strip, noncellular, not combined with other,materials, of plastics, nesoi
  137. Nonadhesive plates, sheets, film, foil and strip, cellular, of polymers of styrene
  138. Nonadhesive plates, sheets, film, foil, strip, cellular, of polymers of vinyl chloride, with,man-made textile fibers, over 70% plastics
  139. Nonadhesive plates, sheets, film, foil, strip, cellular, of polymers of vinyl chloride, with,man-made textile fibers, n/o 70% plastics
  140. Nonadhesive plates, sheets, film, foil and strip, cellular, of polymers of vinyl chloride,,combined with textile materials, nesoi
  141. Nonadhesive plates, sheets, film, foil and strip, cellular, of polymers of vinyl chloride,,not combined with textile materials
  142. Nonadhesive plates, sheets, film, foil and strip, cellular, of polyurethanes, with man-,made textile fibers, over 70% plastics
  143. Nonadhesive plates, sheets, film, foil and strip, cellular, of polyurethanes, with man-,made textile fibers, not over 70 percent plastics
  144. Nonadhesive plates, sheets, film, foil and strip, cellular, of polyurethanes, combined,with textile materials nesoi
  145. Nonadhesive plates, sheets, film, foil and strip, cellular, of polyurethanes, not,combined with textile materials, nesoi
  146. Nonadhesive plates, sheets, film, foil and strip, cellular, of regenerated cellulose
  147. Nonadhesive plates, sheets, film, foil and strip, cellular, of plastics nesoi
  148. Nonadhesive plates, sheets, film, foil, strip, of noncellular plastics combined with,man-made fibers, n/o 1.492 kg/sq m, over 70% plastics
  149. Nonadhesive plates, sheets, film, foil, strip, of noncellular plastics combined with,man-made fibers, n/o 1.492 kg/sq m, n/o 70% plastics
  150. Nonadhesive plates, sheets, film, foil and strip, of noncellular plastics combined with,textile materials, nesoi, not over 1.492 kg/sq m
  151. Nonadhesive plates, sheets, film, foil and strip, of noncellular plastics combined with,cotton, over 1.492 kg/sq m
  152. Nonadhesive plates, sheets, film, foil and strip, of noncellular plastics combined with,man-made fibers, over 1.492 kg/sq m
  153. Nonadhesive plates, sheets, film, foil and strip, of noncellular plastics combined with,textile materials, nesoi, over 1.492 kg/sq m
  154. Nonadhesive plates, sheets, film, foil and strip, flexible, nesoi, of noncellular plastics
  155. Nonadhesive plates, sheets, film, foil and strip, nonflexible, nesoi, of noncellular,plastics
  156. Glass rods of fused quartz or other fused silica, unworked
  157. Iron or steel, bridges and bridge sections
  158. Iron or steel, towers and lattice masts
  159. Iron or steel, not in part alloy steel, columns, pillars, posts, beams and girders
  160. Iron or steel, columns, pillars, posts, beams and girders, nesoi
  161. Steel, grating for structures or parts of structures
  162. Iron or steel, structures (excluding prefab structures of 9406) and parts of structures,,nesoi
  163. Aluminum, stranded wire, cables & the like w/steel core, not electrically insulated, not,fitted with fittings & not made up into articles
  164. Aluminum, elect. conductors of stranded wire, cables & the like (o/than w/steel core),,n/elect. insulated, n/fitted w/fittings or articles
  165. Steam turbines other than for marine propulsion, of an output not exceeding 40 MW
  166. Spark-ignition reciprocating piston engines used in agricultural tractors, cylinder,capacity over 1000 cc to 2000 cc
  167. Spark-ignition reciprocating piston engines used in agricultural tractors, cylinder,capacity over 2000 cc
  168. Spark-ignition rotary or reciprocating internal-combustion piston engines nesoi,,installed in agricultural/horticultural machinery/equipment
  169. Spark-ignition rotary or reciprocating internal-combustion piston engines, for,machinery or equipment nesoi
  170. Compression-ignition internal-combustion piston engines to be installed in tractors,suitable for agricultural use
  171. Machinery for liquefying air or gas containing brazed aluminum plate-fin heat,exchangers
  172. Machinery and equipment for the treatment of materials (by a process which changes,temperatures), for making paper pulp, paper or paperboard
  173. Industrial machinery, plant or equipment for the treatment of materials, by process,involving a change in temperature, nesoi
  174. Calendering or similar rolling machines for making paper pulp, paper or paperboard
  175. Parts of calendering or rolling machines for processing textiles
  176. Agricultural or horticultural projecting or dispersing equipment including irrigation,equipment
  177. Other mechanical appliances for projecting, dispersing or spraying liquids or powders,,nesoi
  178. Harrows (other than disc), scarifiers, cultivators, weeders and hoes for soil,preparation or cultivation
  179. No-till direct seeders, planters and transplanters
  180. Seeders, planters and transplanters, nesoi
  181. Fertilizer distributors
  182. Parts of photocopying apparatus of subheading 8443.39.20 specified in additional U.S.,note 4 to this chapter
  183. Parts for metal-rolling mills, other than rolls, in the form of castings or weldments,,individually weighing less than 90 tons
  184. Sawing machines for working stone, ceramics, concrete, asbestos-cement or like,mineral materials or for cold working glass
  185. Drilling or mortising machines for working wood, cork, bone, hard rubber, hard,plastics or similar hard materials
  186. Splitting, slicing or paring machines for working wood, cork, bone, hard rubber, hard,plastics or similar hard materials
  187. Special attachments for use solely or principally for machine tools of headings 8456 to,8465, nesoi
  188. Part/accessory (also face plate and lock latch) of printed circuit assemblies suitable for,use w/machine of two or more heading 8469 to 8472
  189. Parts and accessories, nesoi, suitable for use with machines of two or more of the,headings 8469 to 8472
  190. Machines for manufacturing or hot working glass or glassware, nesoi
  191. Bearing housings nesoi; plain shaft bearings
  192. Machines and apparatus for the manufacture of boules or wafers
  193. Machines and apparatus for the manufacture of semiconductor devices or electronic,integrated circuits
  194. Machines and apparatus for the manufacture of flat panel displays
  195. Machines and apparatus for the manufacture of masks and reticles; for the assembly,of electronic integrated circuits;
  196. Parts and accessories of the machines and apparatus for the manufacture of,semiconductor devices, electronic integrated circuits and flat pa
  197. Electric motors of an output of under 18.65 W, synchronous, valued not over $4 each
  198. Electric motors of an output of 18.65 W or more but not exceeding 37.5 W
  199. Universal AC/DC motors of an output exceeding 74.6 W but not exceeding 735 W
  200. DC motors, nesoi, of an output exceeding 74.6 W but not exceeding 735 W
  201. DC generators of an output not exceeding 750 W
  202. DC motors nesoi, of an output exceeding 750 W but not exceeding 14.92 kW
  203. DC generators of an output exceeding 750 W but not exceeding 75 kW
  204. DC motors nesoi, of an output exceeding 75 kW but under 149.2 kW
  205. DC motors, nesoi, 149.2 kW or more but not exceeding 150 kW
  206. AC motors nesoi, multi-phase, of an output exceeding 750 W but not exceeding 14.92,kW
  207. AC motors, nesoi, multi-phase, 149.2 kW or more but not exceeding 150 kW
  208. Other parts, nesoi, suitable for use solely or principally with the machines in heading,8501 or 8502
  209. Other storage batteries nesoi, of a kind used as the primary source of electrical power,for electrically powered vehicles of 8703.90
  210. Other storage batteries nesoi, other than of a kind used as the primary source of,power for electric vehicles
  211. Voltage and voltage-current regulators with cut-out relays designed for use on 6, 12,or 24 V systems
  212. Voltage and voltage-current regulators with cut-out relays other than those designed,for use on 6, 12 or 24 V systems
  213. Parts of voltage and voltage-current regulators with cut-out relays, designed for use,on 6, 12 or 24 V systems
  214. Parts of voltage and voltage-current regulators with cut-out relays, other than those,designed for use on 6, 12 or 24 V systems
  215. Other antennas and antenna reflectors of all kinds and parts, for use
  216. For the goods of subheading 8533.40, of ceramic or metallic materials, electrically or,mechanically reactive to changes in temperature
  217. Electrical apparatus for protecting electrical circuits, for a voltage not exceeding 1,000,V, nesoi
  218. Certain specified electronic and electromechanical snap-action switches, for a voltage,not exceeding 1,000 V
  219. Connectors for optical fibers, optical fiber bundles or cables
  220. Electric control panels, for a voltage not exceeding 1,000, assembled with outer,housing or supports, for goods of 8421, 8422, 8450 or 8516
  221. Diodes, other than photosensitive or light-emitting diodes
  222. Diodes for semiconductor devices, other than light-emitting diodes, nesoi
  223. Electronic integrated circuits: processors and controllers
  224. Electronic integrated circuits: memories
  225. Electronic integrated circuits: amplifiers
  226. Electronic integrated circuits: other
  227. Parts of electronic integrated circuits and microassemblies
  228. Other electric synchros and transducers; defrosters and demisters with electric,resistors for aircraft
  229. Other machinery in this subheading
  230. Insulated electric conductors of a kind used for telecommunications, for a voltage not,exceeding 80 V, not fitted with connectors
  231. Insulated electric conductors nesoi, for a voltage not exceeding 80 V, not fitted with,connectors
  232. Insulated electric conductors nesoi, not of copper, for a voltage exceeding 1,000 V,,not fitted with connectors
  233. Rail locomotives powered by electric accumulators (batteries)
  234. Diesel-electric locomotives
  235. Railway or tramway passenger coaches and special purpose railway or tramway,coaches, not self-propelled
  236. Railway or tramway tank cars and the like, not self-propelled
  237. Railway or tramway self-discharging freight cars (o/than tank cars or insulated/refrig.,freight cars), not self-propelled
  238. Railway or tramway freight cars nesoi, closed and covered, not self-propelled
  239. Railway or tramway freight cars nesoi, open, with nonremovable sides of a height,over 60 cm, not self-propelled
  240. Railway or tramway freight cars nesoi, not self-propelled
  241. Parts of railway/tramway locomotives/rolling stock, truck assemblies for self-,propelled vehicles
  242. Parts of railway/tramway locomotives/rolling stock, axles
  243. Parts of railway/tramway locomotives/rolling stock, parts of truck assemblies for non-,self-propelled passenger coaches or freight cars
  244. Parts of railway/tramway locomotives/rolling stock, hooks and other coupling devices,,buffers, pts thereof, for stock of 8605 or 8606
  245. Parts of railway/tramway locomotives/rolling stock, hooks and other coupling devices,,buffers, pts thereof, for stock of 8601 to 8605
  246. Containers (including containers for transport of fluids) specially designed and,equipped for carriage by one or more modes of transport
  247. Road tractors for semi-trailers
  248. Track-laying tractors, not suitable for agricultural use
  249. Other tractors of engine power <18kW, for agricultural use
  250. Other tractors of engine power <18kW, not for agricultural use
  251. Other tractors of engine power => 18kW but < 37kW, for agricultural use
  252. Other tractors of engine power => 18kW but < 37kW, not for agricultural use
  253. Other tractors of engine power => 37kW but < 75kW, for agricultural use
  254. Other tractors of engine power => 37kW but < 75kW, not for agricultural use
  255. Other tractors of engine power => 75kW but < 130kW, for agricultural use
  256. Other tractors of engine power => 75kW but < 130kW, not for agricultural use
  257. Other tractors of engine power >130kW, for agricultural use
  258. Other tractors of engine power >130kW, not for agricultural use
  259. Mtr. vehicles for transport of goods, o/than w/compress. ign. or spark ign. recip.,piston engine, nesoi
  260. Mtr. vehicles (o/than for transport of persons or of goods), mobile cranes
  261. Mtr. vehicles (o/than for transport of persons or of goods), mobile drilling derricks
  262. Mtr. vehicles (o/than for transport of persons or of goods), special purpose motor,vehicles nesoi
  263. Motorcycles (incl. mopeds) and cycles, fitted w/recip. internal-combustion piston,engine w/capacity n/o 50 cc
  264. Motorcycles (incl. mopeds) and cycles, w/electric motor for propulsion
  265. Motorcycles (incl. mopeds) and cycles, nesoi
  266. Vessels, designed for the transport of goods, refrigerated vessels (o/than tankers)
  267. Floating docks
  268. Optical fibers, optical fiber bundles and cables, other than those of heading 8544
  269. Sheets and plates of polarizing material
  270. Direction finding compasses, other than optical instruments, gyroscopic compasses or,electrical
  271. Pyrometers, not combined with other instruments
  272. Thermometers, for direct reading, not combined with other instruments, other than,liquid-filled thermometers
  273. Electrical: hydrometers & sim. floating instr., hygrometers, psychometers, & any,comb. with or w/o thermometers, pyrometers, & barometers
  274. Electrical gas or smoke analysis apparatus
  275. Microtomes
  276. Gas supply or production meters, including calibrating meters thereof
  277. Liquid supply or production meters, including calibrating meters thereof
  278. Electricity supply or production meters, including calibrating meters thereof
  279. Speedometers and tachometers, other than bicycle speedometers
  280. Parts and accessories of revolution counters, production counters, odometers,,pedometers and the like, of speedometers nesoi and tachometers
  281. Multimeters for measuring or checking electrical voltage, current, resistance or,power, without a recording device
  282. Multimeters, with a recording device
  283. Instruments and apparatus for measuring, checking or detecting electrical quantities,or ionizing radiations, nesoi: with a recording device
  284. Instruments and apparatus for measuring, checking or detecting electrical quantities,or ionizing radiations, nesoi: w/o a recording device
  285. Isotopes not in heading 2844 and their compounds other than heavy water
  286. New pneumatic tires, of rubber, of a kind used on aircraft
  287. Retreaded pneumatic tires, of rubber, of a kind used on aircraft
  288. Nuclear reactors
  289. Machinery and apparatus for isotopic separation, and parts thereof
  290. Fuel elements (cartridges), non-irradiated and parts thereof
  291. Parts of nuclear reactors
  292. Watertube boilers with a steam production exceeding 45 tons per hour
  293. Watertube boilers with a steam production not exceeding 45 tons per hour
  294. Vapor-generating boilers, including hybrid boilers, other than watertube boilers
  295. Super-heated water boilers
  296. Parts of steam- or other vapor-generating boilers
  297. Condensers for steam or other vapor power units
  298. Parts for auxiliary plant for use with boilers of heading 8402 and 8403 and condensers for steam or vapor power units
  299. Producer gas or water gas generators, acetylene gas generators and similar water process gas generators; with or without their purifiers
  300. Parts for gas generators of subheading 8405.10
  301. Steam turbines for marine propulsion
  302. Vapor turbines (other than steam) for marine propulsion
  303. Vapor turbines (excluding steam turbines) other than for marine propulsion, of an output exceeding 40 MW
  304. Vapor turbines (excluding steam turbines) other than for marine propulsion, of an output not exceeding 40 MW
  305. Spark-ignition reciprocating or rotary internal combustion piston engines for use in aircraft
  306. Marine propulsion spark-ignition reciprocating or rotary internal-combustion piston engines for outboard motors
  307. Marine propulsion spark-ignition reciprocating or rotary internal-combustion piston engines, nesoi
  308. Marine propulsion compression-ignition internal-combustion piston engines
  309. Compression-ignition internal-combustion piston engines, to be installed in agricultural or horticultural machinery or equipment, nesoi
  310. Compression-ignition internal-combustion piston engines, for machinery or equipment, nesoi
  311. Parts for internal combustion aircraft engines
  312. Hydraulic turbines and water wheels of a power not exceeding 1000 kW
  313. Hydraulic turbines and water wheels of a power exceeding 1000 kW but not exceeding 10000 kW
  314. Hydraulic turbines and water wheels of a power exceeding 10000 kW
  315. Parts, including regulators, of hydraulic turbines and water wheels
  316. Aircraft turbojets of a thrust not exceeding 25 kN
  317. Turbojets of a thrust not exceeding 25 kN, other than aircraft
  318. Aircraft turbojets of a thrust exceeding 25 kN
  319. Turbojets of a thrust exceeding 25 kN, other than aircraft
  320. Aircraft turbopropellers of a power not exceeding 1100 kW
  321. Turbopropellers of a power not exceeding 1100 kW, other than aircraft
  322. Aircraft turbopropellers of a power exceeding 1100 kW
  323. Turbopropellers of a power exceeding 1100 kW, other than aircraft
  324. Aircraft gas turbines other than turbojets or turbopropellers, of a power not exceeding 5000 kW
  325. Gas turbines other than turbojets or turbopropellers, of a power not exceeding 5000 kW, other than aircraft
  326. Aircraft gas turbines other than turbojets or turbopropellers, of a power exceeding 5000 kW
  327. Gas turbines, other than turbojets or turbopropellers of a power exceeding 5000 kW, other than aircraft
  328. Cast-iron parts of turbojets or turbopropellers machined only for removal of fins, gates, etc. or to permit location in machinery
  329. Parts of turbojets or turbopropellers other than those of subheading 8411.91.10
  330. Cast-iron parts of gas turbines nesoi, not advanced beyond cleaning, and machined for removal of fins, gates, sprues and risers
  331. Parts of gas turbines nesoi, other than those of subheading 8411.99.10
  332. Reaction engines other than turbojets
  333. Hydraulic power engines and motors, linear acting (cylinders)
  334. Hydrojet engines for marine propulsion
  335. Hydraulic power engines and motors, nesoi
  336. Pneumatic power engines and motors, linear acting (cylinders)
  337. Pneumatic power engines and motors, other than linear acting
  338. Spring-operated and weight-operated motors
  339. Engines and motors, nesoi (excluding motors of heading 8501)
  340. Parts of hydrojet engines for marine propulsion
  341. Pumps for liquids fitted or designed to be fitted with a measuring device, nesoi
  342. Concrete pumps for liquids, not fitted with a measuring device
  343. Reciprocating positive displacement pumps for liquids, not fitted with a measuring device, nesoi
  344. Rotary positive displacement pumps for liquids, not fitted with a measuring device, nesoi
  345. Stock pumps imported for use with machines for making cellulosic pulp, paper or paperboard, not fitted with a measuring device
  346. Centrifugal pumps for liquids, not fitted with a measuring device, nesoi
  347. Pumps for liquids, not fitted with a measuring device, nesoi
  348. Liquid elevators
  349. Parts of fuel-injection pumps for compression-ignition engines
  350. Parts of stock pumps imported for use with machines for making cellulosic pulp, paper or paperboard
  351. Parts of pumps, nesoi
  352. Compressors of a kind used in refrigerating equipment (including air conditioning) not exceeding 1/4 horsepower
  353. Compressors of a kind used in refrigerating equipment (incl. air conditioning) exceeding 1/4 horsepower
  354. Turbocharger and supercharger fans
  355. Turbocharger and supercharger air compressors
  356. Gas compressors, nesoi
  357. Stators and rotors of goods of subheading 8414.30
  358. Parts of air or gas compressors, nesoi
  359. Parts of air or vacuum pumps and ventilating or recycling hoods
  360. Parts for furnace burners, mechanical stokers, mechanical grates, mechanical ash dischargers and similar appliances
  361. Furnaces and ovens for the roasting, melting or other heat treatment of ores, pyrites or of metals
  362. Industrial or laboratory furnaces and ovens nesoi, including incinerators, nonelectric
  363. Parts for industrial or laboratory furnaces and ovens, including incinerators, nonelectric
  364. Refrigerating or freezing equipment nesoi
  365. Instantaneous gas water heaters, nonelectric
  366. Storage water heaters, nonelectric
  367. Dryers for agricultural products, not used for domestic purposes
  368. Dryers for wood
  369. Dryers for paper pulp, paper or paperboard
  370. Dryers, other than of a kind for domestic purposes, nesoi
  371. Distilling or rectifying plant, not used for domestic purposes
  372. Brazed aluminum plate-fin heat exchangers
  373. Heat exchange units, nesoi
  374. Machinery for liquefying air or gas, nesoi
  375. Industrial machinery, plant or equip. for the treat. of mat., involving a change in temp., for molten-salt-cooled acrylic acid reactors
  376. Parts of instantaneous or storage water heaters
  377. Parts of machinery and plant, for making paper pulp, paper or paperboard
  378. Parts of heat exchange units
  379. Parts of molten-salt-cooled acrylic acid reactors, nesoi; parts of certain medical, surgical or laboratory sterilizers, nesoi
  380. Parts of electromechanical tools for work in the hand, w/self-contained electric motor, for treatment of materials by change in temperature
  381. Parts of machinery, plant or laboratory equipment for the treatment of materials by a process involving a change of temperature, nesoi
  382. Calendering or other rolling machines, other than for metals or glass, nesoi
  383. Cylinders for textile calendering or rolling machines
  384. Cylinders for paper pulp, paper or paperboard calendering or rolling machines
  385. Cylinders for calendering and similar rolling machines, nesoi
  386. Parts of calendering or rolling machines for making paper pulp, paper or paperboard
  387. Parts of calendering or other rolling machines, other than for metals or glass, nesoi
  388. Centrifuges, other than cream separators or clothes dryers
  389. Machinery and apparatus for filtering or purifying water
  390. Machinery and apparatus for filtering or purifying beverages other than water
  391. Filtering or purifying machinery and apparatus for liquids, nesoi
  392. Catalytic converters
  393. Filtering or purifying machinery and apparatus for gases, other than intake air filters for internal combustion engines or catalytic conv.
  394. Parts of centrifuges, including centrifugal dryers, nesoi
  395. Parts for filtering or purifying machinery or apparatus for liquids or gases
  396. Dishwashing machines other than of the household type
  397. Machinery for cleaning or drying bottles or other containers
  398. Can-sealing machines
  399. Machinery for filling, closing, sealing, capsuling or labeling bottles, cans, boxes or other containers; machinery for aerating beverages; nesoi
  400. Machinery for packing or wrapping pipe tobacco, candy and cigarette packages; combination candy cutting and wrapping machines
  401. Packing or wrapping machinery, nesoi
  402. Parts of dishwashing machines, nesoi
  403. Parts of packing or wrapping machinery, nesoi
  404. Scales for continuous weighing of goods on conveyors using electronic means for gauging weights
  405. Other scales for continuous weighing of goods on conveyors
  406. Constant weight scales and scales for discharging a predetermined weight of material into a bag or container, including hopper scales
  407. Weighing machinery having a maximum weighing capacity exceeding 30 kg but not exceeding 5000 kg
  408. Weighing machinery with maximum capacity exceeding 5000 kg, using electronic means for gauging
  409. Weighing machinery with maximum capacity exceeding 5000 kg, not using electronic means for gauging nesoi
  410. Parts of weighing machinery using electronic means for gauging, except parts for weighing motor vehicles
  411. Other parts of weighing machinery, including weights
  412. Mechanical appliances for projecting, dispersing or spraying liquids or powders, used for making printed circuits or printed circuit assemblies
  413. Parts of sand blasting machines
  414. Pulley tackle and hoists other than skip hoists or hoists used for raising vehicles, powered by electric motor
  415. Winches nesoi, and capstans, not powered by electric motor
  416. Derricks, cranes and other lifting machinery nesoi, self-propelled, on tires
  417. Derricks, cranes and other lifting machinery nesoi, self-propelled, not on tires
  418. Derricks, cranes and other lifting machinery nesoi
  419. Self-propelled works trucks powered by an electric motor, rider type forklift trucks
  420. Self-propelled works trucks powered by an electric motor, fitted with lifting and handling equipment, nesoi
  421. Self-propelled works trucks not powered by an electric motor, rider type forklift trucks
  422. Self-propelled works trucks not powered by an electric motor, fitted with lifting and handling equipment, nesoi
  423. Pneumatic elevators and conveyors
  424. Continuous-action elevators and conveyors, for goods or materials, specially designed for underground use
  425. Bucket type continuous-action elevators and conveyors, for goods or materials
  426. Belt type continuous-action elevators and conveyors, for goods or materials
  427. Continuous-action elevators and conveyors, for goods or materials, nesoi
  428. Machinery for lifting, handling, loading or unloading, nesoi
  429. Self-propelled bulldozers and angledozers, for track laying
  430. Self-propelled bulldozers and angledozers other than track laying
  431. Self-propelled graders and levelers
  432. Self-propelled scrapers
  433. Self-propelled tamping machines and road rollers
  434. Self-propelled front-end shovel loaders, wheel-type
  435. Self-propelled front-end shovel loaders, other than wheel-type
  436. Self-propelled backhoes, shovels, clamshells and draglines with a 360 degree revolving superstructure
  437. Self-propelled machinery with a 360 degree revolving superstructure, other than backhoes, shovels, clamshells and draglines
  438. Self-propelled backhoes, shovels, clamshells and draglines not with a 360 degree revolving superstructure
  439. Self-propelled machinery not with a 360 degree revolving superstructure, other than backhoes, shovels, clamshells and draglines
  440. Pile-drivers and pile-extractors
  441. Self-propelled coal or rock cutters and tunneling machinery
  442. Coal or rock cutters and tunneling machinery, not self-propelled
  443. Self-propelled boring or sinking machinery
  444. Boring or sinking machinery, not self-propelled, nesoi
  445. Self-propelled machinery for working earth, minerals or ores, nesoi
  446. Tamping or compacting machinery, not self-propelled
  447. Machinery for working earth, minerals or ores, not self-propelled, nesoi
  448. Parts suitable for use solely or principally with the machinery of heading 8425
  449. Parts suitable for use solely or principally with the machinery of heading 8427
  450. Parts suitable for use solely or principally with passenger or freight elevators other than continuous action, skip hoists or escalators
  451. Parts suitable for use solely or principally with the machinery of heading 8428 nesoi
  452. Buckets, shovels, grabs and grips suitable for use solely or principally with the machinery of headings 84268429 or 8430
  453. Bulldozer or angledozer blades suitable for use solely or principally with the machinery of heading 8426 8429 or 8430
  454. Parts for offshore oil & natural gas, drilling and production platforms
  455. Parts for boring or sinking machinery of 8430.41 or 8430.49 nesoi
  456. Parts suitable for use solely or principally with the machinery of heading 8426 nesoi
  457. Parts suitable for use solely or principally with the machinery of heading 8429 or 8430 nesoi
  458. Plows for soil preparation or cultivation
  459. Disc harrows for soil preparation or cultivation
  460. Agricultural, horticultural or forestry machinery for soil preparation or cultivation, nesoi; lawn or sports ground rollers
  461. Parts of agricultural, horticultural or forestry machinery for soil preparation or cultivation; parts of lawn or sports ground rollers
  462. Mowers nesoi, including cutter bars for tractor mounting
  463. Haymaking machinery other than mowers
  464. Straw or fodder balers, including pick-up balers
  465. Combine harvester-threshers
  466. Threshing machinery other than combine harvester-threshers
  467. Root or tuber harvesting machines
  468. Harvesting machinery or threshing machinery, nesoi
  469. Machines for cleaning, sorting or grading eggs, fruit or other agricultural produce
  470. Parts for machinery of heading 8433 nesoi
  471. Dairy machinery other than milking machines
  472. Parts for milking machines and dairy machinery
  473. Machinery for preparing animal feeds
  474. Poultry incubators and brooders
  475. Poultry-keeping machinery
  476. Agricultural, horticultural, forestry or bee-keeping machinery, nesoi
  477. Parts of poultry-keeping machinery or poultry incubators and brooders
  478. Parts for agricultural, horticultural, forestry or bee-keeping machinery, nesoi
  479. Machines for cleaning, sorting or grading seed, grain or dried leguminous vegetables
  480. Machinery used in the milling industry or for the working of cereals or dried leguminous vegetables, other than farm type machinery
  481. Parts for machinery used in the milling industry or for cleaning, sorting, grading or working of cereals or dried leguminous vegetables
  482. Machinery for the preparation of meat or poultry, nesoi
  483. Machinery for the preparation of fruits, nuts or vegetables, nesoi
  484. Machinery for the industrial preparation or manufacture of food or drink, nesoi
  485. Parts of machinery for the industrial preparation or manufacture of food or drink, other than sugar manufacturing, nesoi
  486. Machinery for making pulp of fibrous cellulosic material
  487. Machinery for making paper or paperboard
  488. Machinery for finishing paper or paperboard
  489. Bed plates, roll bars and other stock-treating parts of machinery for making pulp of fibrous cellulosic materials
  490. Parts of machinery for making pulp of fibrous cellulosic materials, nesoi
  491. Parts of machinery for making paper or paperboard
  492. Parts of machinery for finishing paper or paperboard
  493. Machines for making bags, sacks or envelopes of paper pulp, paper or paperboard
  494. Machines for making cartons, boxes, cases, tubes, drums or similar containers, other than by molding, of paper pulp, paper or paperboard
  495. Machines for molding articles in paper pulp, paper or paperboard
  496. Machinery for making up paper pulp, paper or paperboard, nesoi
  497. Parts for machinery used in making up paper pulp, paper or paperboard, including cutting machines
  498. Machinery, apparatus and equipment of heading 8442
  499. Parts of the machinery, apparatus or equipment of subheadings 8442.10 8442.20 and 8442.30
  500. Reel-fed offset printing machinery, double-width newspaper printing presses
  501. Reel-fed offset printing machinery, other than double-width newspaper printing presses
  502. Sheet-fed offset printing machinery, office type (sheet size not exceeding 22 X 36 cm)
  503. Offset printing machinery, nesoi
  504. Letterpress printing machinery, excluding flexographic printing, reel-fed
  505. Gravure printing machinery
  506. Printing machinery, nesoi
  507. Machines for uses ancillary to printing
  508. Parts of printer units of subheading 8443.32.10 specified in additional U.S. note 2 to this chapter
  509. Parts and accessories of copying machines; nesoi
  510. Machines for extruding, drawing, texturing or cutting man-made textile materials
  511. Converters of a kind used in metallurgy or in metal foundries
  512. Casting machines, of a kind used in metallurgy or in metal foundries
  513. Parts of converters, ladles, ingot molds and casting machines, of a kind used in metallurgy or in metal foundries
  514. Metal-rolling tube mills
  515. Metal-rolling mills, other than tube mills, hot or combination hot and cold
  516. Metal-rolling mills, other than tube mills, cold
  517. Rolls for metal-rolling mills
  518. Parts for metal-rolling mills, other than rolls, nesoi
  519. Machine tools operated by laser, for working metal
  520. Machine tools operated by laser, of a kind used solely or principally for manufacture of printed circuits
  521. Machine tools operated by laser, nesoi
  522. Machine tools operated by light or photon beam processes, for working metal
  523. Machine tools operated by light or photon beam processes, of a kind used solely or principally for the manufacture of printed circuits
  524. Machine tools operated by light or photon beam processes, nesoi
  525. Machine tools operated by ultrasonic processes, for working metal
  526. Machine tools operated by ultrasonic processes, other than for working metal
  527. Machine tools operated by electro-discharge processes, for working metal
  528. Machine tools operated by electro-discharge processes, other than for working metal
  529. Machine tools operated by plasma arc process, for working metal
  530. Machine tools operated by plasma arc process, other than for working metal
  531. Water-jet cutting machines
  532. Machine tools operated by electro-chemical or ionic-beam processes, for working metal
  533. Machine tools operated by electro-chemical or ionic-beam processes, other than for working metal
  534. Machining centers for working metal
  535. Unit construction machines (single station), for working metal
  536. Multistation transfer machines for working metal
  537. Horizontal lathes (including turning centers) for removing metal, numerically controlled
  538. Horizontal lathes (including turning centers) for removing metal, other than numerically controlled
  539. Vertical turret lathes (including turning centers) for removing metal, numerically controlled
  540. Lathes (including turning centers), other than horizontal or vertical turret lathes, for removing metal, numerically controlled
  541. Vertical turret lathes (including turning centers) for removing metal, other than numerically controlled
  542. Lathes (including turning centers), other than horizontal or vertical turret lathes, for removing metal, other than numerically controlled
  543. Way-type unit head machines for drilling, boring, milling, threading or tapping by removing metal, other than lathes of heading 8458
  544. Drilling machines, numerically controlled, nesoi
  545. Boring-milling machines, numerically controlled, nesoi
  546. Boring-milling machines, other than numerically controlled, nesoi
  547. Boring machines, numerically controlled, nesoi
  548. Boring machines, not numerically controlled, nesoi
  549. Milling machines, knee type, numerically controlled, nesoi
  550. Milling machines, other than knee type, numerically controlled, nesoi
  551. Milling machines, other than knee type, other than numerically controlled, nesoi
  552. Other threading or tapping machines, numerically controlled
  553. Other threading or tapping machines nesoi
  554. Flat-surface grinding machines, numerically controlled
  555. Flat-surface grinding machines, not numerically controlled
  556. Centerless grinding machines, numerically controlled
  557. Other cylindrical grinding machines, numerically controlled
  558. Other grinding machines, numerically controlled
  559. Other grinding machines, other than numerically controlled
  560. Sharpening (tool or cutter grinding) machines for working metal or cermets, numerically controlled
  561. Honing or lapping machines for working metal or cermets, numerically controlled
  562. Honing or lapping machines for working metal or cermets, other than numerically controlled
  563. Other machine tools for deburring, polishing or otherwise finishing metal or cermets, nesoi, numerically controlled
  564. Other machine tools for deburring, polishing or otherwise finishing metal or cermets, nesoi, other than numerically controlled
  565. Shaping or slotting machines for working by removing metal or cermets, numerically controlled
  566. Shaping or slotting machines for working by removing metal or cermets, other than numerically controlled
  567. Broaching machines for working by removing metal or cermets, numerically controlled
  568. Broaching machines for working by removing metal or cermets, other than numerically controlled
  569. Gear cutting machines for working by removing metal or cermets
  570. Gear grinding or finishing machines for working by removing metal or cermets
  571. Sawing or cutting-off machines for working by removing metal or cermets, numerically controlled
  572. Machine-tools for working by removing metal or cermets, nesoi, numerically controlled
  573. Machine-tools for working by removing metal or cermets, nesoi, other than numerically controlled
  574. Forging or die-stamping machines (including presses) and hammers
  575. Bending, folding, straightening or flattening machines (including presses) numerically controlled for working metal or metal carbides
  576. Bending, folding, straightening or flattening machines (including presses) not numerically controlled for working metal or metal carbides
  577. Shearing machines (incl. presses), excl. combined punching & shearing machines, numerically controlled for working metal or metal carbides
  578. Shearing machines (incl. presses), excl. combined punch & shearing machines, nt numerically controlled for working metal or metal carbides
  579. Punch/notch machines (incl. presses), incl. combined punch & shearing machines, numerically controlled for working metal or metal carbides
  580. Punch/notch machines (incl. presses), incl. combined punch & shear machines, not numerically controlled for working metal or metal carbides
  581. Hydraulic presses, numerically controlled
  582. Hydraulic presses, not numerically controlled
  583. Machine tools (including nonhydraulic presses) for working metal or metal carbides, nesoi, numerically controlled
  584. Machine tools (including nonhydraulic presses) for working metal or metal carbides, nesoi, not numerically controlled
  585. Draw-benches for bars, tubes, profiles, wire or the like, for working metal or cermets, without removing material
  586. Thread rolling machines for working metal or cermets, without removing material
  587. Machines for working wire of metal or cermets, without removing material
  588. Machine tools for working metal or cermets, without removing material, nesoi
  589. Grinding or polishing machines for working stone, ceramics, concrete, asbestos- cement or like mineral materials, or glass, nesoi
  590. Machine tools for working stone, ceramics, concrete, asbestos-cement or like mineral materials or for cold working glass, nesoi
  591. Machines for working certain hard materials which can carry out different types of machining operations w/o tool change between operations
  592. Planing, milling or molding (by cutting) machines for working wood, cork, bone, hard rubber, hard plastics or similar hard materials
  593. Grinding, sanding or polishing machines for working wood, cork, bone, hard rubber, hard plastics or similar hard materials
  594. Bending or assembling machines for working wood, cork, bone hard rubber, hard plastics or similar hard materials
  595. Machine tools for working wood, cork, bone, hard rubber, hard plastics and similar hard materials, nesoi
  596. Tool holders and self-opening dieheads for use solely or principally with machines of headings 8456 to 8465 nesoi
  597. Work holders for machine tools used in cutting gears
  598. Work holders for machine tools other than those used in cutting gears, nesoi
  599. Dividing heads for use solely or principally for machine tools of headings 8456 to 8465
  600. Special attachments (which are machines) use solely or principally for machines of heading 8456 to 8465 excluding dividing heads, nesoi
  601. Parts and accessories nesoi, for machines of heading 8464
  602. Cast-iron parts not advanced beyond cleaning and specifically machined, for machines of heading 8465
  603. Parts and accessories nesoi, for machines of heading 8465
  604. Certain parts for water-jet cutting machines
  605. Certain specified parts and accessories of metal working machine tools for cutting gears
  606. Certain specified parts and accessories for machines of heading 8456 to 8461 nesoi
  607. Other cast-iron parts not advanced beyond cleaning and specifically machined, for metalworking machine tools for cutting, etc.
  608. Other parts and accessories of metal working machine tools for cutting gears
  609. Parts & accessories for machines of heading 8456 to 8461 used to make printed circuits or PCAs, parts of heading 8517 or computers
  610. Other parts and accessories for machines of heading 8456 to 8461 nesoi
  611. Certain specified cast-iron parts not advanced beyond cleaning and specifically machined, for machines of heading 8462 or 8463
  612. Other cast-iron parts not advanced beyond cleaning and specifically machined, for machines of heading 8462 or 8463
  613. Other specified parts and accessories for machines of heading 8462 or 8463 nesoi
  614. Other parts and accessories for machines of heading 8462 or 8463, nesoi
  615. Tools for working in the hand, pneumatic, rotary type, suitable for metal working
  616. Tools for working in the hand, pneumatic, rotary type, other than suitable for metal working
  617. Gas-operated machinery, apparatus and appliances, not hand-directed or -controlled, used for soldering, brazing, welding or tempering, nesoi
  618. Machinery and apparatus other than hand-directed or -controlled, used for soldering, brazing or welding, not gas-operated
  619. ADP magnetic disk drive storage units, disk dia. ov 21 cm, nesoi, not entered with the rest of a system
  620. ADP magnetic disk drive storage units, disk dia. n/ov 21 cm, not in cabinet, w/o attached external power supply, n/entered w/rest of a system
  621. ADP storage units other than magnetic disk, not in cabinets for placing on a table, etc., not entered with the rest of a system
  622. ADP storage units other than magnetic disk drive units, nesoi, not entered with the rest of a system
  623. Parts and accessories of the ADP machines of heading 8471 not incorporating a CRT, parts and accessories of printed circuit assemblies
  624. Printed circuit assemblies for automatic teller machines of subheading 8472.90.10
  625. Other parts and accessories of machines of heading 8472 nesoi
  626. Printed circuit assemblies suitable for use with machines of two or more of the headings 8469 to 8472
  627. Sorting, screening, separating or washing machines for earth, stones, ores or other mineral substances in solid form
  628. Crushing or grinding machines for earth, stones, ores or other mineral substances
  629. Concrete or mortar mixers
  630. Machines for mixing mineral substances with bitumen
  631. Mixing or kneading machines for earth, stones, ores or other mineral substances, nesoi
  632. Machinery for agglomerating, shaping or molding solid mineral fuels, or other mineral products; machines for forming sand foundry molds
  633. Parts for the machinery of heading 8474
  634. Machines for assembling electric or electronic lamps, tubes or flashbulbs, in glass envelopes
  635. Machines for making glass optical fibers and preforms thereof
  636. Parts of machines for assembling electric or electronic lamps, tubes or flashbulbs, in glass envelopes
  637. Parts of machines for manufacturing or hot working glass or glassware
  638. Injection-molding machines for manufacturing shoes of rubber or plastics
  639. Injection-molding machines for use in the manufacture of video laser discs
  640. Injection-molding machines of a type used for working or manufacturing products from rubber or plastics, nesoi
  641. Extruders for working rubber or plastics or for the manufacture of products from these materials, nesoi
  642. Blow-molding machines for working rubber or plastics or for the manufacture of products from these materials
  643. Vacuum-molding and other thermoforming machines for working rubber or plastics or for manufacture of products from these materials, nesoi
  644. Machinery for molding or retreading pneumatic tires or for molding or otherwise forming inner tubes
  645. Machinery for working rubber or plastics or for the manufacture of products from these materials, nesoi
  646. Base, bed, platen and specified parts of machinery for working rubber or plastics or for manufacture of products from these material, nesoi
  647. Barrel screws of machinery for working rubber or plastics or for the manufacture of products from these materials, nesoi
  648. Hydraulic assemblies of machinery for working rubber or plastics or for the manufacture of products from these materials, nesoi
  649. Parts of machinery for working rubber or plastics or for the manufacture of products from these materials, nesoi
  650. Machinery for public works, building or the like, nesoi
  651. Machinery for the extraction or preparation of animal or fixed vegetable fats or oils, nesoi
  652. Presses for making particle board or fiber building board of wood or other ligneous materials, and mach. for treat. wood or cork, nesoi
  653. Rope- or cable-making machines nesoi
  654. Industrial robots, not elsewhere specified or included
  655. Machines and mechanical appliances for treating metal, including electric wire coil- winders, nesoi
  656. Machines for mixing, kneading, crushing, grinding, screening, sifting, homogenizing, emulsifying or stirring, nesoi
  657. Machines for the manufacture of optical media
  658. Automated electronic component placement machines for making printed circuit assemblies
  659. Parts of machines and mechanical appliances having individual functions, not specified or included elsewhere in chapter 84, nesoi
  660. Mold bases
  661. Molding patterns
  662. Molds for metal or metal carbides, injection or compression types
  663. Molds for metal or metal carbides other than injection or compression types
  664. Molds for glass
  665. Molds for rubber or plastics, injection or compression types, for shoe machinery
  666. Injection or compression type molds for rubber or plastics for the manufacture of semiconductor devices
  667. Molds for rubber or plastics, injection or compression types, other than for shoe machinery or for manufacture of semiconductor devices
  668. Pressure-reducing valves for pipes, boiler shells, tanks, vats or the like
  669. Valves for oleohydraulic or pneumatic transmissions
  670. Check valves of iron or steel for pipes, boiler shells, tanks, vats or the like
  671. Check valves other than of copper or iron or steel, for pipes, boiler shells, tanks, vats or the like
  672. Safety or relief valves for pipes, boiler shells, tanks, vats or the like
  673. Parts of taps, cocks, valves and similar appliances for pipes, boiler shells, tanks, vats or the like, nesoi
  674. Ball bearings other than ball bearings with integral shafts
  675. Tapered roller bearings, including cone and tapered roller assemblies
  676. Spherical roller bearings
  677. Needle roller bearings
  678. Cylindrical roller bearings nesoi
  679. Ball or roller bearings nesoi, including combined ball/roller bearings
  680. Balls, needles and rollers for ball or roller bearings
  681. Inner or outer rings or races for ball bearings
  682. Inner or outer rings or races for taper roller bearings
  683. Inner or outer rings or races for other bearings, nesoi
  684. Parts of ball bearings (including parts of ball bearings with integral shafts), nesoi
  685. Parts of tapered roller bearings, nesoi
  686. Parts of other ball or roller bearings, nesoi
  687. Bearing housings of the flange, take-up, cartridge and hanger unit type
  688. Torque converters
  689. Fixed, multiple and variable ratio speed changers, imported for use with machines for making cellulosic pulp, paper or paperboard
  690. Ball or roller screws
  691. Gears and gearing, other than toothed wheels, chain sprockets and other transmission elements entered separately
  692. Flywheels, nesoi
  693. Pulleys, including pulley blocks, nesoi
  694. Clutches and universal joints
  695. Chain sprockets and parts thereof
  696. Parts of flange, take-up, cartridge and hanger units
  697. Parts of bearing housings and plain shaft bearings, nesoi
  698. Parts of articles of subheading 8483.20
  699. Parts of transmission equipment, nesoi
  700. Gaskets and similar joints of metal sheeting combined with other material or of two or more layers of metal
  701. Mechanical seals
  702. Sets or assortments of gaskets and similar joints dissimilar in composition, put up in pouches, envelopes or similar packings
  703. Ships’ or boats propellers and blades therefor
  704. Machinery parts, not containing electrical connectors, insulators, coils, contacts or other electrical features and other parts nesoi
  705. Electric motors of an output of under 18.65 W, other than synchronous valued not over $4 each
  706. Universal AC/DC motors of an output exceeding 37.5 W but not exceeding 74.6 W
  707. Universal AC/DC motors of an output exceeding 735 W but under 746 W
  708. Universal AC/DC motors of an output of 746 W or more
  709. DC motors nesoi, of an output exceeding 37.5 W but not exceeding 74.6 W
  710. DC motors, nesoi, of an output exceeding 735 W but under 746 W
  711. DC motors nesoi, of an output of 746 W but not exceeding 750 W
  712. DC motors nesoi, of an output exceeding 14.92 kW but not exceeding 75 kW, used as primary source of mechanical power for electric vehicles
  713. DC motors nesoi, of an output exceeding 14.92 kW but not exceeding 75 kW, nesoi
  714. DC motors nesoi, of an output exceeding 150 kW but not exceeding 375 kW
  715. DC generators of an output exceeding 75 kW but not exceeding 375 kW
  716. DC motors nesoi, of an output exceeding 375 kW
  717. DC generators of an output exceeding 375 kW
  718. AC motors nesoi, multi-phase, of an output exceeding 37.5 W but not exceeding 74.6 W
  719. AC motors, nesoi, multi-phase, of an output exceeding 74.6 W but not exceeding 735 W
  720. AC motors, nesoi, multi-phase, of an output exceeding 735 W but under 746 W
  721. AC motors nesoi, multi-phase of an output of 746 W but not exceeding 750 W
  722. AC motors nesoi, multi-phase, of an output exceeding 14.92 kW but not exceeding 75 kW
  723. AC motors nesoi, multi-phase, of an output exceeding 75 kW but under 149.2 kW
  724. AC motors nesoi, multi-phase, of an output exceeding 150 kW
  725. AC generators (alternators) of an output exceeding 75 kVA but not exceeding 375 kVA
  726. AC generators (alternators) of an output exceeding 375 kVA but not exceeding 750 kVA
  727. AC generators (alternators) of an output exceeding 750 kVA
  728. Electric generating sets with compression-ignition internal-combustion piston engines, of an output not exceeding 75 kVA
  729. Electric generating sets with compression-ignition internal-combustion piston engines, of an output exceeding 75 kVA but not over 375 kVA
  730. Electric generating sets with compression-ignition internal-combustion piston engines, of an output exceeding 375 kVA
  731. Wind-powered electric generating sets
  732. Electric generating sets, nesoi
  733. Electric rotary converters
  734. Commutators suitable for use solely or principally with the machines of heading 8501 or 8502
  735. Parts of electric motors under 18.65 W, stators and rotors
  736. Stators and rotors for electric generators for use on aircraft
  737. Stators and rotors for electric motors & generators of heading 8501 nesoi
  738. Parts of electric motors under 18.65 W, other than commutators, stators or rotors
  739. Parts for electric generators suitable for use on aircraft
  740. Liquid dielectric transformers having a power handling capacity not exceeding 650 kVA
  741. Liquid dielectric transformers having a power handling capacity exceeding 650 kVA but not exceeding 10000 kVA
  742. Liquid dielectric transformers having a power handling capacity exceeding 10000 kVA
  743. Electrical transformers other than liquid dielectric, having a power handling capacity exceeding 1 kVA but not exceeding 16 kVA
  744. Electrical transformers other than liquid dielectric, having a power handling capacity exceeding 16 kVA but not exceeding 500 kVA
  745. Electrical transformers other than liquid dielectric, having a power handling capacity exceeding 500 kVA
  746. Electrical speed drive controllers for electric motors (static converters)
  747. Parts of power supplies (other than printed circuit assemblies) for automatic data processing machines or units thereof of heading 8471
  748. Printed circuit assemblies of the goods of subheading 8504.40 or 8504.50 for telecommunication apparatus
  749. Printed circuit assemblies of electrical transformers, static converters and inductors, nesoi
  750. Parts (other than printed circuit assemblies) of electrical transformers, static converters and inductors
  751. Flexible permanent magnets, other than of metal
  752. Electromagnetic couplings, clutches and brakes
  753. Electromagnetic lifting heads
  754. Electromagnetic or permanent magnet work holders and parts thereof
  755. Electromagnets used for MRI
  756. Other electromagnets and parts thereof, and parts of related electromagnetic articles nesoi
  757. Silver oxide primary cells and primary batteries having an external volume not exceeding 300 cubic cm
  758. Silver oxide primary cells and primary batteries having an external volume exceeding 300 cubic cm
  759. Lithium primary cells and primary batteries
  760. Air-zinc primary cells and primary batteries
  761. Parts of primary cells and primary batteries
  762. Parts of storage batteries, including separators therefor, other than parts of lead-acid storage batteries
  763. Resistance heated industrial or laboratory furnaces and ovens
  764. Industrial or laboratory microwave ovens, nesoi
  765. Industrial or laboratory furnaces and ovens (other than microwave) functioning by induction or dielectric loss
  766. Industrial furnaces and ovens for making printed circuits or printed circuit assemblies
  767. Industrial or laboratory electric industrial or laboratory furnaces and ovens nesoi
  768. Industrial or laboratory induction or dielectric heating equipment nesoi
  769. Parts of industrial or laboratory electric furnaces and ovens and other industrial or laboratory induction or dielectric heating equipment
  770. Electric soldering irons and guns
  771. Electric brazing or soldering machines and apparatus, other than soldering irons and guns
  772. Electric machines and apparatus for resistance welding of metal, fully or partly automatic
  773. Electric machines and apparatus for resistance welding of metal, other than fully or partly automatic
  774. Electric machines and apparatus for arc (including plasma arc) welding of metals, fully or partly automatic
  775. Electric machines and apparatus for arc (including plasma arc) welding of metals, other than fully or partly automatic
  776. Electric welding apparatus nesoi, and electric machines and apparatus for hot spraying metals or sintered metal carbides
  777. Parts of electric welding machines and apparatus
  778. Parts of electric soldering or brazing machines & apparatus, & electric apparatus for hot spraying of metals or sintered metal carbides
  779. Transmission apparatus for radiobroadcasting
  780. Transceivers
  781. Transmission apparatus incorporating reception apparatus, other than transceivers
  782. Television cameras, gyrostabilized
  783. Television cameras, studio type, other than shoulder-carried or other portable cameras
  784. Radar apparatus
  785. Radio navigational aid apparatus, other than radar
  786. Radio remote control apparatus other than for video game consoles
  787. Radio receivers, NESOI
  788. Reception apparatus for radiobroadcasting, NESOI
  789. Radar, radio navigational aid and radio remote control antennas and antenna reflectors, and parts suitable for use therewith
  790. PCBs and ceramic substrates and subassemblies thereof, for color TV, with components listed in add. US note 4 chap. 85
  791. PCBs and ceramic substrates and subassemblies thereof, for color TV, not with components listed in add. US note 4 chap. 85
  792. Printed circuit assemblies for television cameras
  793. Printed circuit assemblies which are subassemblies of radar, radio nav. aid or remote control apparatus, of 2 or more parts joined together
  794. Printed circuit assemblies, nesoi, for radar, radio navigational aid or radio remote control apparatus
  795. Other printed circuit assemblies suitable for use solely or principally with the apparatus of headings 8525 to 8528 nesoi
  796. Transceiver assemblies for the apparatus of subheading 8526.10 other than printed circuit assemblies
  797. Tuners for television apparatus, other than printed circuit assemblies
  798. Subassies w/2 or more PCBs or ceramic substrates, as spec’d in add. US note 9 ch. 85 for color TV, w/components in add. US note 4, ch.85
  799. Combinations of PCBs and ceramic substrates and subassemblies thereof for color TV, w/components listed in add. U.S. note 4, chap. 85
  800. Parts of printed circuit assemblies (including face plates and lock latches) for television cameras
  801. Parts of printed circuit assemblies (including face plates and lock latches) for television apparatus other than television cameras
  802. Parts of printed circuit assemblies (including face plates and lock latches) for radar, radio navigational aid or radio remote control app.
  803. Mounted lenses for use in closed circuit television cameras, separately imported, w/ or w/o attached elec. Connectors or motors
  804. Other parts of television cameras, nesoi
  805. Other parts of television apparatus (other than television cameras), nesoi
  806. Subassies w/2 or more PCBs or ceramic substrates, exc. tuners or converg. ass’ies, for color TV, not w/components in add. US note 4, ch. 85
  807. Parts of television apparatus, nesoi
  808. Assemblies and subassemblies of radar, radio navigational aid or remote control apparatus, of 2 or more parts joined together, nesoi
  809. Parts suitable for use solely or principally in radar, radio navigational aid or radio remote control apparatus, nesoi
  810. Parts suitable for use solely or principally with the apparatus of headings 8525 to 8528, nesoi
  811. Electrical signaling, safety or traffic control equipment for railways, streetcar lines or subways
  812. Electrical signaling, safety or traffic control equipment for roads, inland waterways, parking facilities, port installations or airfields
  813. Parts for electrical signaling, safety or traffic control equipment
  814. Fixed electrical capacitors designed for use in 50/60 Hz circuits and having a reactive power handling capacity of not less than 0.5 kvar
  815. Tantalum fixed capacitors
  816. Aluminum electrolytic fixed capacitors
  817. Ceramic dielectric fixed capacitors, single layer
  818. Ceramic dielectric fixed capacitors, multilayer
  819. Dielectric fixed capacitors of paper or plastics
  820. Fixed electrical capacitors, nesoi
  821. Variable or adjustable (pre-set) electrical capacitors
  822. Parts of electrical capacitors, fixed, variable or adjustable (pre-set)
  823. Electrical fixed carbon resistors, composition or film types
  824. Electrical fixed resistors, other than composition or film type carbon resistors, for a power handling capacity not exceeding 20 W
  825. Electrical fixed resistors, other than composition or film type carbon resistors, for a power handling capacity exceeding 20 W
  826. Electrical wirewound variable resistors, including rheostats and potentiometers, for a power handling capacity not exceeding 20 W
  827. Metal oxide resistors
  828. Electrical variable resistors, other than wirewound, including rheostats and potentiometers
  829. Other parts of electrical resistors, including rheostats and potentiometers, nesoi
  830. Fuses, for a voltage exceeding 1000 V
  831. Automatic circuit breakers, for a voltage of less than 72.5 kV, but exceeding 1000 V
  832. Automatic circuit breakers, for a voltage of 72.5 kV or more
  833. Isolating switches and make-and-break switches, for a voltage exceeding 1
  834. Electrical motor starters and electrical motor overload protector, for a voltage exceeding 1000 V
  835. Electrical apparatus nesoi for switching, protecting, or making connections for electrical circuits, for a voltage exceeding 1000 V, nesoi
  836. Fuses, for a voltage not exceeding 1000 V
  837. Automatic circuit breakers, for a voltage not exceeding 1000 V
  838. Electrical motor overload protectors, for a voltage not exceeding 1000 V, nesoi
  839. Relays for switching, protecting or making connections to or in electrical circuits, for a voltage not exceeding 60 V
  840. Relays for switching, protecting or making connections to or in electrical circuits, for a voltage exceeding 60 but not exceeding 1000 V
  841. Electrical motor starters (which are switches), for a voltage not exceeding 1000 V
  842. Switches nesoi, for switching or making connections to or in electrical circuits, for a voltage not exceeding 1000 V
  843. Connectors: coaxial, cylindrical multicontact, rack and panel, printed circuit, ribbon or flat cable, for a voltage not exceeding 1000 V
  844. Electrical terminals, electrical splicers and electrical couplings, wafer probers, for a voltage not exceeding 1000 V
  845. Other electrical apparatus nesoi, for switching or making connections to or in electrical circuits, for a voltage not exceeding 1000 V, nesoi
  846. Boards, panels, etc., equipped with apparatus for electric control, for a voltage not exceeding 10 motor control centers
  847. Touch screens without display capabilities for incorporation in apparatus having a display
  848. Boards, panels, consoles, desks, cabinets and other bases, equipped with apparatus for electric control, for a voltage exceeding 1,000 V
  849. Parts of boards, panels, consoles, desks, cabinets and other bases for the goods of heading 8537, not equipped with their apparatus
  850. Parts for articles of 8535.90.40, 8536.30.40 or 8536.50.40, of ceramic or metallic materials, mech. or elec. reactive to changes in temp.
  851. Molded parts nesoi, suitable for use solely or principally with the apparatus of heading 8535, 8536 or 8537
  852. Other parts nesoi, suitable for use solely or principally with the apparatus of heading 8535, 8536 or 8537
  853. Arc lamps
  854. Parts of electrical filament or discharge lamps
  855. Klystron tubes
  856. Microwave tubes (other than magnetrons or klystrons) excluding grid-controlled tubes
  857. Thermionic, cold cathode or photocathode tubes, nesoi
  858. Transistors, other than photosensitive transistors, with a dissipation rating of less than 1 W
  859. Transistors, other than photosensitive transistors, with a dissipation rating of 1 W or more
  860. Thyristors, diacs and triacs, other than photosensitive devices
  861. Light-emitting diodes (LED’s)
  862. Photosensitive transistors
  863. Photosensitive semiconductor devices nesoi, optical coupled isolators
  864. Photosensitive semiconductor devices nesoi, other
  865. Semiconductor devices other than photosensitive semiconductor devices, nesoi
  866. Mounted piezoelectric crystals
  867. Parts of diodes, transistors, similar semiconductor devices, photosensitive semiconductor devices, LED’s and mounted piezoelectric crystals
  868. Electrical particle accelerators
  869. Electrical signal generators
  870. Electrical machines and apparatus for electroplating, electrolysis, or electrophoresis for making printed circuits
  871. Other electrical machines and apparatus for electroplating, electrolysis, or electrophoresis
  872. Physical vapor deposition apparatus, nesoi
  873. Flight data recorders
  874. Electrical machines and apparatus nesoi, designed for connection to telegraphic or telephonic apparatus, instruments or networks
  875. Microwave amplifiers
  876. Touch screens without display capabilities for incorporation in apparatus having a display
  877. Plasma cleaner machines that remove organic contaminants from electron microscopy specimens and holders
  878. Parts of physical vapor deposition apparatus of subheading 8543.70
  879. Assemblies and subassemblies for flight data recorders, consisting of 2 or more parts pieces fastened together, printed circuit assemblies
  880. Assemblies and subassemblies for flight data recorders, consisting of 2 or more parts pieces fastened together, not printed circuit assys.
  881. Printed circuit assemblies of flat panel displays other than for reception apparatus for television of heading 8528
  882. Printed circuit assemblies of electrical machines and apparatus, having individual functions, nesoi
  883. Insulated (including enameled or anodized) winding wire, of copper
  884. Insulated (including enameled or anodized) winding wire, other than of copper
  885. Insulated ignition wiring sets and other wiring sets of a kind used in vehicles, aircraft or ships
  886. Insulated electric conductors nesoi, of copper, for a voltage not exceeding 1,000 V, not fitted with connectors
  887. Insulated electric conductors nesoi, not of copper, for a voltage not exceeding 1,000 V, not fitted with connectors
  888. Insulated electric conductors nesoi, for a voltage exceeding 1,000 V, fitted with connectors
  889. Insulated electric conductors nesoi, of copper, for a voltage exceeding 1,000 V, not fitted with connectors
  890. Optical fiber cables made up of individually sheathed fibers
  891. Rail locomotives powered from an external source of electricity
  892. Self-propelled railway or tramway coaches, vans and trucks (o/than those of 8604), powered from an external source of electricity
  893. Self-propelled railway or tramway coaches, vans and trucks (o/than those of 8604), o/than powered from an external source of electricity
  894. Railway or tramway maintenance or service vehicles, whether or not self-propelled
  895. Parts of railway/tramway locomotives/rolling stock, truck assemblies for other than self-propelled vehicles
  896. Parts of railway/tramway locomotives/rolling stock, parts of axles
  897. Parts of railway/tramway locomotives/rolling stock, wheels, whether or not fitted with axles
  898. Parts of railway/tramway locomotives/rolling stock, parts of wheels
  899. Parts of railway/tramway locomotives/rolling stock, parts of truck assemblies for self- propelled vehicles or for non-self-propelled nesoi
  900. Parts of railway/tramway locomotives/rolling stock, air brakes & parts thereof for non-self-propelled passenger coaches or freight cars
  901. Parts of railway/tramway locomotives/rolling stock, air brakes & parts thereof for self- propelled vehicles or non-self-propelled stock nesoi
  902. Parts of railway/tramway locomotives/rolling stock, pts of brakes (o/than air brakes) for non-self-propelled passenger coaches or freight
  903. Parts of railway/tramway locomotives/rolling stock, pts of brakes (o/th air brakes) for self-propelled vehicles or non-self-propelled nesoi
  904. Parts, nesoi, of railway/tramway locomotives
  905. Parts (o/than brake regulators) nesoi, of railway/tramway, non-self-propelled passenger coaches or freight cars
  906. Parts, nesoi, of railway or tramway rolling stock, nesoi
  907. Railway or tramway track fixtures and fittings; mechanical signaling, safety or traffic control equipment of all kinds nesoi; parts thereof
  908. Single axle tractors, other than tractors of 8709
  909. Track-laying tractors, suitable for agricultural use
  910. Motor vehicles w/diesel engine, to transport 16 or more persons, incl driver
  911. Motor vehicles w/diesel engine, to transport 10 to 15 persons, incl driver
  912. Motor vehicles w/diesel engine & electric motor, to transport 16 or more persons, incl driver
  913. Motor vehicles w/diesel engine & electric motor, to transport 10 to 15 persons, incl driver
  914. Motor vehicles w/spark-ign. IC recip. piston engine & electric motor, to transport 16 or more persons, incl driver
  915. Motor vehicles w/spark-ign. IC recip. piston engine & electric motor, to transport 10 to 15 persons, incl driver
  916. Motor vehicles w/electric motor, to transport 16 or more persons, incl driver
  917. Motor vehicles w/electric motor, to transport 10 to 15 persons, incl driver
  918. Motor vehicles nesoi, to transport 16 or more persons, incl driver
  919. Motor vehicles nesoi, to transport 10 to 15 persons, incl driver
  920. Motor vehicles to transport persons, w/spark-ign. IC recip. piston engine, w/cyl capacity <= 1, 000 cc
  921. Motor vehicles to transport persons, w/spark-ign. IC recip. piston engine, w/cyl capacity > 1, 000cc but <=1,500cc
  922. Motor vehicles to transport persons, w/spark-ign. IC recip. piston engine, w/cyl capacity >1, 500cc but <=3,000cc
  923. Motor vehicles to transport persons, w/spark-ign. IC recip. piston engine, w/cyl capacity >3, 000cc
  924. Motor vehicles to transport persons, w/diesel engines, of a cylinder capacity <= 1,500cc
  925. Motor vehicles to transport persons, w/diesel engines, of a cylinder capacity > 1,500cc but <= 2,500cc
  926. Motor vehicles to transport persons, w/diesel engines, of a cylinder capacity > 2, 500cc
  927. Motor vehicles to transport persons, w/spark-ign. IC recip. piston engine & elec motor incapable of charge by plug to external source
  928. Motor vehicles to transport persons, w/diesel engine & elec motor incapable of charge by plug to external source
  929. Motor vehicles to transport persons, w/spark-ign. IC recip. piston engine & elec motor capable of charge by plug to external source
  930. Motor vehicles to transport persons, w/diesel engine & elec motor capable of charge by plug to external source
  931. Motor vehicles to transport persons, w/electric motor for propulsion
  932. Motor vehicles to transport persons, nesoi
  933. Mtr. vehicles for transport of goods, cab chassis for dumpers designed for off-highway use
  934. Mtr. vehicles for transport of goods, complete dumpers designed for off-highway use
  935. Mtr. vehicles for transport of goods, w/compress.-ign. int. combust. recip. piston engine, w/G.V.W. not over 5 metric tons
  936. Mtr. vehicles for transport of goods, cab chassis, w/compress.-ign. int. combust. recip. piston engine, w/G.V.W. o/5 but n/o 20 metric tons
  937. Mtr. vehicl. for transport of goods (o/than cab chassis), w/compress.-ign. int. combust. recip. piston engine, w/G.V.W. o/5 but n/o 20 mtons
  938. Mtr. vehicles for transport of goods, w/compress.-ign. int. combust. recip. piston engine, w/G.V.W. over 20 metric tons
  939. Mtr. vehicles for transport of goods, w/spark.-ign. int. combust. recip. piston engine, w/G.V.W. not over 5 metric tons
  940. Mtr. vehicles for transport of goods, w/spark.-ign. int. combust. recip. piston engine, w/G.V.W. over 5 metric tons
  941. Mtr. vehicles (o/than for transport of persons or of goods), fire fighting vehicles
  942. Mtr. vehicles (o/than for transport of persons or of goods), concrete mixers
  943. Chassis fitted w/engines, for mtr. vehicles of heading 8705
  944. Chassis fitted w/engines, for tractors suitable for agricultural use
  945. Electrical, self-propelled, works trucks, not fitted w/lift. equip. and tractors of type used on railway station platforms
  946. Non-electrical, self-propelled, works trucks, not fitted w/lift. equip. and tractors of type used on railway station platforms
  947. Parts of self-propelled works trucks, not fitted w/lift. equip. and tractors of the type used on railway station platforms
  948. Motorcycles (incl. mopeds) and cycles, fitted w/recip. internal-combustion piston engine w/capacity o/800 cc
  949. Helicopters, with an unladen weight not over 2,000 kg
  950. Helicopters, with an unladen weight over 2,000 kg
  951. Airplanes and other powered aircraft, nesoi, with an unladen weight not over 2,000 kg
  952. Airplanes and other powered aircraft, nesoi, with an unladen weight over 2,000 kg but not over 15,000 kg
  953. Airplanes and other powered aircraft, nesoi, with an unladen weight over 15,000 kg
  954. Communication satellites
  955. Spacecraft, including satellites (o/than communication satellites), and suborbital and spacecraft launch vehicles
  956. Parts of airplanes and other aircraft, propellers and rotors and parts thereof
  957. Parts of airplanes and other aircraft, undercarriages and parts thereof
  958. Parts of airplanes and helicopters, nesoi
  959. Parts of communication satellites
  960. Parts of aircraft (o/than airplanes and helicopters), spacecraft (o/than comm. satell.) and suborbital and launch vehicles, nesoi
  961. Aircraft launching gear and parts thereof; deck-arrestors or similar gear and parts thereof
  962. Air combat ground flying simulators and parts thereof
  963. Ground flying trainers and parts thereof, other than air combat simulators
  964. Vessels, designed for the transport of persons, cruise ships, excursion boats and similar vessels; ferry boats of all kinds
  965. Vessels, designed for the transport of goods, tankers
  966. Vessels, designed for the transport of goods or for the transport of both persons and goods, nesoi
  967. Vessels, fishing; factory ships and other vessels for processing or preserving fishery products
  968. Vessels, tugs and pusher craft
  969. Vessels, dredgers
  970. Floating or submersible drilling or production platforms
  971. Vessels, light-vessels, fire-floats, floating cranes, & other vessels nesoi, the navigability of which is subsidiary to their main function
  972. Vessels (including lifeboats other than row boats), nesoi
  973. Vessels and other floating structures for breaking up (scrapping)
  974. Prisms, mounted, for optical uses
  975. Mirrors, mounted, for optical uses
  976. Half-tone screens, mounted, designed for use in engraving or photographic processes
  977. Mounted optical elements, nesoi; parts and accessories of mounted optical elements, nesoi
  978. Stereoscopic microscopes, provided with a means for photographing the image
  979. Stereoscopic microscopes, other than those provided with a means for photographing the image
  980. Microscopes for microphotography, microcinematography or microprojection, provided with a means for photographing the image
  981. Parts and accessories for compound optical microscopes, including those for microphotography, microcinematography or microprojection
  982. Microscopes other than optical microscopes; diffraction apparatus
  983. Parts and accessories for microscopes other than optical microscopes, and for diffraction apparatus
  984. Telescopes as parts of machines, appliances, etc. of chapter 90 or section XVI
  985. Lasers, other than laser diodes
  986. Liquid crystal and other optical flat panel displays other than for articles of heading 8528, nesoi
  987. Electrical direction finding compasses
  988. Optical instruments and appliances (other than compasses) for aeronautical or space navigation
  989. Automatic pilots for aeronautical or space navigation
  990. Electrical instruments and appliances (other than compasses) for aeronautical or space navigation
  991. Nonelectrical instruments and appliances (other than compasses) for aeronautical or space navigation
  992. Optical navigational instruments, nesoi
  993. Ships’ logs and depth-sounding apparatus
  994. Electrical navigational instruments and appliances, nesoi
  995. Nonelectrical navigational instruments and appliances, nesoi
  996. Parts and accessories of automatic pilots for aeronautical or space navigation of subheading 9014.20.40
  997. Parts and accessories of nonelectrical instruments and appliances for aeronautical or space navigation of subheading 9014.20.80
  998. Parts and accessories of nonelectrical navigational instruments and appliances nesoi of subheading 9014.80.50
  999. Parts and accessories of navigational instruments and appliances, nesoi
  1000. Rangefinders, other than electrical
  1001. Electrical theodolites and tachymeters
  1002. Theodolites and tachymeters, other than electrical
  1003. Electrical photogrammetrical surveying instruments and appliances
  1004. Photogrammetrical surveying instruments and appliances, other than electrical
  1005. Optical surveying, hydrographic, oceanographic, hydrological, meteorological or geophysical instruments and appliances, nesoi
  1006. Seismographs
  1007. Surveying, hydrographic, oceanographic, hydrological, meteorological or geophysical instruments and appliances, nesoi, nonoptical
  1008. Electrocardiographs
  1009. Printed circuit assemblies for electrocardiographs
  1010. Parts and accessories of electrocardiographs, other than printed circuit assemblies
  1011. Ultrasonic scanning electro-diagnostic apparatus used in medical, surgical, dental or veterinary sciences
  1012. Magnetic resonance imaging electro-diagnostic apparatus used in medical, surgical, dental or veterinary sciences
  1013. Scintigraphic electro-diagnostic apparatus used in medical, surgical, dental or veterinary sciences
  1014. Electro-diagnostic apparatus for functional exploratory examination, and parts and accessories thereof
  1015. Electro-diagnostic patient monitoring systems
  1016. Printed circuit assemblies for electro-diagnostic parameter acquisition modules
  1017. Electro-diagnostic apparatus nesoi, and parts and accessories thereof nesoi
  1018. Ultraviolet or infrared ray apparatus used in medical, surgical, dental or veterinary sciences, and parts and accessories thereof
  1019. Optical instruments and appliances nesoi, used in medical, surgical, dental or veterinary sciences, and parts and accessories thereof
  1020. Anesthetic instruments and appliances nesoi, used in medical, surgical, dental or veterinary sciences, and parts and accessories thereof
  1021. Electro-surgical instruments and appliances nesoi, other than extracorporeal shock wave lithotripters and parts and accessories thereof
  1022. Electro-medical instruments and appliances nesoi, and parts and accessories thereof
  1023. Pacemakers for stimulating heart muscles, excluding parts and accessories thereof
  1024. Computed tomography apparatus based on the use of X-rays
  1025. Apparatus based on the use of X-rays for dental uses (other than computed tomography apparatus)
  1026. Apparatus based on the use of X-rays for medical, surgical or veterinary uses (other than computed tomography apparatus)
  1027. Apparatus based on the use of X-rays other than for medical, surgical, dental or veterinary use
  1028. Apparatus based on the use of alpha, beta or gamma radiations, for medical, surgical, dental or veterinary use
  1029. Apparatus based on the use of alpha, beta or gamma radiations, other than for medical, surgical, dental or veterinary use, nesoi
  1030. X-ray tubes
  1031. Radiation generator units
  1032. Radiation beam delivery units
  1033. X-ray generators, high tension generators, desks, screens, examination or treatment tables, chairs and similar apparatus, nesoi
  1034. Parts and accessories of X-ray tubes
  1035. Parts and accessories of apparatus based on the use of X-rays
  1036. Parts and accessories of apparatus based on the use of alpha, beta or gamma radiations
  1037. Machines and appliances for testing the mechanical properties of metals
  1038. Machines and appliances for testing the mechanical properties of materials other than metals
  1039. Parts and accessories of machines and appliances for testing the hardness, strength, compressibility, or other properties of materials
  1040. Electrical instruments and apparatus for measuring or checking the flow or level of liquids
  1041. Electrical instruments and apparatus for measuring or checking the pressure of liquids or gases
  1042. Electrical instruments and apparatus for measuring or checking variables of liquids or gases, nesoi
  1043. Parts and accessories of electrical instruments and apparatus for measuring or checking variables of liquids or gases
  1044. Parts and accessories of nonelectrical flow meters, heat meters incorporating liquid supply meters and anemometers
  1045. Parts and accessories of nonelectrical instruments and apparatus for measuring or checking variables of liquids or gases, nesoi
  1046. Electrical chromatographs and electrical electrophoresis instruments
  1047. Nonelectrical chromatographs
  1048. Electrical spectrometers, spectrophotometers and spectrographs using optical radiations (ultraviolet, visible, infrared)
  1049. Nonelectrical spectrometers, spectrophotometers and spectrographs using optical radiations (ultraviolet, visible, infrared)
  1050. Exposure meters
  1051. Electrical instruments and apparatus using optical radiations (ultraviolet, visible, infrared), nesoi
  1052. Nonelectrical instruments and apparatus using optical radiations (ultraviolet, visible, infrared), nesoi
  1053. Nuclear magnetic resonance instruments
  1054. Electrical instruments and apparatus for physical or chemical analysis, measuring viscosity, checking heat, sound, light, etc., nesoi
  1055. Nonelectrical instruments and apparatus for physical or chemical analysis, measuring viscosity, checking heat, sound or light, nesoi
  1056. Printed circuit assemblies for instruments and apparatus of subheading 9027.80
  1057. Parts and accessories of electrophoresis instruments not incorporating an optical or other measuring device
  1058. Parts and accessories of electrical instruments and apparatus of subheading 9027.20, 9027.30, 9027.50 or 9027.80
  1059. Other parts and accessories of other electrical instruments and apparatus of heading 9027, nesoi
  1060. Parts and accessories of nonelectrical optical instruments and apparatus of subheading 9027.20, 9027.3, 9027.4, 9027.50 or 9027.80
  1061. Parts and accessories of nonelectrical nonoptical instruments and apparatus of heading 9027.20, 9027.3, 9027.4, 9027.50 or 9027.80
  1062. Parts and accessories of nonelectrical instruments and apparatus of heading 9027, nesoi
  1063. Parts and accessories for gas, liquid or electricity supply or production meters
  1064. Instruments and apparatus for measuring or detecting ionizing radiations
  1065. Oscilloscopes and oscillographs, specially designed for telecommunications
  1066. Resistance measuring instruments
  1067. Other instruments and apparatus, nesoi, for measuring or checking electrical voltage, current, resistance or power, without a recording device
  1068. Instruments and apparatus, nesoi, for measuring or checking electrical voltage, current, resistance or power, with a recording device
  1069. Instruments and apparatus specially designed for telecommunications
  1070. Instruments and apparatus for measuring or checking electrical quantities, nesoi: for measuring or checking semiconductor wafers or devices
  1071. Printed circuit assemblies for instruments and apparatus for measuring or detecting ionizing radiation
  1072. Parts and accessories for instruments and apparatus for measuring or detecting ionizing radiation, nesoi
  1073. Printed circuit assemblies for subheadings and apparatus of 9030.40 & 9030.82
  1074. Printed circuit assemblies, nesoi
  1075. Parts and accessories for instruments and apparatus for measuring or checking semiconductor wafers or devices, nesoi
  1076. Parts and accessories for articles of subheadings 9030.20 to 9030.40, 9030.83 and 9030.89 nesoi
  1077. Machines for balancing mechanical parts
  1078. Test benches
  1079. Optical measuring/checking instruments/appliances for inspecting semiconductor wafers/devices or photomasks/reticle used to mfg such devices
  1080. Profile projectors
  1081. Optical coordinate-measuring machines, nesoi
  1082. Optical instrument & appliance: to inspect masks (not photomask) used to mfg semiconductor devices; to measure contamination on such devices
  1083. Other optical measuring or checking instruments, appliances and machines, nesoi
  1084. Electron beam microscopes fitted with equipment specifically designed for the handling and transport of semiconductor devices or reticles
  1085. Measuring and checking instruments, appliances and machines, nesoi
  1086. Parts and accessories of profile projectors
  1087. Parts & accessories of measuring & checking optical instruments & appliances of subheading 9031.41 or 9031.49.70
  1088. Parts & accessories of measuring & checking optical instruments & appliances, other than test benches or profile projectors, nesoi
  1089. Parts and accessories of articles of subheading 9031.80.40
  1090. Parts and accessories of measuring or checking instruments, appliances and machines, nesoi
  1091. Automatic thermostats
  1092. Automatic manostats
  1093. Hydraulic and pneumatic automatic regulating or controlling instruments and apparatus
  1094. Automatic voltage and voltage-current regulators, designed for use in a 6, 12, or 24 V system
  1095. Automatic voltage and voltage-current regulators, not designed for use in a 6, 12, or 24 V system
  1096. Automatic regulating or controlling instruments and apparatus, nesoi
  1097. Parts and accessories of automatic voltage and voltage-current regulators designed for use in a 6, 12, or 24 V system, nesoi
  1098. Parts and accessories of automatic voltage and voltage-current regulators, not designed for use in a 6, 12, or 24 V system, nesoi
  1099. Parts and accessories for automatic regulating or controlling instruments and apparatus, nesoi
  1100. LEDs for backlighting of LCDs
  1101. Touch screens without display capabilities for incorporation in apparatus having a display
  1102. Other parts and accessories for machines, appliances, instruments or apparatus of chapter 90, nesoi

Thursday, April 5, 2018

President Donald Trump issues a statement saying that “in light of China’s unfair retaliation,” he has instructed the US trade representative to “consider whether $100bn of additional tariffs would be appropriate”, and to identify which products should be affected.

Wednesday, April 4, 2018

China sets out its list of targets for possible retaliation, including key exports from the US such as soyabeans and cars.

  1. Aircraft and other aircraft with an empty weight exceeding 15,000 kg but not exceeding 45,000 kg
  2. Yellow soybean
  3. Black soybean
  4. Off-road vehicle, 2.5L< cylinder capacity ≤3L
  5. Off-road vehicle, 1.5L< cylinder capacity ≤2L
  6. Station wagons (9 seats or less) of 1.5L< cylinder capacity ≤2L with spark iginition internal combustion reciprocating piston engine
  7. Off-road vehicle, 2L< cylinder capacity ≤2.5L
  8. Station wagons (9 seats or less) of 2L< cylinder capacity ≤2.5L with spark iginition internal combustion reciprocating piston engine
  9. Station wagons (9 seats or less) of 2.5L< cylinder capacity ≤3L with spark iginition internal combustion reciprocating piston engine
  10. Station wagons (9 seats or less) of 3L< cylinder capacity ≤4L with spark iginition internal combustion reciprocating piston engine
  11. Off-road vehicle, 3L< cylinder capacity ≤4L
  12. Off-road vehicle with cylinder capacity >4L
  13. Liquid propane
  14. Install only other vehicles that drive the motor
  15. Uncombed cotton
  16. Other stilts
  17. Unlisted gearboxes and parts for motor vehicles
  18. Diagnostic or experimental reagents attached to the backing, except for goods of tariff lines 32.02,32.06
  19. Whether or not attached to a diagnostic or experimental formulation reagent on the backing, except for items of tariff lines 32.02,32.06
  20. Other chemical products and preparations for the chemical industry and related industries that are not listed in other tax items
  21. Other wheat and mixed wheat
  22. Other plastic products
  23. Other plastic non-foam plastic sheets
  24. Primary shape polycarbonate
  25. Polyethylene with a primary shape specific gravity < 0.94
  26. Other primary shapes of pure polyvinyl chloride
  27. Catalysts with precious metals and their compounds as actives
  28. Other vehicles equipped with a ignited reciprocating piston internal combustion engine and a drive motor, and other vehicles that can be charged by plugging in an external power source
  29. Other self-adhesive plastic plates, sheets, films and other materials
  30. Other off-road vehicles of 2.5L< cylinder capacity ≤3L with spark ignition internal combustion reciprocating piston engine with drive motor (Except for charging by external power supply)
  31. Other off-road vehicles of 1.5L< cylinder capacity ≤2L with spark ignition internal combustion reciprocating piston engine with drive motor (Except for charging by external power supply)
  32. Other station wagons (9 seats or less) of 1.5L< cylinder capacity ≤2L with spark iginition internal combustion reciprocating piston engine with drive motor (Except for charging by external power supply)
  33. Other station wagons (9 seats or less) of 3L< cylinder capacity ≤4L with spark iginition internal combustion reciprocating piston engine, with drive motor (Except for charging by external power supply)
  34. Other off-road vehicles of 2L< cylinder capacity ≤2.5L with spark ignition internal combustion reciprocating piston engine with drive motor (Except for charging by external power supply)
  35. Other station wagons (9 seats or less) of 2L< cylinder capacity ≤2.5L with spark iginition internal combustion reciprocating piston engine, with drive motor (Except for charging by external power supply)
  36. Other off-road vehicles of 3L< cylinder capacity ≤4L with spark ignition internal combustion reciprocating piston engine with drive motor (Except for charging by external power supply)
  37. Other vehicles equipped with a ignited reciprocating piston internal combustion engine and a drive motor can be charged by plugging an external power source. Except for the cylinder capacity (displacement) exceeding 2500 milliliters, but not exceeding 3000 milliliters for 9-passenger and smaller passenger vehicles
  38. Other off-road vehicles with cylinder capacity >4L with spark ignition internal combustion reciprocating piston engine with drive motor (Except for charging by external power supply)
  39. Other vehicles with both cornpression ignition internal combustion piston engine (diesel or semi-diesel) and electric motor as motors for propulsion capable of being charged by plugging to external source of electric power
  40. Other carrier catalysts
  41. Other polyester
  42. Other primary polysulfides, polysulfones, and other tariff numbers as specified in Note 3 to Chapter 39 are not listed. New Products
  43. Other primary-shaped polyethers
  44. Primary polysiloxane
  45. Part or all of the stemmed flue-cured tobacco
  46. Some or all of the other tobacco stems
  47. Other corn
  48. Other primary shape acrylic polymers
  49. Polyamide-6,6 slices
  50. Unlisted Plastic Plates, Sheets, Films, Foil, and Strips
  51. Lubricants (does not contain oil or oil extracted from bituminous minerals)
  52. Other unrepresented reaction initiators, accelerators
  53. Other ethylene-α-olefin copolymers, specific gravity less than 0.94
  54. Primary-shaped, unplasticized cellulose acetate
  55. Other primary shape ethylene polymers
  56. Adhesives based on other rubber or plastics
  57. Aromatic polyamides and their copolymers
  58. Semi-aromatic polyamides and their copolymers
  59. Primary polyamides of other shapes
  60. Diesel exhaust vehicle, 2.5L< cylinder capacity ≤3L
  61. Primary shape epoxy
  62. 1,2-dichloroethane (ISO)
  63. Non-ionic organic surfactants
  64. Other vinyl polymer plates, sheets, tapes
  65. Gasoline type ≤ 5 tons of other trucks
  66. Polyethylene terephthalate sheet foil flat strip
  67. Dross and residue in brewing and distillation
  68. Lubricants (containing oil or oil extracted from bituminous minerals and <70% by weight)
  69. Cranberries made or preserved by other methods
  70. Other vehicles
  71. Lubricating oil additive without oil or oil extracted from bituminous minerals
  72. Frozen boneless beef
  73. Halogenated butyl rubber sheet, sheet, tape
  74. Other heterocyclic compounds
  75. Contains aldrin (ISO), toxaphene (ISO), chlordane (ISO), chlordecone (ISO), DDT (ISO) [Diptrix (INN), 1,1,1-trichloro-2,2 – Bis(4-chlorophenyl)ethane], Dieldrin (ISO, INN), Endosulfan (ISO), Endrin (ISO), Heptachlor (ISO), or Mirex (ISO) The goods listed in Note 3 to Zhangzimu
  76. Mainly from dimethyl (5-ethyl-2-methyl-2oxo-1,3,2-dioxaphosphorin-5-yl)methylphosphonate and double [(5-ethyl- Mixtures and products of 2-methyl-2oxo-1,3,2-dioxaphosphorin-5-yl)methyl]methylphosphonate (FRC-1)
  77. Acrylonitrile
  78. Whiskey
  79. Fresh, cold boneless beef
  80. Cotton linters
  81. Unstemmed flue-cured tobacco
  82. Other unstemmed tobacco
  83. Frozen boned beef
  84. Fresh, cold beef with bones
  85. The products listed in Note 3 of this Chapter of the Chapter containing perfluorooctane sulfonic acid and its salts, perfluorooctyl sulfonamide or perfluorooctane sulfonyl chloride
  86. Non-frozen, orange juice with Brix not exceeding 20
  87. Frozen orange juice
  88. The products listed in Note 3 of this Chapter containing four, five, six, seven or octabromodiphenyl ethers
  89. Other tobacco and tobacco substitute products; tobacco essence
  90. Other vehicles equipped with a compression ignition type piston internal combustion engine (diesel or semi-diesel engine) and a driving motor may be charged by plugging an external power source. Except for the cylinder capacity (displacement) exceeding 2500 ml, but not exceeding 3000 ml Car (4 wheel drive)
  91. Other vehicles that are equipped with a compression ignition type piston internal combustion engine (diesel or semi-diesel engine) and a drive motor other than those that can be charged by plugging in an external power source
  92. Water pipe tobacco
  93. Other frozen beef chops
  94. Corn flour
  95. Tobacco cigars
  96. Other vehicles equipped with a compression ignition reciprocating piston internal combustion engine and a drive motor, and other vehicles that can be charged by plugging in an external power source
  97. Homogenize or “reconstitute” tobacco
  98. Tobacco cigarettes
  99. Tobacco substitute cigars and cigarettes
  100. Other durum wheat
  101. Whole head and half head fresh and cold beef
  102. Frozen whole head and half beef
  103. Tobacco waste
  104. Other tobacco for smoking
  105. Contains 1,2,3,4,5,6-HCH (6,6,6) (ISO), including lindane (ISO, INN)
  106. The goods listed in Note 3 of this Chapter containing PeCB (ISO) or Hexachlorobenzene (ISO)

Tuesday, April 3, 2018

The US administration announces a new list of 1,333 Chinese product categories that could face 25 per cent tariffs.

  1. Color television reception apparatus w/flat panel screen, video display diagonal over 34.29 cm, incorporating a VCR or player
  2. Motor vehicles to transport persons, w/spark-ign. IC recip. piston engine, w/cyl capacity >1, 500cc but <=3, 000cc
  3. Parts and accessories of other printing, copying or facsimile machines; nesoi
  4. Aluminum alloy, plates/sheets/strip, w/thick. o/0.2mm, rectangular (incl. sq), not clad
  5. ADP magnetic disk drive storage units, disk dia. n/ov 21 cm,not in cabinet, w/o attached external power supply, n/entered w/rest of a system
  6. Parts for air conditioning machines, nesi
  7. Parts of pumps, nesi
  8. Parts and accessories of printers, nesoi
  9. Parts of printer units of subheading 8443.32.10 specified in additional U.S. note 2 to this chapter
  10. Radio navigational aid apparatus, other than radar
  11. Parts of taps, cocks, valves and similar appliances for pipes, boiler shells, tanks, vats or the like, nesi
  12. Light-emitting diodes (LED’s)
  13. Parts suitable for use solely or principally with the machinery of heading 8429 or 8430, nesi
  14. Transmission apparatus incorporating reception apparatus, other than transceivers
  15. Connectors: coaxial, cylindrical multicontact, rack and panel, printed circuit, ribbon or flat cable, for a voltage not exceeding 1,000 V
  16. Switches nesoi, for switching or making connections to or in electrical circuits, for a voltage not exceeding 1,000 V
  17. Insulated ignition wiring sets and other wiring sets of a kind used in vehicles, aircraft or ships
  18. Parts of airplanes and helicopters, nesoi
  19. Refrigerating or freezing equipment nesi
  20. Molds for rubber or plastics, injection or compression types, other than for shoe machinery or for manufacture of semiconductor devices
  21. Color video monitors w/flat panel screen, video display diagonal n/ov 34.29 cm, not incorporate VCR or player
  22. ADP storage units other than magnetic disk, not in cabinets for placing on a table, etc., not entered with the rest of a system
  23. Automatic thermostats
  24. Centrifugal pumps for liquids, not fitted with a measuring device, nesi
  25. Ozone, oxygen and aerosol therapy, artificial respiration or other therapeutic respiration apparatus, and parts and accessories thereof
  26. Medicaments nesoi, in dosage form and packed for retail
  27. Parts of seats nesoi, for seats of a kind used for motor vehicles
  28. Machinery and apparatus for filtering or purifying water
  29. Electro-diagnostic apparatus nesi, and parts and accessories thereof nesi
  30. Measuring and checking instruments, appliances and machines, nesoi
  31. Automatic regulating or controlling instruments and apparatus, nesi
  32. Parts of turbojets or turbopropellers other than those of subheading 8411.91.10
  33. Parts suitable for use solely or principally with the machinery of heading 8427
  34. Compressors of a kind used in refrigerating equipment (incl. air conditioning) exceeding 1/4 horsepower
  35. Instruments and appliances used in medical, surgical, dental or veterinary sciences, nesi, and parts and accessories thereof
  36. Filtering or purifying machinery and apparatus for gases, other than intake air filters for internal combustion engines or catalytic conv.
  37. Orthopedic or fracture appliances, and parts and accessories thereof
  38. Parts for filtering or purifying machinery or apparatus for liquids or gases
  39. Liquid crystal and other optical flat panel displays other than for articles of heading 8528, nesoi
  40. Optical fiber cables made up of individually sheathed fibers
  41. Ball bearings other than ball bearings with integral shafts
  42. Other parts nesi, suitable for use solely or principally with the apparatus of heading 8535, 8536 or 8537
  43. Electric motors of an output of under 18.65 W, other than synchronous valued not over $4 each
  44. Catheters, cannulae and the like nesi, used in medical, surgical, dental or veterinary sciences, and parts and accessories thereof
  45. Iron or steel, nuts
  46. Tool holders and self-opening dieheads for use solely or principally with machines of headings 8456 to 8465, nesoi
  47. Hearing aids, excluding parts and accessories thereof
  48. Reciprocating positive displacement pumps for liquids, not fitted with a measuring device, nesi
  49. Cash registers
  50. Parts suitable for use solely or principally with the apparatus of headings 8525 to 8528, nesi
  51. Parts of machines and mechanical appliances having individual functions, not specified or included elsewhere in chapter 84, nesoi
  52. Motor vehicles to transport persons, w/spark-ign. IC recip. piston engine, w/cyl capacity <= 1, 000 cc
  53. Transistors, other than photosensitive transistors, with a dissipation rating of 1 W or more
  54. Electrical speed drive controllers for electric motors (static converters)
  55. Parts of air or gas compressors, nesoi
  56. Parts suitable for use solely or principally with the machinery of heading 8428, nesi
  57. Optical scanners and magnetic ink recognition devices not entered with the rest of a ADP system
  58. Other electrical apparatus nesi, for switching or making connections to or in electrical circuits, for a voltage not exceeding 1,000 V, nesoi
  59. Parts of gas turbines nesi, other than those of subheading 8411.99.10
  60. Molded parts nesi, suitable for use solely or principally with the apparatus of heading 8535, 8536 or 8537
  61. ADP storage units other than magnetic disk drive units, nesoi, not entered with the rest of a system
  62. Heat exchange units, nesoi
  63. Transceivers
  64. Parts and accessories of apparatus based on the use of X-rays
  65. Parts (other than printed circuit assemblies) of electrical transformers, static converters and inductors
  66. Machinery for lifting, handling, loading or unloading, nesi
  67. Mounted piezoelectric crystals
  68. Hydraulic power engines and motors, linear acting (cylinders)
  69. Injection-molding machines of a type used for working or manufacturing products from rubber or plastics, nesoi
  70. Insulated electric conductors nesi, not of copper, for a voltage not exceeding 1,000 V, not fitted with connectors
  71. Rotary positive displacement pumps for liquids, not fitted with a measuring device, nesi
  72. Parts of machinery for working rubber or plastics or for the manufacture of products from these materials, nesoi
  73. Pts. & access. for motorcycles (including mopeds)
  74. Parts for boring or sinking machinery of 8430.41 or 8430.49, nesi
  75. Machinery and equipment nesi, for making hot drinks or for cooking or heating food, not used for domestic purposes
  76. Gears and gearing, other than toothed wheels, chain sprockets and other transmission elements entered separately
  77. Electrical terminals, electrical splicers and electrical couplings, wafer probers, for a voltage not exceeding 1,000 V
  78. Parts for the machinery of heading 8474
  79. Electrical instruments and apparatus using optical radiations (ultraviolet, visible, infrared), nesi
  80. Parts of transmission equipment, nesi
  81. Computed tomography apparatus based on the use of X-rays
  82. Electrical instruments and apparatus for measuring or checking the pressure of liquids or gases
  83. Machinery for filling,closing,sealing, capsuling or labeling bottles,cans, boxes or other containers;machinery for aerating beverages; nesoi
  84. Pumps for liquids, not fitted with a measuring device, nesi
  85. Dishwashing machines of the household type
  86. Radio remote control apparatus other than for video game consoles
  87. Other tools for working in the hand, hydraulic or with self-contained nonelectric motor, other than suitable for metal working, nesoi
  88. Relays for switching, protecting or making connections to or in electrical circuits, for a voltage not exceeding 60 V
  89. Other optical measuring or checking instruments, appliances and machines, nesoi
  90. Other printed circuit assemblies suitable for use solely or principally with the apparatus of headings 8525 to 8528, nesi
  91. Marine propulsion spark-ignition reciprocating or rotary internal-combustion piston engines for outboard motors
  92. Relays for switching, protecting or making connections to or in electrical circuits, for a voltage exceeding 60 but not exceeding 1,000 V
  93. Color video monitors w/flat panel screen, video display diagonal > 34.29 cm, not with VCR/player, not subj US note 13
  94. Electrical instruments and apparatus for physical or chemical analysis, measuring viscosity, checking heat, sound, light, etc., nesi
  95. Instruments and apparatus, other than electrical, for measuring or checking the pressure of liquids or gases
  96. Parts and accessories of electrical instruments and apparatus of subheading 9027.20, 9027.30, 9027.50 or 9027.80
  97. Compression-ignition internal-combustion piston engines, for machinery or equipment, nesi
  98. Self-propelled works trucks not powered by an electric motor, rider type forklift trucks
  99. AC motors, nesi, multi-phase, of an output exceeding 74.6 W but not exceeding 735 W
  100. DC motors nesi, of an output exceeding 37.5 W but not exceeding 74.6 W
  101. Other electromagnets and parts thereof, and parts of related electromagnetic articles nesi
  102. Parts suitable for use solely or principally with passenger or freight elevators other than continuous action, skip hoists or escalators
  103. Other parts and accessories of machines of heading 8472, nesoi
  104. Electrical variable resistors, other than wirewound, including rheostats and potentiometers
  105. Pulleys, including pulley blocks, nesi
  106. Filtering or purifying machinery and apparatus for liquids, nesi
  107. Parts suitable for use solely or principally with the machinery of heading 8425
  108. Lithium primary cells and primary batteries
  109. Syringes, with or without their needles; parts and accessories thereof
  110. AC motors nesi, multi-phase, of an output exceeding 14.92 kW but not exceeding 75 kW
  111. Parts of steam- or other vapor-generating boilers
  112. Self-propelled backhoes, shovels, clamshells and draglines with a 360 degree revolving superstructure
  113. Tapered roller bearings, including cone and tapered roller assemblies
  114. Ultrasonic scanning electro-diagnostic apparatus used in medical, surgical, dental or veterinary sciences
  115. Radar, radio navigational aid and radio remote control antennas and antenna reflectors, and parts suitable for use therewith
  116. Machinery for working rubber or plastics or for the manufacture of products from these materials, nesi
  117. Instruments and apparatus specially designed for telecommunications
  118. Self-propelled front-end shovel loaders, wheel-type
  119. Parts of machinery, plant or laboratory equipment for the treatment of materials by a process involving a change of temperature, nesoi
  120. Valves for oleohydraulic or pneumatic transmissions
  121. Artificial joints and parts and accessories thereof
  122. Ceramic dielectric fixed capacitors, multilayer
  123. Transistors, other than photosensitive transistors, with a dissipation rating of less than 1 W
  124. Telescopic sights for rifles not designed for use with infrared light
  125. Self-propelled works trucks powered by an electric motor, fitted with lifting and handling equipment, nesi
  126. Instruments and apparatus used in dental sciences, nesi, and parts and accessories thereof
  127. Electromechanical appliances with self-contained electric motor, nesi
  128. Insulated electric conductors nesi, of copper, for a voltage not exceeding 1,000 V, not fitted with connectors
  129. Buckets, shovels, grabs and grips suitable for use solely or principally with the machinery of headings 8426, 8429, or 8430
  130. Pressure-reducing valves for pipes, boiler shells, tanks, vats or the like
  131. Electro-diagnostic patient monitoring systems
  132. Electrical navigational instruments and appliances, nesi
  133. Parts for machinery of heading 8433, nesi
  134. Parts and accessories for gas, liquid or electricity supply or production meters
  135. Compressors of a kind used in refrigerating equipment (including air conditioning) not exceeding 1/4 horsepower
  136. Motorcycles (incl. mopeds) and cycles, fitted w/recip. internal-combustion piston engine w/capacity o/50 but n/o 250 cc
  137. Parts of heat exchange units
  138. Stators and rotors for electric motors & generators of heading 8501, nesi
  139. Electric machines and apparatus for arc (including plasma arc) welding of metals, other than fully or partly automatic
  140. Automatic circuit breakers, for a voltage not exceeding 1,000 V
  141. Parts and accessories for automatic regulating or controlling instruments and apparatus, nesi
  142. Snowplows and snowblowers
  143. Surveying, hydrographic, oceanographic, hydrological, meteorological or geophysical instruments and appliances, nesi, nonoptical
  144. Parts of agricultural, horticultural or forestry machinery for soil preparation or cultivation; parts of lawn or sports ground rollers
  145. Continuous-action elevators and conveyors, for goods or materials, nesi
  146. Electrical chromatographs and electrical electrophoresis instruments
  147. Parts and accessories of electrical instruments and apparatus for measuring or checking variables of liquids or gases
  148. Electrical apparatus nesi for switching, protecting, or making connections for electrical circuits, for a voltage exceeding 1,000 V, nesi
  149. Tools for working in the hand, pneumatic, rotary type, other than suitable for metal working
  150. Anesthetic instruments and appliances nesi, used in medical, surgical, dental or veterinary sciences, and parts and accessories thereof
  151. Wind-powered electric generating sets
  152. AC generators (alternators) of an output exceeding 750 kVA
  153. Other instruments and apparatus, nesi, for measuring or checking electrical voltage, current, resistance or power, without a recording device
  154. Photosensitive semiconductor devices nesi, optical coupled isolators
  155. Aircraft turbojets of a thrust exceeding 25 kN
  156. Parts of dishwashing machines, nesi
  157. Antisera and other blood fractions including human blood and fetal bovine serum
  158. DC motors nesi, of an output of 746 W but not exceeding 750 W
  159. Dielectric fixed capacitors of paper or plastics
  160. Parts and accessories of measuring or checking instruments, appliances and machines, nesoi
  161. Hydraulic power engines and motors, nesi
  162. Self-propelled tamping machines and road rollers
  163. Electrical spectrometers, spectrophotometers and spectrographs using optical radiations (ultraviolet, visible, infrared)
  164. Electro-medical instruments and appliances nesi, and parts and accessories thereof
  165. Medicaments nesoi, not dosage form and not packed for retail
  166. Check valves of iron or steel for pipes, boiler shells, tanks, vats or the like
  167. Parts and accessories of copying machines; nesoi
  168. Aluminum electrolytic fixed capacitors
  169. Magnetic resonance imaging electro-diagnostic apparatus used in medical, surgical, dental or veterinary sciences
  170. Machinery parts, not containing electrical connectors, insulators, coils, contacts or other electrical features and other parts nesi
  171. Electro-surgical instruments and appliances nesi, other than extracorporeal shock wave lithotripters and parts and accessories thereof
  172. Electrical fixed resistors, other than composition or film type carbon resistors, for a power handling capacity not exceeding 20 W
  173. Chain saws for working in the hand, hydraulic or with self-contained nonelectric motor
  174. Immunological products, put up in measured doses or in forms or packings for retail sale
  175. Stators and rotors of goods of subheading 8414.30
  176. Parts and accessories nesi, for machines of heading 8465
  177. Parts of air or vacuum pumps and ventilating or recycling hoods
  178. Printed circuit assemblies of electrical machines and apparatus, having individual functions, nesoi
  179. Parts for agricultural, horticultural, forestry or bee-keeping machinery, nesi
  180. Lasers, other than laser diodes
  181. AC motors nesi, multi-phase, of an output exceeding 150 kW
  182. Overhead traveling cranes on fixed support
  183. Apparatus based on the use of X-rays for medical, surgical or veterinary uses (other than computed tomography apparatus)
  184. Electrical instruments and apparatus for measuring or checking the flow or level of liquids
  185. Parts of storage batteries, including separators therefor, other than parts of lead-acid storage batteries
  186. Nickel-cadmium storage batteries, other than of a kind used as the primary source of power for electric vehicles
  187. Gaskets and similar joints of metal sheeting combined with other material or of two or more layers of metal
  188. Machines for mixing, kneading, crushing, grinding, screening, sifting, homogenizing, emulsifying or stirring, nesi
  189. Chain sprockets and parts thereof
  190. Color video monitors w/flat panel screen, video display diagonal > 34.29 cm, incorporating VCR or player, not subject US note 13
  191. Parts of power supplies (other than printed circuit assemblies) for automatic data processing machines or units thereof of heading 8471
  192. Motor vehicles to transport persons, w/spark-ign. IC recip. piston engine, w/cyl capacity >3, 000cc
  193. Parts and accessories of nonelectrical instruments and apparatus for measuring or checking variables of liquids or gases, nesi
  194. Printed circuit assemblies of electrical transformers, static converters and inductors, nesoi
  195. Radio receivers, NESOI
  196. Parts, nesoi, of railway/tramway locomotives
  197. Parts for electrical signaling, safety or traffic control equipment
  198. Resistance measuring instruments
  199. Parts suitable for use solely or principally with the machinery of heading 8426, nesi
  200. Safety or relief valves for pipes, boiler shells, tanks, vats or the like
  201. Machinery for molding or retreading pneumatic tires or for molding or otherwise forming inner tubes
  202. Parts of diodes, transistors, similar semiconductor devices, photosensitive semiconductor devices, LED’s and mounted piezoelectric crystals
  203. Planing, milling or molding (by cutting) machines for working wood, cork, bone, hard rubber, hard plastics or similar hard materials
  204. Parts and accessories for instruments and apparatus for measuring or checking semiconductor wafers or devices, nesoi
  205. Insulated electric conductors nesi, of copper, for a voltage exceeding 1,000 V, not fitted with connectors
  206. Dryers, other than of a kind for domestic purposes, nesoi
  207. Parts of electric welding machines and apparatus
  208. Semiconductor devices other than photosensitive semiconductor devices, nesi
  209. Metal oxide resistors
  210. Winches nesi, and capstans, not powered by electric motor
  211. Machinery for the industrial preparation or manufacture of food or drink, nesi
  212. Pneumatic power engines and motors, linear acting (cylinders)
  213. Aluminum alloy, plates/sheets/strip, w/thick. o/0.2mm, rectangular (incl. sq), clad
  214. Instruments and apparatus for measuring or checking electrical quantities, nesoi: for measuring or checking semiconductor wafers or devices
  215. Tantalum fixed capacitors
  216. Parts of converters, ladles, ingot molds and casting machines, of a kind used in metallurgy or in metal foundries
  217. Agricultural, horticultural, forestry or bee-keeping machinery, nesi
  218. Machine tools operated by electro-discharge processes, for working metal
  219. Electrical transformers other than liquid dielectric, having a power handling capacity exceeding 1 kVA but not exceeding 16 kVA
  220. Chemical contraceptive preparations based on hormones or spermicides
  221. Inner or outer rings or races for ball bearings
  222. Cylindrical roller bearings nesi
  223. Other parts and accessories for machines of heading 8456 to 8461, nesoi
  224. Spherical roller bearings
  225. Needle roller bearings
  226. Parts and accessories of the ADP machines of heading 8471, not incorporating a CRT, parts and accessories of printed circuit assemblies
  227. Medicaments containing antibiotics, nesoi, in dosage form or packed for retail
  228. Golf carts and similar motor vehicles
  229. Packing or wrapping machinery, nesoi
  230. Thyristors, diacs and triacs, other than photosensitive devices
  231. Parts of self-propelled works trucks, not fitted w/lift. equip. and tractors of the type used on railway station platforms
  232. Aluminum, fittings for tubes and pipes
  233. Forging or die-stamping machines (including presses) and hammers
  234. Parts of airplanes and other aircraft, undercarriages and parts thereof
  235. Parts and accessories for articles of subheadings 9030.20 to 9030.40, 9030.83 and 9030.89, nesoi
  236. Parts of physical vapor deposition apparatus of subheading 8543.70
  237. Iron or steel, aluminum, or zinc hinges and base metal parts thereof, designed for motor vehicles
  238. Parts of packing or wrapping machinery, nesoi
  239. Other parts and accessories of other electrical instruments and apparatus of heading 9027, nesoi
  240. Weighing machinery having a maximum weighing capacity exceeding 30 kg but not exceeding 5,000 kg
  241. Brazed aluminum plate-fin heat exchangers
  242. AC generators (alternators) of an output exceeding 75 kVA but not exceeding 375 kVA
  243. Parts for machinery used in making up paper pulp, paper or paperboard, including cutting machines
  244. Parts of pneumatic tools for working in the hand
  245. Cooking stoves, ranges & ovens, other than microwave, for making hot drinks or for cooking or heating food, not used for domestic purposes
  246. Work holders for machine tools other than those used in cutting gears, nesoi
  247. Self-propelled works trucks not powered by an electric motor, fitted with lifting and handling equipment, nesi
  248. Turbocharger and supercharger air compressors
  249. Touch screens without display capabilities for incorporation in apparatus having a display
  250. Aluminum, foil nesoi, w/thickness o/0.15mm but n/o 0.2 mm or 0.15mm or less & not cut to shape, not rolled, not backed, nesoi
  251. Horizontal lathes (including turning centers) for removing metal, numerically controlled
  252. Other parts and accessories for machines of heading 8462 or 8463, nesoi
  253. Electrical filament lamps nesi, designed for a voltage not exceeding 100 V, excluding ultraviolet and infrared lamps
  254. Printed circuit assemblies for subheadings and apparatus of 9030.40 & 9030.82
  255. Parts (o/than brake regulators) nesoi, of railway/tramway, non-self-propelled passenger coaches or freight cars
  256. Parts of railway/tramway locomotives/rolling stock, wheels, whether or not fitted with axles
  257. Calendering or other rolling machines, other than for metals or glass, nesi
  258. Inner or outer rings or races for taper roller bearings
  259. Insulated (including enameled or anodized) winding wire, of copper
  260. Parts for furnace burners, mechanical stokers, mechanical grates, mechanical ash dischargers and similar appliances
  261. Other electrical machines and apparatus for electroplating, electrolysis, or electrophoresis
  262. Grinding, sanding or polishing machines for working wood, cork, bone, hard rubber, hard plastics or similar hard materials
  263. Parts and accessories of nonelectrical flow meters, heat meters incorporating liquid supply meters and anemometers
  264. Other parts of television cameras, nesi
  265. Electro-diagnostic apparatus for functional exploratory examination, and parts and accessories thereof
  266. Instruments and apparatus for measuring or checking the level of liquids, other than flow meters, non-electrical
  267. Parts, nesoi, of railway or tramway rolling stock, nesoi
  268. Machines for making cartons, boxes, cases, tubes, drums or similar containers, other than by molding, of paper pulp, paper or paperboard
  269. Molds for metal or metal carbides, injection or compression types
  270. Iron or steel, helical springs (o/than suitable for motor-vehicle suspension)
  271. Fixed electrical capacitors, nesi
  272. Brewery machinery, nesi
  273. Parts of chain saws
  274. Electric generating sets with compression-ignition internal-combustion piston engines, of an output not exceeding 75 kVA
  275. Parts of fire extinguishers
  276. Parts for offshore oil & natural gas, drilling and production platforms
  277. Seats, of a kind used for aircraft (o/than leather upholstered)
  278. Printed circuit assemblies for electro-diagnostic parameter acquisition modules
  279. X-ray generators, high tension generators, desks, screens, examination or treatment tables, chairs and similar apparatus, nesi
  280. Pumps for liquids fitted or designed to be fitted with a measuring device, nesi
  281. Electromagnetic couplings, clutches and brakes
  282. Mounted optical elements, nesi; parts and accessories of mounted optical elements, nesi
  283. Pulley tackle and hoists other than skip hoists or hoists used for raising vehicles, powered by electric motor
  284. Fuses, for a voltage exceeding 1,000 V
  285. Gas compressors, nesi
  286. Flywheels, nesi
  287. Printed circuit assemblies of the goods of subheading 8504.40 or 8504.50 for telecommunication apparatus
  288. Parts of sewing machines, nesi
  289. Balls, needles and rollers for ball or roller bearings
  290. Liquid dielectric transformers having a power handling capacity exceeding 10,000 kVA
  291. Instruments and apparatus, nesi, for measuring or checking electrical voltage, current, resistance or power, with a recording device
  292. Rolls for metal-rolling mills
  293. Caps, lids, seals, stoppers and other closures, of noncellular vulcanized rubber other than hard rubber
  294. Bending, folding, straightening or flattening machines (including presses) not numerically controlled for working metal or metal carbides
  295. Parts of boards, panels, consoles, desks, cabinets and other bases for the goods of heading 8537, not equipped with their apparatus
  296. Boards, panels, etc., equipped with apparatus for electric control, for a voltage not exceeding 1,000, motor control centers
  297. Electrical motor starters (which are switches), for a voltage not exceeding 1,000 V
  298. Belt type continuous-action elevators and conveyors, for goods or materials
  299. Pneumatic power engines and motors, other than linear acting
  300. Electric welding apparatus nesi,and electric machines and apparatus for hot spraying metals or sintered metal carbides
  301. Centrifuges, other than cream separators or clothes dryers
  302. Electrical signaling, safety or traffic control equipment for roads, inland waterways, parking facilities, port installations or airfields
  303. Electrical fixed resistors, other than composition or film type carbon resistors, for a power handling capacity exceeding 20 W
  304. Aluminum alloy, plates/sheets/strip, w/thick. o/0.2mm, o/than rectangular (incl. sq), clad
  305. Parts of electrical filament or discharge lamps
  306. Mechanical seals
  307. AC motors nesi, multi-phase, of an output exceeding 75 kW but under 149.2 kW
  308. Parts of instantaneous or storage water heaters
  309. Machine tools operated by laser, for working metal
  310. Electrical instruments and apparatus for measuring or checking variables of liquids or gases, nesi
  311. Other parts of weighing machinery, including weights
  312. Machine tools for working stone, ceramics, concrete, asbestos-cement or like mineral materials or for cold working glass, nesoi
  313. Motor vehicles nesoi, to transport 16 or more persons, incl driver
  314. Parts of industrial or laboratory electric furnaces and ovens and other industrial or laboratory induction or dielectric heating equipment
  315. Boring or sinking machinery, not self-propelled, nesi
  316. Electric machines and apparatus for resistance welding of metal, fully or partly automatic
  317. Concrete or mortar mixers
  318. Alloy (other than stainless) steel, seamless tubing, of a kind used in drilling for oil or gas
  319. Nonelectrical instruments and apparatus for physical or chemical analysis, measuring viscosity, checking heat, sound or light, nesi
  320. Transmission apparatus for radiobroadcasting
  321. Apparatus based on the use of X-rays other than for medical, surgical, dental or veterinary use
  322. Resistance heated industrial or laboratory furnaces and ovens
  323. Grinding or polishing machines for working stone, ceramics, concrete, asbestos- cement or like mineral materials, or glass, nesi
  324. Parts of machines for manufacturing or hot working glass or glassware
  325. Parts, including regulators, of hydraulic turbines and water wheels
  326. Crushing or grinding machines for earth, stones, ores or other mineral substances
  327. Machine tools for working wood, cork, bone, hard rubber, hard plastics and similar hard materials, nesoi
  328. Tools for working in the hand, pneumatic, rotary type, suitable for metal working
  329. Parts of machinery for making paper or paperboard
  330. Bearing housings of the flange, take-up, cartridge and hanger unit type
  331. Pistols & other guns (o/than rifles) that eject missiles by release of comp. air or gas, a spring mechanism or rubber held under tension
  332. Industrial robots, not elsewhere specified or included
  333. Ophthalmic instruments and appliances nesi, and parts and accessories thereof
  334. Fuses, for a voltage not exceeding 1,000 V
  335. Molds for mineral materials
  336. Motor vehicles to transport persons, nesoi
  337. Machinery for the preparation of meat or poultry, nesi
  338. DC generators of an output exceeding 375 kW
  339. Aromatic drugs derived from carboxylic acids with additional oxygen function,and their derivatives, nesoi
  340. Parts for metal-rolling mills, other than rolls, nesi
  341. Inner or outer rings or races for other bearings, nesi
  342. Fixed electrical capacitors designed for use in 50/60 Hz circuits and having a reactive power handling capacity of not less than 0.5 kvar
  343. Parts of electric soldering or brazing machines & apparatus, & electric apparatus for hot spraying of metals or sintered metal carbides
  344. Parts of television apparatus, nesi
  345. Parts and accessories for compound optical microscopes, including those for microphotography, microcinematography or microprojection
  346. Parts of machinery for the industrial preparation or manufacture of food or drink, other than sugar manufacturing, nesi
  347. Combine harvester-threshers
  348. Helicopters, with an unladen weight not over 2,000 kg
  349. Self-propelled machinery with a 360 degree revolving superstructure, other than backhoes, shovels, clamshells and draglines
  350. Tubular metal needles and needles for sutures, used in medical, surgical, dental or veterinary sciences, and parts and accessories thereof
  351. Parts of central heating boilers (other than those of heading 8402)
  352. Other machine tools for deburring, polishing or otherwise finishing metal or cermets, nesoi, other than numerically controlled
  353. Insulated electric conductors nesi, for a voltage exceeding 1,000 V, fitted with connectors
  354. Parts of weighing machinery using electronic means for gauging, except parts for weighing motor vehicles
  355. Molds for glass
  356. Parts of calendering or other rolling machines, other than for metals or glass, nesi
  357. Marine propulsion spark-ignition reciprocating or rotary internal-combustion piston engines, nesi
  358. Parts of fuel-injection pumps for compression-ignition engines
  359. Photosensitive semiconductor devices nesi, other
  360. Unrecorded optical media
  361. Parts and accessories of electrocardiographs, other than printed circuit assemblies
  362. Parts for industrial or laboratory furnaces and ovens, including incinerators, nonelectric
  363. Tubes, pipes and hoses of vulcanized rubber other than hard rubber, not reinforced or combined w/other materials, with fittings
  364. Optical instruments and appliances nesi, used in medical, surgical, dental or veterinary sciences, and parts and accessories thereof
  365. Embroidery machines
  366. Machinery for making up paper pulp, paper or paperboard, nesi
  367. Horizontal lathes (including turning centers) for removing metal, other than numerically controlled
  368. Mechanical appliances for projecting, dispersing or spraying liquids or powders, nesoi
  369. Aluminum (o/than alloy), plates/sheets/strip, w/thick. o/0.2mm, o/than rectangular (incl. sq), not clad
  370. Amino-alcohols, other than those containing more than one kind of oxygen function, their ethers and esters and salts thereof, nesoi their ethers and esters and salts thereof, nesoi
  371. Aluminum alloy, profiles (o/than hollow profiles)
  372. Parts of bearing housings and plain shaft bearings, nesi
  373. Check valves other than of copper or iron or steel, for pipes, boiler shells, tanks, vats or the like
  374. Tubes, pipes and hoses of vulcanized rubber other than hard rubber, reinforced or combined with other materials nesoi, with fittings
  375. Printed circuit assemblies, NESOI
  376. Electrical theodolites and tachymeters
  377. AC motors nesi, multi-phase of an output of 746 W but not exceeding 750 W
  378. Medicaments, containing products of heading 2937 nesoi, in dosage form or packed for retail
  379. Nonelectrical instruments and apparatus for measuring or checking variables of liquids or gases, nesi
  380. Parts of railway/tramway locomotives/rolling stock, parts of truck assemblies for self- propelled vehicles or for non-self propelled nesoi
  381. AC generators (alternators) of an output exceeding 375 kVA but not exceeding 750 kVA
  382. Bending, folding, straightening or flattening machines (including presses) numerically controlled for working metal or metal carbides
  383. Parts and accessories of apparatus based on the use of alpha, beta or gamma radiations
  384. Motor vehicles to transport persons, w/spark-ign. IC recip. piston engine & elec motor capable of charge by plug to external source
  385. Instruments and apparatus for measuring or detecting ionizing radiations
  386. Parts for machinery used in the milling industry or for cleaning,sorting,grading or working of cereals or dried leguminous vegetables
  387. Automatic goods-vending (other than beverage-vending but incl. money-changing machines) not incorporating heating or refrigerating devices
  388. Self-propelled works trucks powered by an electric motor, rider type forklift trucks
  389. Polypeptide hormones, protein hormones and glycoprotein hormones, their derivatives and structural analogues, nesoi
  390. Sorting, screening, separating or washing machines for earth, stones, ores or other mineral substances in solid form
  391. Other parts of television apparatus (other than television cameras), nesi
  392. Printed circuit assemblies suitable for use with machines of two or more of the headings 8469 to 8472
  393. Torque converters
  394. Machinery, apparatus and equipment of heading 8442
  395. Printing machinery, nesoi
  396. Vertical turret lathes (including turning centers) for removing metal, numerically controlled
  397. Universal AC/DC motors of an output of 746 W or more
  398. Parts of other ball or roller bearings, nesi
  399. Other parts and accessories for machines, appliances, instruments or apparatus of chapter 90, nesi
  400. Electric machines and apparatus for resistance welding of metal, other than fully or partly automatic
  401. Parts of machinery for making pulp of fibrous cellulosic materials, nesi
  402. Electrical transformers other than liquid dielectric, having a power handling capacity exceeding 500 kVA
  403. Aromatic heterocyclic compounds with oxygen hetero-atom(s) only described in additional U.S. note 3 to section VI, nesoi
  404. Parts & accessories of measuring & checking optical instruments & appliances, other than test benches or profile projectors, nesoi
  405. Parts of railway/tramway locomotives/rolling stock, air brakes & parts thereof for non-self-propelled passenger coaches or freight cars
  406. Electrical motor overload protectors, for a voltage not exceeding 1,000 V, nesi
  407. Machines for balancing mechanical parts
  408. Isolating switches and make-and-break switches, for a voltage exceeding 1,000 V
  409. Clutches and universal joints
  410. Combinations of thermometers, barometers and similar temperature and atmosphere measuring and recording instruments, nonelectrical
  411. Aluminum alloy, plates/sheets/strip, w/thick. o/0.2mm, o/than rectangular (incl. sq), not clad
  412. Electrical signal generators
  413. Track-laying tractors, suitable for agricultural use
  414. Parts for printing machinery other than textile printing machinery
  415. Engines and motors, nesi (excluding motors of heading 8501)
  416. Aluminum alloy, wire, with a maximum cross-sectional dimension of 7 mm or less
  417. Printed circuit assemblies for automatic teller machines of subheading 8472.90.10
  418. Distilling or rectifying plant, not used for domestic purposes
  419. Blow-molding machines for working rubber or plastics or for the manufacture of products from these materials
  420. Parts of centrifuges, including centrifugal dryers, nesi
  421. Molds for metal or metal carbides other than injection or compression types
  422. Other medicaments containing alkaloids or derivatives thereof, nesoi, in dosage form and packed for retail
  423. Alloy steel (o/than tool), bars and rods, not further worked than cold-formed or cold- finished
  424. Electromagnetic or permanent magnet work holders and parts thereof
  425. Color video monitors nesoi, with video display diagonal not over 34.29 cm, not incorporating VCR or player
  426. Flight data recorders
  427. Extruders for working rubber or plastics or for the manufacture of products from these materials, nesi
  428. Hydraulic presses, not numerically controlled
  429. Parts and accessories of nonelectrical instruments and apparatus of heading 9027, nesoi
  430. Nonaromatic drugs of other heterocyclic compounds, nesoi
  431. Hygrometers and psychrometers, non-electrical, non-recording
  432. Automatic voltage and voltage-current regulators, designed for use in a 6, 12, or 24 V system
  433. Printed circuit assemblies for instruments and apparatus of subheading 9027.80
  434. X-ray tubes
  435. Parts for cinematographic cameras
  436. Accessories for cinematographic cameras
  437. Parts and accessories nesi, for machines of heading 8464
  438. Machines and mechanical appliances for treating metal, including electric wire coil- winders, nesi
  439. Parts and accessories of electrophoresis instruments not incorporating an optical or other measuring device
  440. Parts suitable for use solely or principally in radar, radio navigational aid or radio remote control apparatus, nesi
  441. Medicaments, containing adrenal cortical hormones, in dosage form or packed for retail
  442. Rope- or cable-making machines nesi
  443. Flow meters, other than electrical, for measuring or checking the flow of liquids
  444. Parts of the machinery, apparatus or equipment of subheadings 8442.10, 8442.20 and 8442.3
  445. Ultraviolet or infrared ray apparatus used in medical, surgical, dental or veterinary sciences, and parts and accessories thereof
  446. Automatic voltage and voltage-current regulators, not designed for use in a 6, 12, or 24 V system
  447. Motor vehicles w/diesel engine, to transport 16 or more persons, incl driver
  448. Parts of spinning, doubling or twisting machines of heading 8445 or of their auxiliary machinery
  449. Machinery for the extraction or preparation of animal or fixed vegetable fats or oils, nesi
  450. Industrial or laboratory electric industrial or laboratory furnaces and ovens nesi
  451. Casting machines, of a kind used in metallurgy or in metal foundries
  452. Bakery machinery and machinery for the manufacture of macaroni, spaghetti or similar products, nesi
  453. Constant weight scales and scales for discharging a predetermined weight of material into a bag or container, including hopper scales
  454. Electric soldering irons and guns
  455. Parts of poultry-keeping machinery or poultry incubators and brooders
  456. Parts for auxiliary plant for use with boilers of heading 8402 and 8403 and condensers for steam or vapor power units
  457. Thermographs, barographs, hygrographs and other recording instruments, other than electrical
  458. Artificial teeth and parts and accessories thereof, of plastics
  459. Textile doubling or twisting machines
  460. Stereoscopic microscopes, other than those provided with a means for photographing the image
  461. Turbocharger and supercharger fans
  462. Parts of printed circuit assemblies (including face plates and lock latches) for television apparatus other than television cameras
  463. Railway or tramway track fixtures and fittings; mechanical signaling, safety or traffic control equipment of all kinds nesoi; parts thereof
  464. Flexible permanent magnets, other than of metal
  465. Universal AC/DC motors of an output exceeding 37.5 W but not exceeding 74.6 W
  466. Sets or assortments of gaskets and similar joints dissimilar in composition, put up in pouches, envelopes or similar packings
  467. Commutators suitable for use solely or principally with the machines of heading 8501 or 8502
  468. Automatic circuit breakers, for a voltage of 72.5 kV or more
  469. Parts for milking machines and dairy machinery
  470. Instantaneous gas water heaters, nonelectric
  471. Boards, panels, consoles, desks, cabinets and other bases, equipped with apparatus for electric control, for a voltage exceeding 1,000 V
  472. Recorded optical media, nesoi
  473. Hydraulic and pneumatic automatic regulating or controlling instruments and apparatus
  474. Printed circuit assemblies which are subassemblies of radar, radio nav. aid or remote control apparatus, of 2 or more parts joined together
  475. Machinery for preparing or making up tobacco, nesi
  476. Furnaces and ovens for the roasting, melting or other heat treatment of ores, pyrites or of metals
  477. Ceramic dielectric fixed capacitors, single layer
  478. Nonelectrical instruments and apparatus using optical radiations (ultraviolet, visible, infrared), nesi
  479. Single function units other than printer units (machines which perform only one of the functions of printing, copying or facsimile transmiss
  480. Machine tools operated by laser, nesoi
  481. Non-electrical, self-propelled, works trucks, not fitted w/lift. equip. and tractors of type used on railway station platforms
  482. Touch screens without display capabilities for incorporation in apparatus having a display
  483. Other aromatic cyclic amides and derivatives for use as drugs
  484. Electrical fixed carbon resistors, composition or film types
  485. Insulated (including enameled or anodized) winding wire, other than of copper
  486. Catalytic converters
  487. Pneumatic elevators and conveyors
  488. Human blood; animal blood prepared for therapeutic, prophylactic, diagnostic uses; toxins, cultures of micro-organisms nesoi & like products
  489. Parts & accessories of measuring & checking optical instruments & appliances of subheading 9031.41 or 9031.49.70
  490. Discs, tapes, solid-state non-volatile storage devices, “smart cards” and other media for the recording of sound or of other phenomena, whet
  491. Parts and accessories for articles of headings 9301 to 9304, nesoi
  492. Mold bases
  493. Agricultural, horticultural or forestry machinery for soil preparation or cultivation, nesi; lawn or sports ground rollers
  494. Machinery for public works, building or the like, nesi
  495. Base, bed, platen and specified parts of machinery for working rubber or plastics or for manufacture of products from these material, nesoi
  496. Stainless steel, welded, w/circ. x-sect & ext. diam. 406.4mm or less, tubes, pipes, hollow profiles, w/wall thick. of 1.65 mm or more
  497. Special attachments (which are machines) use solely or principally for machines of heading 8456 to 8465, excluding dividing heads, nesoi
  498. Assemblies and subassemblies for flight data recorders, consisting of 2 or more parts pieces fastened together, not printed circuit assys.
  499. Parts of molten-salt-cooled acrylic acid reactors, nesi; parts of certain medical, surgical or laboratory sterilizers, nesi
  500. Parts for gas generators of subheading 8405.10
  501. Electrical transformers other than liquid dielectric, having a power handling capacity exceeding 16 kVA but not exceeding 500 kVA
  502. Machines and appliances for testing the mechanical properties of materials other than metals
  503. Blood fractions, nesoi
  504. Hand-held blow torches
  505. Machinery for packing or wrapping pipe tobacco, candy and cigarette packages; combination candy cutting and wrapping machines
  506. Parts of trash compactors, nesi
  507. Cast-iron parts of turbojets or turbopropellers machined only for removal of fins, gates, etc. or to permit location in machinery
  508. AC motors nesi, multi-phase, of an output exceeding 37.5 W but not exceeding 74.6 W
  509. Machinery for working earth, minerals or ores, not self-propelled, nesoi
  510. Medicaments containing penicillin G salts, in dosage form and packed for retail
  511. Other tools for working in the hand, hydraulic or with self-contained nonelectric motor, suitable for metal working, nesoi
  512. Dental fittings and parts and accessories thereof, other than of plastics
  513. Machining centers for working metal
  514. Parts of electric motors under 18.65 W, stators and rotors
  515. Stainless steel, wire (other than round or flat wire)
  516. Nonelectrical spectrometers, spectrophotometers and spectrographs using optical radiations (ultraviolet, visible, infrared)
  517. Parts of lead-acid storage batteries, including separators therefor
  518. Fire extinguishers, whether or not charged
  519. Rangefinders, other than electrical
  520. Machines and appliances for testing the mechanical properties of metals
  521. Radiation generator units
  522. Aluminum alloy, hollow profiles
  523. Pile-drivers and pile-extractors
  524. Dental cements and other dental fillings; bone reconstruction cements
  525. Tools for working in the hand, pneumatic, other than rotary type, suitable for metal working
  526. Storage water heaters, nonelectric
  527. Parts and accessories of navigational instruments and appliances, nesi
  528. Milling machines, other than knee type, other than numerically controlled, nesi
  529. Machine tools operated by electro-chemical or ionic-beam processes, for working metal
  530. Self-propelled bulldozers and angledozers, for track laying
  531. Aluminum (o/than alloy), plates/sheets/strip, w/thick. o/0.2mm, rectangular (incl. sq), clad
  532. Aluminum alloys nesoi, unwrought nesoi
  533. Aircraft gas turbines other than turbojets or turbopropellers, of a power exceeding 5,000 kW
  534. Thermionic, cold cathode or photocathode tubes, nesi
  535. Printed circuit assemblies of flat panel displays other than for reception apparatus for television of heading 8528
  536. Shearing machines (incl. presses), excl. combined punch & shearing machines, nt numerically controlled for working metal or metal carbides
  537. Automatic circuit breakers, for a voltage of less than 72.5 kV, but exceeding 1,000 V
  538. Floating structures nesoi (for example, rafts, other than inflatable rafts, tanks, cofferdams, landing stages, buoys and beacons)
  539. TV reception printed circuit assemblies incorporating a tuner, of a kind used with ADP machines of heading 8471, nesoi
  540. Electric brazing or soldering machines and apparatus, other than soldering irons and guns
  541. Certain specified parts and accessories for machines of heading 8456 to 8461, nesoi
  542. Apparatus based on the use of alpha, beta or gamma radiations, for medical, surgical, dental or veterinary use
  543. Alloy (other than stainless) steel, seamless line pipe used for oil or gas pipelines
  544. Passenger or freight elevators other than continuous action; skip hoists
  545. Parts and accessories of nonelectrical nonoptical instruments and apparatus of heading 9027.20, 9027.30, 9027.40, 9027.50 or 9027.80
  546. Machines for extruding, drawing, texturing or cutting man-made textile materials
  547. Stainless steel, bars and rods, not further worked than cold-formed or cold-finished, nesoi
  548. Recorded optical media, for reproducing phenomena other than sound or image
  549. Optical instruments and appliances (other than compasses) for aeronautical or space navigation
  550. Iron/nonalloy steel, forged bars and rods, not in coils
  551. Parts of floor polishers of subheading 8479.89.20; parts of carpet sweepers
  552. Machinery for making felt hats; blocks for making hats; parts thereof
  553. Industrial or laboratory furnaces and ovens nesi, including incinerators, nonelectric
  554. Machine tools (including nonhydraulic presses) for working metal or metal carbides, nesi, not numerically controlled
  555. Parts and accessories of machines and appliances for testing the hardness, strength, compressibility, or other properties of materials
  556. Bombs, grenades, torpedoes, mines, missiles and similar munitions of war and pts thereof; other ammunition projectiles & pts. Thereof
  557. Metal-rolling mills, other than tube mills, cold
  558. Motor vehicles to transport persons, w/spark-ign. IC recip. piston engine, w/cyl capacity > 1, 000cc but <=1, 500cc
  559. Unrecorded magnetic media
  560. Machines for cleaning, sorting or grading seed, grain or dried leguminous vegetables
  561. Aluminum alloy, tubes and pipes
  562. Adhesive dressings and other articles having an adhesive layer, coated or impregnated with pharmaceutical substances, packed for retail
  563. Gel preparation use human/veterinary medicine lubricant in surgical operation, physical exam or coupling agent tween body & med instrument
  564. Bookbinding machinery, including book-sewing machines
  565. Other telescopic sights for arms other than rifles; periscopes
  566. Machine tools for working metal or cermets, without removing material, nesoi
  567. Variable or adjustable (pre-set) electrical capacitors
  568. Parts of electrical capacitors, fixed, variable or adjustable (pre-set)
  569. Parts and accessories of automatic voltage and voltage-current regulators, not designed for use in a 6, 12, or 24 V system, nesi
  570. Arc lamps
  571. Injection or compression type molds for rubber or plastics for the manufacture of semiconductor devices
  572. Ships’ logs and depth-sounding apparatus
  573. Parts of sand blasting machines
  574. Cast-iron parts of gas turbines nesi, not advanced beyond cleaning, and machined for removal of fins, gates, sprues and risers
  575. DC motors nesi, of an output exceeding 150 kW but not exceeding 375 kW
  576. Parts of aircraft (o/than airplanes and helicopters), spacecraft (o/than comm. satell.) and suborbital and launch vehicles, nesoi
  577. Machinery for finishing paper or paperboard
  578. Radar apparatus
  579. Motor vehicles to transport persons, w/electric motor for propulsion
  580. Printed circuit assemblies for instruments and apparatus for measuring or detecting ionizing radiation
  581. Machines for working wire of metal or cermets, without removing material
  582. Iron or nonalloy steel, seamed, w/circ. cross sect.& ext. diam o/406.4mm, line pipe, not long. welded, used for oil/gas
  583. Industrial furnaces and ovens for making printed circuits or printed circuit assemblies
  584. Television cameras, gyrostabilized
  585. Stainless steel, semifinished products of rectangular (other than square) cross-section
  586. Printed circuit assemblies, nesi, for radar, radio navigational aid or radio remote control apparatus
  587. Parts of railway/tramway locomotives/rolling stock, pts of brakes (o/th air brakes) for self-propelled vehicles or non-self-propelled nesoi
  588. Poultry incubators and brooders
  589. Machinery for producing textile yarns nesi; machines for preparing textile yarns for use on machines of heading 8446 or 8447
  590. Mobile lifting frames on tires and straddle carriers
  591. Electric machines and apparatus for arc (including plasma arc) welding of metals, fully or partly automatic
  592. Malaria diagnostic test kits
  593. Mowers nesi, including cutter bars for tractor mounting
  594. Other parts of electrical resistors, including rheostats and potentiometers, nesi
  595. Milling machines, other than knee type, numerically controlled, nesi
  596. Machinery for making paper or paperboard
  597. Parts and accessories of weaving machines (looms) or of their auxiliary machinery, other than shuttles, reeds, healds and heald-frames
  598. Isotopes not in heading 2844 and their compounds other than heavy water
  599. Mirrors, mounted, for optical uses
  600. PCBs and ceramic substrates and subassemblies thereof, for color TV, not with components listed in add. US note 4, chap. 85
  601. Punch/notch machines (incl. presses), incl. combined punch & shear machines, nt numerically controlled for working metal or metal carbides
  602. Electrical machines and apparatus nesoi, designed for connection to telegraphic or telephonic apparatus, instruments or networks
  603. Electrical, self-propelled, works trucks, not fitted w/lift. equip. and tractors of type used on railway station platforms
  604. Central heating boilers (other than those of heading 8402)
  605. ADP magnetic disk drive storage units, disk dia. ov 21 cm, nesoi, not entered with the rest of a system
  606. Electrocardiographs
  607. Parts of simple piston pump sprays and powder bellows
  608. Psychological aptitude testing apparatus, other than electrical, and parts and accessories thereof
  609. Coenzyme Q10 (ubidecarenone (INN)
  610. Parts and accessories of nonelectrical optical instruments and apparatus of subheading 9027.20, 9027.30, 9027.40, 9027.50 or 9027.80
  611. Fixed, multiple and variable ratio speed changers, imported for use with machines for making cellulosic pulp, paper or paperboard
  612. Iron or nonalloy steel semifinished products, w/0.25% or more of carbon
  613. Ball or roller bearings nesi, including combined ball/roller bearings
  614. Bulldozer or angledozer blades suitable for use solely or principally with the machinery of heading 8426, 8429 or 8430
  615. Furnace burners for pulverized solid fuel or for gas, including combination burners
  616. Medicaments containing antigens or hyaluronic acid or its sodium salt, nesoi, in dosage form or packed for retail
  617. DC motors nesi, of an output exceeding 14.92 kW but not exceeding 75 kW, used as primary source of mechanical power for electric vehicles
  618. Test benches
  619. Parts of primary cells and primary batteries
  620. Machinery for agglomerating, shaping or molding solid mineral fuels, or other mineral products; machines for forming sand foundry molds
  621. Stainless steel, width 300+ but less th/600mm, cold-rolled flat-rolled products
  622. Hydraulic presses, numerically controlled
  623. Ships’ or boats propellers and blades therefor
  624. Machinery used in the milling industry or for the working of cereals or dried leguminous vegetables, other than farm type machinery
  625. Tamping or compacting machinery, not self-propelled
  626. Aluminum (o/than alloy), unwrought nesoi
  627. Machine tools operated by plasma arc process, for working metal
  628. Parts of machinery and plant, for making paper pulp, paper or paperboard
  629. Microscopes other than optical microscopes; diffraction apparatus
  630. LEDs for backlighting of LCDs
  631. Parts of electric motors under 18.65 W, other than commutators, stators or rotors
  632. Iron/nonalloy steel, width less th/600mm, flat-rolled products, electrolytically plated or coated with zinc
  633. Aluminum, foil, w/thickness n/o 0.2 mm, backed, covered or decorated with a character, design, fancy effect or pattern
  634. Reception apparatus for radiobroadcasting, NESOI
  635. Iron or nonalloy steel, welded, w/circ. x-sect & ext. diam. 406.4mm or less, tubes, pipes, hollow profiles, w/wall thick. less than 1.65 mm
  636. Immunological products, unmixed, not put up in measured doses or in forms or packings for retail sale
  637. Barrel screws of machinery for working rubber or plastics or for the manufacture of products from these materials, nesoi
  638. Self-propelled boring or sinking machinery
  639. Machines for cleaning, sorting or grading eggs, fruit or other agricultural produce
  640. Alloy steel, rails for railway or tramway tracks
  641. Producer gas or water gas generators, acetylene gas generators and similar water process gas generators; with or without their purifiers
  642. Liquid dielectric transformers having a power handling capacity not exceeding 650 kVA
  643. Electromagnetic lifting heads
  644. Plasma cleaner machines that remove organic contaminants from electron microscopy specimens and holders
  645. Machines for working certain hard materials which can carry out different types of machining operations w/o tool change between operations
  646. Stainless steel, semifinished products, other than of rectangular (other than square) cross-section
  647. Self-propelled graders and levelers
  648. Presses, crushers and similar machinery used in the manufacture of wine, cider, fruit juices or similar beverages
  649. Parts and accessories for microscopes other than optical microscopes, and for diffraction apparatus
  650. Extracts of glands or other organs or of their secretions for organotherapeutic uses
  651. Stereoscopic microscopes, provided with a means for photographing the image
  652. Physical vapor deposition apparatus, nesoi
  653. Spring-operated and weight-operated motors
  654. Parts of ball bearings (including parts of ball bearings with integral shafts), nesi
  655. Electric generating sets with compression-ignition internal-combustion piston engines, of an output exceeding 375 kVA
  656. Television cameras, studio type, other than shoulder-carried or other portable cameras
  657. Air-zinc primary cells and primary batteries
  658. Microscopes for microphotography, microcinematography or microprojection, provided with a means for photographing the image
  659. Tower cranes
  660. Alloy (o/than stainless) steel, semifinished products
  661. DC motors nesi, of an output exceeding 14.92 kW but not exceeding 75 kW, nesi
  662. Bending or assembling machines for working wood, cork, bone hard rubber, hard plastics or similar hard materials
  663. Color video projectors nesoi, not incorporating a video recording or reproducing apparatus
  664. Machine tools operated by ultrasonic processes, for working metal
  665. Condensers for steam or other vapor power units
  666. Certain parts for water-jet cutting machines
  667. Parts and accessories of automatic voltage and voltage-current regulators designed for use in a 6, 12, or 24 V system, nesi
  668. Metal-rolling tube mills
  669. Alloy steel, long. welded, w/circ. cross sect. & ext. diam. o/406.4mm, tubes and pipes, o/than used in oil/gas drill. or pipelines
  670. Bed plates, roll bars and other stock-treating parts of machinery for making pulp of fibrous cellulosic materials
  671. Iron/nonalloy steel, H-sections, not further worked than hot-rolled, hot-drawn or extruded, w/height 80 mm or more
  672. Machine tools operated by electro-chemical or ionic-beam processes, other than for working metal
  673. Stators and rotors for electric generators for use on aircraft
  674. Motor vehicles to transport persons, w/diesel engines, of a cylinder capacity > 1, 500cc but <= 2, 500cc
  675. Machinery and apparatus for filtering or purifying beverages other than water
  676. Dishwashing machines other than of the household type
  677. Mixing or kneading machines for earth, stones, ores or other mineral substances, nesi
  678. Electrical signaling, safety or traffic control equipment for railways, streetcar lines or subways
  679. Assemblies and subassemblies of radar, radio navigational aid or remote control apparatus, of 2 or more parts joined together, nesi
  680. Derricks, cranes and other lifting machinery nesi
  681. Electric generating sets, nesoi
  682. Aromatic amino-alcohols drugs, their ethers and esters, other than those containing > one kind of oxygen function; salts thereof; nesoi
  683. Chassis, chassis bases and other outer cabinets for air conditioning machines,
  684. Machines for molding articles in paper pulp, paper or paperboard
  685. Punch/notch machines (incl. presses), incl. combined punch & shearing machines, numerically controlled for working metal or metal carbides
  686. Vacuum-molding and other thermoforming machines for working rubber or plastics or for manufacture of products from these materials, nesoi
  687. Machinery for liquefying air or gas, nesoi
  688. Ball or roller screws
  689. Aluminum (o/than alloy), profiles
  690. Artificial parts of the body (other than artificial joints) and parts and accessories thereof, nesoi
  691. Mtr. vehicles for transport of goods, cab chassis, w/compress.-ign. int. combust. recip. piston engine, w/G.V.W. o/5 but n/o 20 metric tons
  692. Assemblies and subassemblies for flight data recorders, consisting of 2 or more parts pieces fastened together, printed circuit assemblies
  693. Iron or steel, helical springs, suitable for motor-vehicle suspension
  694. Parts of railway/tramway locomotives/rolling stock, air brakes & parts thereof for self- propelled vehicles or non-self-propelled stock nesoi
  695. Machinery for the preparation of fruits, nuts or vegetables, nesi
  696. Automated electronic component placement machines for making printed circuit assemblies
  697. Parts of trash compactors, frame assemblies
  698. Motor vehicles to transport persons, w/spark-ign. IC recip. piston engine & elec motor incapable of charge by plug to external source
  699. Hydrojet engines for marine propulsion
  700. Machinery for preparing, tanning or working hides, skins or leather
  701. Self-propelled backhoes, shovels, clamshells and draglines not with a 360 degree revolving superstructure
  702. Self-propelled railway or tramway coaches, vans and trucks (o/than those of 8604), powered from an external source of electricity
  703. Immunological products, mixed, not put up in measured doses or in forms or packings for retail sale
  704. Aluminum (o/than alloy), wire, with a maximum cross-sectional dimension of 7 mm or less
  705. Parts and accessories for instruments and apparatus for measuring or detecting ionizing radiation, nesi
  706. Prisms, mounted, for optical uses
  707. Coal or rock cutters and tunneling machinery, not self-propelled
  708. Optical measuring/checking instruments/appliances for inspecting semiconductor wafers/devices or photomasks/reticle used to mfg such devices
  709. Carding machines for preparing textile fibers
  710. Certain specified cast-iron parts not advanced beyond cleaning and specifically machined, for machines of heading 8462 or 8463
  711. Subassies w/2 or more PCBs or ceramic substrates, exc. tuners or converg. ass’ies, for color TV, not w/components in add. US note 4, ch. 85
  712. Finishing machinery for felt or nonwovens and parts thereof
  713. Parts and accessories of X-ray tubes
  714. Alloy silicon electrical steel (grain-oriented), width less th/300mm, flat-rolled products
  715. Gas turbines, other than turbojets or turbopropellers of a power exceeding 5,000 kW, other than aircraft
  716. Nonelectrical navigational instruments and appliances, nesi
  717. Iron/nonalloy steel, I-sections (standard beams), not further worked than hot-rolled, hot-drawn or extruded, w/height 80 mm or more
  718. Reception apparatus for television, not designed to incorporate a video display or screen, incorporating video recording or reproducing appa
  719. Compression-ignition internal-combustion piston engines, to be installed in agricultural or horticultural machinery or equipment, nesi
  720. Molding patterns
  721. Self-propelled coal or rock cutters and tunneling machinery
  722. Profile projectors
  723. Lathes (including turning centers), other than horizontal or vertical turret lathes, for removing metal, other than numerically controlled
  724. Iron (o/than cast) or nonalloy steel, seamless casing pipe, not threaded or coupled, of a kind used in drilling for oil or gas
  725. Molds for rubber or plastics, injection or compression types, for shoe machinery
  726. Warp knitting machines
  727. Photosensitive transistors
  728. Electromechanical appliances with self-contained electric motor, trash compactors
  729. Parts & accessories for machines of heading 8456 to 8461 used to make printed circuits or PCAs, parts of heading 8517 or computers
  730. Textile printing machinery
  731. Machinery and apparatus other than hand-directed or -controlled, used for soldering, brazing or welding, not gas-operated
  732. Color television reception apparatus w/flat panel screen, video display diagonal n/ov 34.29 cm, incorporating a VCR or player
  733. Conveyor belts or belting of vulcanized rubber reinforced only with metal
  734. Work holders for machine tools used in cutting gears
  735. Other cast-iron parts not advanced beyond cleaning and specifically machined, for metalworking machine tools for cutting, etc.
  736. AC motors, nesi, multi-phase, of an output exceeding 735 W but under 746 W
  737. Color television reception apparatus nesoi, video display diagonal over 34.29 cm, not incorporating a VCR or player, nesoi
  738. Welded stainless steel, w/ext. diam 406.4mm or less or o/than circ. x-sect, line pipe of a kind used for oil and gas pipelines
  739. Parts of textile printing machinery
  740. Other grinding machines, other than numerically controlled
  741. Motor vehicles to transport persons, w/diesel engines, of a cylinder capacity > 2, 500cc
  742. Optical coordinate-measuring machines, nesoi
  743. Parts of articles of subheading 8483.20
  744. Parts of printed circuit assemblies (including face plates and lock latches) for radar, radio navigational aid or radio remote control app.
  745. Airplanes and other powered aircraft, nesoi, with an unladen weight not over 2,000 kg
  746. Iron or nonalloy steel semifinished products, w/less than 0.25% carbon, w/rect. cross sect.(incl. sq.), w/width less than twice thickness
  747. Parts for electric generators suitable for use on aircraft
  748. Parts of presses, crushers and similar machinery used in the manufacture of wine, cider, fruit juices or similar beverages
  749. Water-jet cutting machines
  750. Parts of knitting machines of heading 8447 or of their auxiliary machinery, nesi
  751. Aluminum alloy, bars and rods, other than with a round cross section
  752. Parts and accessories for articles of heading 9303 other than shotguns or rifles
  753. Parts for articles of 8535.90.40, 8536.30.40 or 8536.50.40, of ceramic or metallic materials, mech. or elec. reactive to changes in temp.
  754. Incomplete or unfinished color video monitors, presented w/o a display device, not incorp. VCR or player
  755. Alloy tool steel (o/than hi-speed), bars and rods, further worked than hot-rolled, forged, cold-formed or cold-finished
  756. Flat-surface grinding machines, not numerically controlled
  757. Alloy tool steel (o/than hi-speed), width 300mm+ but less th/600mm, cold-rolled flat- rolled products
  758. Iron/nonalloy steel nesoi, bars and rods, not further wkd. than cold-formed or cold- finished, not in coils
  759. Parts and accessories of machines for preparing textile fibers, other than card clothing
  760. Alloy (o/than stainless) steel, ingots and other primary forms
  761. Machinery for the manufacture of confectionery, cocoa or chocolate, nesi
  762. Mounted lenses for use in closed circuit television cameras, separately imported, w/ or w/o attached elec. connectors or motors
  763. Nonelectrical instruments and appliances (other than compasses) for aeronautical or space navigation
  764. Industrial or laboratory induction or dielectric heating equipment nesi
  765. Iron or nonalloy steel, welded, w/square or rectangular x-sect, tubes, pipes and hollow profiles, w/wall thickness of 4 mm or more
  766. Other cast-iron parts not advanced beyond cleaning and specifically machined, for machines of heading 8462 or 8463
  767. Aluminum (o/than alloy), plates/sheets/strip, w/thick. o/0.2mm, o/than rectangular (incl. sq), clad
  768. Liquid dielectric transformers having a power handling capacity exceeding 650 kVA but not exceeding 10,000 kVA
  769. Cassette players (non-recording), nesoi
  770. 7-Nitronaphth[1,2]oxadiazole-5-sulfonic acid and its salts
  771. Presses for making particle board or fiber building board of wood or other ligneous materials, and mach. for treat. wood or cork, nesi
  772. Machinery for cleaning or drying bottles or other containers
  773. Poultry-keeping machinery
  774. Iron/nonalloy steel, concrete reinforcing bars and rods, not further worked than hot- rolled, hot-drawn or hot-extruded, n/coils
  775. Draw-benches for bars, tubes, profiles, wire or the like, for working metal or cermets, without removing material
  776. Electrical direction finding compasses
  777. Isoetharine hydrochloride and other specified aromatic drugs of amino-compounds with oxygen function
  778. Electrical particle accelerators
  779. Parts of seats (o/than of 9402) nesoi, of cane, osier, bamboo or similar materials
  780. Drilling machines, numerically controlled, nesi
  781. Parts of machinery for finishing paper or paperboard
  782. Parts for internal combustion aircraft engines
  783. Mycophenolate mofetil
  784. Microwave amplifiers
  785. Plows for soil preparation or cultivation
  786. Mirrors and reflectors used in medical, surgical, dental or veterinary sciences, and parts and accessories thereof
  787. Iron or nonalloy steel, seamed, w/ext. diam. 406.4mm or less or o/than circ. x-sect, line pipe of a kind used for oil and gas pipelines
  788. Machine-tools for working by removing metal or cermets, nesoi, other than numerically controlled
  789. Machines for making bags, sacks or envelopes of paper pulp, paper or paperboard
  790. Certain specified parts and accessories of metal working machine tools for cutting gears
  791. Other threading or tapping machines nesi
  792. Transceiver assemblies for the apparatus of subheading 8526.10, other than printed circuit assemblies
  793. Salts of triethanolamine
  794. Mtr. vehicles for transport of goods, w/spark.-ign. int. combust. recip. piston engine, w/G.V.W. not over 5 metric tons
  795. Oscilloscopes and oscillographs, specially designed for telecommunications
  796. Silver oxide primary cells and primary batteries having an external volume not exceeding 300 cubic cm
  797. Sawing or cutting-off machines for working by removing metal or cermets, numerically controlled
  798. Aluminum alloy, bars and rods, having a round cross section
  799. Defibrillators
  800. Printed circuit assemblies for television cameras
  801. Aluminum (o/than alloy), wire, with a maximum cross-sectional dimension over 7 mm
  802. Recorded optical media, for reproducing sound only
  803. Parts of tapered roller bearings, nesi
  804. Self-propelled machinery not with a 360 degree revolving superstructure, other than backhoes, shovels, clamshells and draglines
  805. Iron or nonalloy steel, seamed, w/circ. cross sect. & ext. diam o/406.4mm, line pipe, long. welded nesoi, used for oil/gas
  806. Shuttleless type power looms, for weaving fabrics of a width exceeding 4.9 m, nesi
  807. Self-propelled front-end shovel loaders, other than wheel-type
  808. Furnace burners for liquid fuel
  809. Other machine tools for deburring, polishing or otherwise finishing metal or cermets, nesoi, numerically controlled
  810. Bucket type continuous-action elevators and conveyors, for goods or materials
  811. Electrical machines and apparatus for electroplating, electrolysis, or electrophoresis for making printed circuits
  812. Iron/nonalloy steel, width less th/600mm, flat-rolled products, plated or coated with tin
  813. Printed circuit assemblies for defibrillators
  814. Machines for preparing textile fibers, nesi
  815. Vapor-generating boilers, including hybrid boilers, other than watertube boilers
  816. Gas-operated machinery, apparatus and appliances, not hand-directed or -controlled, used for soldering, brazing, welding or tempering, nesi
  817. Textile calendering or rolling machines
  818. Shearing machines (incl. presses), excl. combined punching & shearing machines, numerically controlled for working metal or metal carbides
  819. Stainless steel, width 600mm+, hot-rolled flat-rolled products, not in coils, w/thickness o/10 mm
  820. Machinery for sugar manufacture, nesi
  821. Alloy (other than stainless) steel, seamless casing pipe, not threaded or coupled, of a kind used in drilling for oil or gas
  822. Shaping or slotting machines for working by removing metal or cermets, numerically controlled
  823. Machine tools (including nonhydraulic presses) for working metal or metal carbides, nesi, numerically controlled
  824. Honing or lapping machines for working metal or cermets, numerically controlled
  825. Alloy steel (o/than tool), bars and rods, cold-formed
  826. Parts of flange, take-up, cartridge and hanger units
  827. Disc harrows for soil preparation or cultivation
  828. Accessories of machines of heading 8447 or of their auxiliary machinery, nesi
  829. Battery clamps used in motor vehicles of headings 8702, 8703, 8704, or 8711
  830. Iron/nonalloy steel, flat wire, w/0.25% or more carbon, not plated or coated
  831. Iron/nonalloy steel, U,I or H-sections, not further worked than hot-rolled, hot-drawn or extruded, w/height under 80 mm
  832. Teleferics, chair lifts, ski draglines; traction mechanisms for funiculars
  833. Aluminum alloy, wire, with a maximum cross-sectional dimension over 7 mm
  834. Automatic manostats
  835. Alloy silicon electrical steel (grain-oriented), width 300mm+ but less th/600mm, flat- rolled products
  836. Machinery for preparing animal feeds
  837. Honing or lapping machines for working metal or cermets, other than numerically controlled
  838. Parts for bookbinding machinery, including book-sewing machines
  839. Parts and accessories of articles of subheading 9031.80.40
  840. Parts and accessories of machines for extruding or drawing man-made textile filaments
  841. Medicaments containing vitamins or other products of heading 2936, nesoi, in dosage form or packed for retail
  842. Textile spinning machines
  843. Optical surveying, hydrographic, oceanographic, hydrological, meteorological or geophysical instruments and appliances, nesi
  844. DC motors, nesi, of an output exceeding 735 W but under 746 W
  845. Ferments, excluding yeasts
  846. Iron or nonalloy steel semifinished products, w/less than 0.25% carbon, o/than w/rect. cross section
  847. Stainless steel, angles, shapes & sections, hot-rolled, not drilled/punched or otherwise advanced
  848. Parts and accessories of machines of heading 8445 or their auxiliary machinery, nesi
  849. Motor vehicles w/electric motor, to transport 10 to 15 persons, incl driver
  850. Iron or nonalloy steel, welded, w/other non-circ. x-sect, tubes, pipes and hollow profiles, w/wall thickness of 4 mm or more
  851. Knitting machines other than circular or flat knitting; machines for making gimped yarn, tulle, trimmings or net; machines for tufting
  852. Tuners for television apparatus, other than printed circuit assemblies
  853. Iron or nonalloy steel, welded, w/square or rectangular x-sect, tubes, pipes and hollow profiles, w/wall thickness less than 4 mm
  854. Liquid elevators
  855. Motorcycles (incl. mopeds) and cycles, fitted w/recip. internal-combustion piston engine w/capacity o/250 but n/o 500 cc
  856. Parts of railway/tramway locomotives/rolling stock, parts of wheels
  857. Bakery ovens, including biscuit ovens
  858. Parts of printed circuit assemblies (including face plates and lock latches) for television cameras
  859. Machines for uses ancillary to printing
  860. Can-sealing machines
  861. Electrostatic photocopying apparatus, operating by reproducing the original image directly onto the copy (direct process)
  862. Copying machines, nesoi
  863. Nonelectrical chromatographs
  864. Motor vehicles specially designed for traveling on snow
  865. Circular knitting machines with cylinder diameter exceeding 165 mm, other than for knitting hosiery
  866. Cast-iron parts not advanced beyond cleaning and specifically machined, for machines of heading 8465
  867. Centerless grinding machines, numerically controlled
  868. Medical, surgical or laboratory sterilizers
  869. Aluminum (o/than alloy), bar and rods, other than with a round cross section
  870. Weighing machinery with maximum capacity exceeding 5,000 kg, using electronic means for gauging
  871. Weaving machines (looms) for weaving fabrics of a width not exceeding 30 cm
  872. Dairy machinery other than milking machines
  873. Machine tools operated by plasma arc process, other than for working metal
  874. Nonelectrical barometers, not combined with other instruments
  875. Mtr. vehicles for transport of goods, cab chassis for dumpers designed for off-highway use
  876. Drying chambers for the clothes-dryers of subheading 8421.12 and other parts of clothes-dryers incorporating drying chambers
  877. Printed circuit assemblies for electrocardiographs
  878. Parts and accessories of profile projectors
  879. Industrial or laboratory furnaces and ovens (other than microwave) functioning by induction or dielectric loss
  880. Parts of machines for packing tobacco, wrapping candy, cigarette packages and of combination candy cutting and wrapping machines
  881. Incomplete or unfinished color video monitors, presented w/o a display device, incorp. VCR or player
  882. Aluminum (o/than alloy), unwrought, in coils, w/uniform x-section throughout length & w/least cross-sectional dimension n/o 9.5 mm
  883. Electromagnets used for MRI
  884. Lathes (including turning centers), other than horizontal or vertical turret lathes, for removing metal, numerically controlled
  885. Dividing heads for use solely or principally for machine tools of headings 8456 to 8465
  886. Color video projectors w/flat panel screen, video display diagonal over 34.29 cm, incorporating VCR or player
  887. V-bed flat knitting machines, nesi
  888. Reel-fed offset printing machinery, other than double-width newspaper printing presses
  889. Super-heated water boilers
  890. Weighing machinery with maximum capacity exceeding 5,000 kg, not using electronic means for gauging nesi
  891. Electrical instruments and appliances (other than compasses) for aeronautical or space navigation
  892. Nonalloy steel, welded, w/circ. x-sect & ext. diam. 406.4mm or less, tapered pipes & tubes, w/wall thick. of 1.65 mm+, pts. of illum. arts.
  893. Parts of machinery for sugar manufacture, nesi
  894. Machinery, nesi, for making or repairing articles of hides, skins or leather
  895. Reeds for looms, healds and heald-frames of weaving machines (looms) or their auxiliary machinery
  896. Haymaking machinery other than mowers
  897. Electrical wirewound variable resistors, including rheostats and potentiometers, for a power handling capacity not exceeding 20 W
  898. Other specified parts and accessories for machines of heading 8462 or 8463, nesoi
  899. Sharpening (tool or cutter grinding) machines for working metal or cermets, numerically controlled
  900. Apparatus based on the use of alpha, beta or gamma radiations, other than for medical, surgical, dental or veterinary use, nesi
  901. Stainless steel, bars and rods, hot-rolled, hot-drawn or extruded, other than of circular cross-section
  902. Electrical motor starters and electrical motor overload protector, for a voltage exceeding 1,000 V
  903. Parts and accessories of machines of heading 8444 or of their auxiliary machinery, nesi
  904. Alloy steel, welded, w/square or rectangular x-sect, tubes, pipes and hollow profiles, w/wall thickness of 4 mm or more
  905. Machine tools operated by laser, of a kind used solely or principally for manufacture of printed circuits
  906. Parts of electromechanical tools for work in the hand, w/self-contained electric motor, for treatment of materials by change in temperature
  907. Parts of stock pumps imported for use with machines for making cellulosic pulp, paper or paperboard
  908. Dental drill engines, whether or not combined on a single base with other dental equipment, and parts and accessories thereof
  909. Parts of can-sealing machines
  910. Self-propelled machinery for working earth, minerals or ores, nesi
  911. Reaction engines other than turbojets
  912. Printing type, blocks, cylinders and other printing components; blocks, cylinders and lithographic stones, prepared for printing purposes
  913. Parts of railway/tramway locomotives/rolling stock, parts of axles
  914. Black and white or other monochrome video monitors, other
  915. Black and white or other monochrome video projectors
  916. Sterile surgical catgut, suture materials, tissue adhesives for wound closure, laminaria, laminaria tents, and absorbable hemostatics
  917. Dryers for wood
  918. Parts of railway/tramway locomotives/rolling stock, pts of brakes (o/than air brakes) for non-self-propelled passenger coaches or freight
  919. Iron/nonalloy steel, width 600mm+, flat-rolled products, plated or coated with tin, w/thick. 0.5 mm or more
  920. Stainless steel (o/than razor blade steel), width less th/300mm, cold-rolled flat-rolled products, w/thickness n/o 0.25 mm
  921. Electrical photogrammetrical surveying instruments and appliances
  922. Machinery for making or repairing footwear
  923. Parts of machinery for preparing, tanning or working hides, skins or leather or making or repairing articles of same, nesi
  924. Continuous-action elevators and conveyors, for goods or materials, specially designed for underground use
  925. Centrifugal clothes dryers
  926. Aircraft gas turbines other than turbojets or turbopropellers, of a power not exceeding 5,000 kW
  927. Card clothing as parts and accessories of machines of heading 8445 or of their auxiliary machinery
  928. Machinery for making pulp of fibrous cellulosic material
  929. Pacemakers for stimulating heart muscles, excluding parts and accessories thereof
  930. Derricks, cranes and other lifting machinery nesi, self-propelled, on tires
  931. Parts of trash compactors, ram assemblies
  932. Nuclear magnetic resonance instruments
  933. Electric rotary converters
  934. Dryers for agricultural products, not used for domestic purposes
  935. Parts and accessories of nonelectrical navigational instruments and appliances nesi of subheading 9014.80.50
  936. Parts of airplanes and other aircraft, propellers and rotors and parts thereof
  937. Electron beam microscopes fitted with equipment specifically designed for the handling and transport of semiconductor devices or reticles
  938. Offset printing machinery, nesi
  939. Aluminum, etched capacitor foil, w/thickness n/o 0.2 mm, not rolled or rolled and further worked, not backed
  940. Injection-molding machines for manufacturing shoes of rubber or plastics
  941. Alloy steel (o/than hi-speed/silico-mang.), flat wire
  942. Gravure printing machinery
  943. Machines for the manufacture of optical media
  944. Parts of winding or reeling machines of heading 8445 or of their auxiliary machinery
  945. Other cylindrical grinding machines, numerically controlled
  946. Stock pumps imported for use with machines for making cellulosic pulp, paper or paperboard, not fitted with a measuring device
  947. Antifreezing preparations and prepared de-icing fluids
  948. Aluminum (o/than alloy), bar and rods, with a round cross section
  949. Scales for continuous weighing of goods on conveyors using electronic means for gauging weights
  950. Iron or nonalloy steel, seamed, w/ext. diam 406.4mm or less or o/than circ. x-sect, n/threaded/coupled, casing kind used drill for oil/gas
  951. Somatotropin, its derivatives and structural analogues
  952. Alloy steel (o/than tool), width less th/300mm, cold-rolled flat-rolled products, w/thickness o/0.25 mm
  953. Boring-milling machines, numerically controlled, nesi
  954. Concrete pumps for liquids, not fitted with a measuring device
  955. Medicaments containing vitamins nesoi, synthesized from aromatic or mod. aromatic compounds, in dosage form or packed for retail
  956. Silver oxide primary cells and primary batteries having an external volume exceeding 300 cubic cm
  957. Single axle tractors, other than tractors of 8709
  958. Parts of hydrojet engines for marine propulsion
  959. Iron/nonalloy steel, width less th/600mm, flat-rolled products, plated or coated nesoi
  960. Medicaments containing antibiotics, nesoi, not dosage form and not packaged for retail
  961. Converters of a kind used in metallurgy or in metal foundries
  962. Parts and accessories nesoi, for revolvers or pistols of heading 9302
  963. 2-(4-Chloro-2-methyl-phenoxy)propionic acid and its salts
  964. Vessels (including lifeboats other than row boats), nesoi
  965. Naphthol AS and derivatives, nesoi
  966. Injection-molding machines for use in the manufacture of video laser discs
  967. Marine propulsion compression-ignition internal-combustion piston engines
  968. Sewing machine needles
  969. Ground flying trainers and parts thereof, other than air combat simulators
  970. Cylinders for calendering and similar rolling machines, nesi
  971. Sinkers, needles and other articles used to form stitches, nesi, for machines of heading 8447
  972. Other scales for continuous weighing of goods on conveyors
  973. Self-propelled railway or tramway coaches, vans and trucks (o/than those of 8604), o/than powered from an external source of electricity
  974. Self-propelled bulldozers and angledozers other than track laying
  975. Other passenger boarding bridges
  976. Stainless steel, seamless casing pipe, not threaded or coupled, of a kind used in drilling for oil or gas
  977. Optical navigational instruments, nesi
  978. Steel, long. welded, w/circ. cross sect & ext. diam o/406.4mm, tapered pipes and tubes principally used as pts of illuminating arts.
  979. Thread rolling machines for working metal or cermets, without removing material
  980. Machine tools operated by light or photon beam processes, for working metal
  981. Alloy steel, width less than 600mm, flat-rolled products further worked than cold- rolled, nesoi
  982. Textile winding (including weft-winding) or reeling machines
  983. Incomplete or unfinished color tv reception apparatus, presented w/o a display device, n/incorp. VCR or player
  984. Circular knitting machines with cylinder diameter exceeding 165 mm, for knitting hosiery
  985. Hydraulic assemblies of machinery for working rubber or plastics or for the manufacture of products from these materials, nesoi
  986. Alloy steel, seamed, w/circ. cross sect. & ext. diam o/406.4mm, line pipe, not long. welded, used for oil/gas pipelines
  987. Boring machines, numerically controlled, nesoi
  988. Blood-grouping reagents
  989. Gyroscopic directing finding compasses, other than electrical
  990. Machine tools operated by light or photon beam processes, nesoi
  991. Non-high definition color television reception apparatus, nonprojection, w/CRT, video display diag. ov 35.56 cm, not incorp. a VCR or player
  992. Metal-rolling mills, other than tube mills, hot or combination hot and cold
  993. Iron/nonalloy, concrete reinforcing bars and rods in irregularly wound coils, hot-rolled
  994. Apparatus based on the use of X-rays for dental uses (other than computed tomography apparatus)
  995. Other aromatic cardiovascular drugs of amino-compounds with oxygen function
  996. Dental burs
  997. Parts of machines for assembling electric or electronic lamps, tubes or flashbulbs, in glass envelopes
  998. Iron (o/than cast) or nonalloy steel, seamless casing pipe, threaded or coupled, of a kind used in drilling for oil or gas
  999. Motor vehicles to transport persons, w/diesel engines, of a cylinder capacity <= 1, 500cc
  1000. Iron/nonalloy steel, width less th/600mm, flat-rolled products, clad
  1001. Free-cutting steel, bars and rods, not further worked than hot-rolled, hot-drawn or hot-extruded, n/coils, nesoi
  1002. Shaping or slotting machines for working by removing metal or cermets, other than numerically controlled
  1003. Heat-resisting alloy steel (o/than stainless), seamless, n/cold-drawn/cold-rolled, tubes, pipes, etc., w/circ. cross sect., nesoi
  1004. Alloy steel, welded, w/other non-circ. x-sect, tubes, pipes and hollow profiles, w/wall thickness of 4 mm or more
  1005. Cylinders for textile calendering or rolling machines
  1006. Machine-tools for working by removing metal or cermets, nesoi, numerically controlled
  1007. Seats, of a kind used for aircraft, leather upholstered
  1008. Stainless steel, width 600mm+, hot-rolled flat-rolled products, in coils, w/thickness o/10 mm
  1009. Boring-milling machines, other than numerically controlled, nesi
  1010. Alloy tool steel (o/than hi-speed), bars and rods in irregularly wound coils, hot-rolled, nesoi
  1011. Parts of trash compactors, cabinets or cases
  1012. Mtr. vehicles (o/than for transport of persons or of goods), concrete mixers
  1013. Exposure meters
  1014. Medicaments cont. penicillins or streptomycins, nesoi, in dosage form or packed for retail
  1015. Dryers for paper pulp, paper or paperboard
  1016. Circular knitting machines with cylinder diameter not exceeding 165 mm, other than for knitting hosiery
  1017. Prostaglandins, thromboxanes and leukotrienes, their derivatives and structural analogues
  1018. Iron/nonalloy steel, width less th/600mm, hot-rolled flat-rolled products, nesoi, w/thick of 4.75mm or more, not clad/plated/coated
  1019. Alloy steel, seamed, w/circ. cross sect. & ext. diam. o/406.4mm, casing pipe, n/threaded/coupled, of kind for drilling for oil/gas
  1020. Derricks, cranes and other lifting machinery nesi, self-propelled, not on tires
  1021. Cartridges nesoi and empty cartridge shells
  1022. Theodolites and tachymeters, other than electrical
  1023. Shuttle type power looms for weaving fabrics of a width exceeding 4.9 m
  1024. Parts and accessories of automatic pilots for aeronautical or space navigation of subheading 9014.20.40
  1025. Parts of trash compactors, container assemblies
  1026. Iron/nonalloy steel, bars and rods, not further worked than hot-rolled, hot-drawn or hot-extruded, w/rectangular (o/than square) X-section
  1027. Parts of machinery for preparing or making up tobacco, nesi
  1028. Flat knitting machines, other than V-bed or warp; stitch-bonding machines
  1029. Letterpress printing machinery, excluding flexographic printing, reel-fed
  1030. Gear grinding or finishing machines for working by removing metal or cermets
  1031. High definition color television reception apparatus, nonprojection, with cathode-ray tube, not incorporating a VCR or player
  1032. Shuttle type power looms for weaving fabrics of a width exceeding 30 cm, but not exceeding 4.9 m
  1033. Multistation transfer machines for working metal
  1034. Combinations of PCBs and ceramic substrates and subassemblies thereof for color TV, w/components listed in add. U.S. note 4, chap. 85
  1035. Dental fittings and parts and accessories thereof, of plastics
  1036. Iron or nonalloy steel semifinished products, w/less than 0.25% carbon, w/rect. cross sect. (exclud. sq.), nesoi
  1037. Broaching machines for working by removing metal or cermets, numerically controlled
  1038. Braiding and lace-braiding machines
  1039. Alloy steel (o/than tool), bars and rods, further worked than hot-rolled, forged but not cold-formed
  1040. Pre-recorded magnetic tapes for reproducing phenomena other than sound or image
  1041. Railway or tramway maintenance or service vehicles, whether or not self-propelled
  1042. High definition color video monitors, projection type, with cathode-ray tube, not incorporating VCR or player
  1043. Sheet-fed offset printing machinery, office type (sheet size not exceeding 22 X 36 cm)
  1044. Appliances identifiable for ostomy use
  1045. Pre-recorded magnetic media other than tape, nesoi
  1046. Phonograph records
  1047. DC generators of an output exceeding 75 kW but not exceeding 375 kW
  1048. Touch screens without display capabilities for incorporation in apparatus having a display
  1049. Machines for mixing mineral substances with bitumen
  1050. Telescopes as parts of machines, appliances, etc. of chapter 90 or section XVI
  1051. Color video projectors nesoi, incorporating video recording or reproducing apparatus
  1052. Color television reception apparatus nesoi, video display diagonal over 34.29 cm, incorporating a VCR or player
  1053. Milling machines, knee type, numerically controlled, nesi
  1054. Iron/nonalloy steel, nesoi, width 300mm+ but less th/600mm, cold-rolled flat-rolled, <0.25% carbon, not clad/plated/coated
  1055. Alloy steel, seamed, circ. w/cross sect. & ext. diam o/406.4mm, line pipe, long. submerg. arc weld., used for oil/gas pipelines
  1056. Universal AC/DC motors of an output exceeding 735 W but under 746 W
  1057. Machine tools operated by electro-discharge processes, other than for working metal
  1058. Boring machines, not numerically controlled, nesoi
  1059. Sound recording or reproducing apparatus operated by coins, bank notes, bank cards, tokens or other means of payment
  1060. High definition color video monitors, nonprojection type, with cathode-ray tube, not incorporating VCR or player
  1061. Parts and accessories of nonelectrical instruments and appliances for aeronautical or space navigation of subheading 9014.20.80
  1062. Methyl ethyl ketoxime
  1063. Other parts and accessories of metal working machine tools for cutting gears
  1064. Motor vehicles nesoi, to transport 10 to 15 persons, incl driver
  1065. Alloy steel, width 600mm+, flat-rolled products further worked than cold-rolled, nesoi
  1066. Parts of calendering or rolling machines for making paper pulp, paper or paperboard
  1067. Vertical turret lathes (including turning centers) for removing metal, other than numerically controlled
  1068. Aluminum alloys, w/25% or more by weight of silicon, unwrought nesoi
  1069. Alloy steel, welded, w/other non-circ. x-sect, tubes, pipes and hollow profiles, w/wall thickness less than 4 mm
  1070. Iron or nonalloy steel, welded, w/other non-circ. x-sect, tubes, pipes and hollow profiles, w/wall thickness less than 4 mm
  1071. New pneumatic tires, of rubber, of a kind used on aircraft
  1072. Automatic pilots for aeronautical or space navigation
  1073. PCBs and ceramic substrates and subassemblies thereof, for color TV, with components listed in add. US note 4, chap. 85
  1074. Stainless steel, width less th/300mm, cold-rolled flat-rolled products, w/thickness o/1.25 mm
  1075. Parts and accessories of stroboscopes
  1076. Needles for knitting machines other than latch needles or spring-beard needles
  1077. Retreaded pneumatic tires (nonradials), of rubber, not elsewhere specified or included
  1078. Machines for making glass optical fibers and preforms thereof
  1079. Straw or fodder balers, including pick-up balers
  1080. Sewing machines specially designed to join footwear soles to uppers, automatic
  1081. Industrial machinery, plant or equip. for the treat. of mat., involving a change in temp., for molten-salt-cooled acrylic acid reactors
  1082. Stainless steel, width less th/600mm, hot-rolled flat-rolled products, w/thickness of 4.75 mm or more
  1083. 4,4′-Diphenyl-bis-phosphonous acid, di(2′,2″,4′,4″-di-tert-butyl)phenyl ester
  1084. Machines for assembling electric or electronic lamps, tubes or flashbulbs, in glass envelopes
  1085. Other threading or tapping machines, numerically controlled
  1086. Clinical thermometers, liquid-filled, for direct reading, not combined with other instruments
  1087. Camel-back strips of unvulcanized rubber, for retreading rubber tires
  1088. Fuel elements (cartridges), non-irradiated and parts thereof
  1089. Morpholinethyl chloride hydrochloride; 2-methyl-2,5-dioxo-1-oxa-2-phospholan; and 1 other specified nonaromatic chemical
  1090. Threshing machinery other than combine harvester-threshers
  1091. Unit construction machines (single station), for working metal
  1092. Stainless steel, width 300m+ but less th/600mm, hot-rolled flat-rolled products, w/thickness of less than 4.75 mm
  1093. Spark-ignition reciprocating or rotary internal combustion piston engines for use in aircraft
  1094. V-bed flat knitting machines, power driven, over 50.8 mm in width
  1095. Free-cutting steel, bars and rods, not further worked than cold-formed or cold- finished, not in coils
  1096. Alloy steel, seamed (o/than welded stainless steel), w/ext. diam 406.4mm or less or o/than circ. x-sect, line pipe of a kind used for oil an
  1097. Milking machines
  1098. Shuttles for weaving machines (looms)
  1099. Parts and accessories nesoi, for revolvers or pistols nesoi
  1100. Gear cutting machines for working by removing metal or cermets
  1101. Transcribing machines
  1102. Alloy (o/th stainless, silicon elect., hi-speed, or tool) steel, width 600mm+, hot-rolled flat-rolled prod., n/coils, w/thick less 4.75mm
  1103. Alloy tool steel (o/than hi-speed), width less th/300mm, cold-rolled flat-rolled products
  1104. Non-high def. color television reception app., nonprojection, w/CRT, display diag. ov 34.29 cm but n/ov 35.56 cm, incorp. VCR or player
  1105. Machine tools operated by light or photon beam processes, of a kind used solely or principally for the manufacture of printed circuits
  1106. Pre-recorded magnetic tapes, of a width not exceeding 4 mm, nesoi
  1107. Half-tone screens, mounted, designed for use in engraving or photographic processes
  1108. Stainless steel, width 600mm+, hot-rolled flat-rolled products, not in coils, w/thickness less than 3 mm
  1109. Iron/nonalloy steel, width 300+ but less th/600mm, flat-rolled products, plated or coated with zinc (other than electrolytically)
  1110. Iron/nonalloy steel, width less th/300mm, flat-rolled products, plated/coated with zinc (other than electrolytically), w/thick o/0.25mm
  1111. DC motors nesi, of an output exceeding 375 kW
  1112. Alloy steel, width 600mm+, flat-rolled products further worked than cold-rolled, plated or coated with zinc (o/than electrolytically)
  1113. Motor vehicles w/electric motor, to transport 16 or more persons, incl driver
  1114. Pre-recorded magnetic video tape recordings of a width exceeding 6.5 mm
  1115. Pre-recorded magnetic tapes of a width exceeding 6.5 mm, nesoi
  1116. Photogrammetrical surveying instruments and appliances, other than electrical
  1117. Vessels, fishing; factory ships and other vessels for processing or preserving fishery products
  1118. Alloy steel (o/stainless), welded, w/circ. x-sect & ext. diam. 406.4mm or less, tubes, pipes, hollow prof., w/wall thick. less th/1.65 mm
  1119. Iron/nonalloy steel, U-sections, not further worked than hot-rolled, hot-drawn or extruded, w/height of 80 mm or more
  1120. Aromatic dermatological agents and local anesthetics of amino-compounds with oxygen function
  1121. Flat-surface grinding machines, numerically controlled
  1122. 5-Amino-3-phenyl-1,2,4-thiadiazole(3-Phenyl-5-amino-1,2,4-thiadiazole); and 3 other specified aromatic/mod. aromatic heterocyclic compounds
  1123. Motor vehicles to transport persons, w/diesel engine & elec motor capable of charge by plug to external source
  1124. Iron (o/than cast) or nonalloy, seamless tubing, of a kind used in drilling for oil or gas
  1125. Alloy silicon electrical steel (other than grain-oriented), width 600mm+, flat-rolled products
  1126. Motorcycles (incl. mopeds) and cycles, fitted w/recip. internal-combustion piston engine w/capacity o/700 cc but n/o 800 cc
  1127. Machine tools operated by ultrasonic processes, other than for working metal
  1128. Alloy steel, seamed, w/circ. cross sect. & ext. diam. o/406.4mm, not welded, tubes and pipes, o/than used in oil/gas drill. or pipelines
  1129. Stainless steel, seamless casing pipe, threaded or coupled, of a kind used in drilling for oil or gas
  1130. Parts of seats nesoi, for bent-wood seats
  1131. Harvesting machinery or threshing machinery, nesi
  1132. Iron/nonalloy steel, nesoi, width less th/300mm, cold-rolled flat-rolled, <0.25% carbon, w/thick o/0.25mm n/o 1.25mm, not clad/plated
  1133. Diethylaminoacetoxylidide (Lidocaine)
  1134. Pre-recorded magnetic tapes of a width exceeding 4 mm but not exceeding 6.5 mm, nesoi
  1135. Iron/nonalloy steel, width 600mm+, hot-rolled flat-rolled products, in coils, w/thick o/10mm, not pickled/clad/plated/coated
  1136. Turbojets of a thrust not exceeding 25 kN, other than aircraft
  1137. Iron or nonalloy steel, seamed, w/circ. cross sect. & ext. diam. o/406.4mm, casing pipe, n/threaded/coupled, of kind for drill. for oil/gas
  1138. Vapor turbines (excluding steam turbines) other than for marine propulsion, of an output not exceeding 40 MW
  1139. Iron/nonalloy steel, width 600mm+, hot-rolled flat-rolled products, nesoi, not in coils, w/thick o/10mm, not clad/plated/coated
  1140. Pre-recorded magnetic tapes, of a width not exceeding 4 mm, of news sound recording relating to current events
  1141. Vessels, light-vessels, fire-floats, floating cranes, & other vessels nesoi, the navigability of which is subsidiary to their main function
  1142. Watertube boilers with a steam production exceeding 45 tons per hour
  1143. Optical instrument & appliance: to inspect masks (not photomask) used to mfg semiconductor devices; to measure contamination on such devices
  1144. Sewing machines, other than automatic, specially designed to join footwear soles to uppers
  1145. Alloy tool steel (o/than hi-speed), bars & rods in irregular wound coils, hot-rolled, n/tempered, treated or partly manufactured
  1146. Iron/nonalloy steel, width 600mm+, flat-rolled products, plated or coated with aluminum-zinc alloys
  1147. Parts and accessories nesoi, for muzzle-loading revolvers and pistols
  1148. Industrial or laboratory microwave ovens, nesoi
  1149. Spindles, spindle flyers, spinning rings and ring travellers of machines of heading 8445 or of their auxiliary machines
  1150. Vaccines for human medicine
  1151. Vessels, designed for the transport of goods or for the transport of both persons and goods, nesoi
  1152. Motorcycles (incl. mopeds) and cycles, fitted w/recip. internal-combustion piston engine w/capacity o/500 cc but n/o 700 cc
  1153. Non-high definition color video projectors, with a cathode-ray tube, incorporating VCR or player
  1154. Estradiol benzoate; and Estradiol cyclopentylpropionate (estradiol cypionate)
  1155. Hydraulic turbines and water wheels of a power not exceeding 1,000 kW
  1156. Stainless steel, width 600mm+, hot-rolled flat-rolled products, not in coils, w/thick. 3 mm or more but less than 4.75 mm
  1157. Iron/nonalloy steel, width 600mm+, hot-rolled flat-rolled products, in coils, w/thick 3mm or more & less 4.75mm, not pickld/clad/plated
  1158. Retreaded pneumatic tires, of rubber, of a kind used on aircraft
  1159. Parts of cartridges nesoi
  1160. Iron/nonalloy steel, width 600mm+, hot-rolled flat-rolled products, in coils, w/thick 3mm or mor but less 4.75mm, pickled, not clad/plated
  1161. Nuclear reactors
  1162. Iron/nonalloy steel, width 600mm+, hot-rolled flat-rolled products, in coils, w/thick less than 3mm, pickled, not clad/plated/coated
  1163. Stainless steel, ingots and other primary forms
  1164. Alloy silico-manganese steel, bars and rods, not cold-formed, o/than hot-rolled and in irregularly wound coils
  1165. Iron or nonalloy steel, seamed, w/circ. cross sect. & ext. diam. o/406.4mm, not welded, tubes and pipes, o/th used in oil/gas drill.etc
  1166. Parts of machinery for making or repairing footwear
  1167. Alloy silicon electrical steel (o/than grain-oriented), width less th/300mm, flat-rolled products
  1168. Machinery and apparatus for isotopic separation, and parts thereof
  1169. Iron/nonalloy steel, nesoi, hot-rolled bars & rods in irregularly wound coils, w/cir. x- sect. diam. <14mm, n/tempered/treated/partly mfd
  1170. Electrical filament lamps, voltage not exceeding 100 V, having glass envelopes n/o 6.35 mm in diameter, suitable in surgical instruments
  1171. Quinuclidin-3-ol
  1172. Iron/nonalloy steel, width less th/300mm, flat-rolled products, painted, varnished or coated w/plastic
  1173. Broaching machines for working by removing metal or cermets, other than numerically controlled
  1174. Root or tuber harvesting machines
  1175. Drawing or roving machines for preparing textile fibers
  1176. Watertube boilers with a steam production not exceeding 45 tons per hour
  1177. Military weapons, nesoi
  1178. Chassis fitted w/engines, for mtr. vehicles of heading 8705
  1179. Latch needles for knitting machines
  1180. Aromatic monoamine drugs, nesoi
  1181. Circular knitting machines with cylinder diameter not exceeding 165 mm, for knitting hosiery
  1182. Acriflavin; Acriflavin hydrochloride; Carbadox; Pyrazinamide
  1183. Mtr. vehicles for transport of goods, complete dumpers designed for off-highway use
  1184. Air combat ground flying simulators and parts thereof
  1185. Biligrafin acid; 3,5-diacetamido-2,4,6-triiodobenzoic acid; and metrizoic acid
  1186. l-Thyroxine(Levothyroxine), sodium
  1187. Medicaments containing vitamin B2 synthesized from aromatic or mod. aromatic compounds, in dosage form or packed for retail
  1188. Medicaments containing vitamin E synthesized from aromatic or mod. aromatic compounds, in dosage form or packed for retail
  1189. Opacifying preparation for X-ray examination; diagnostic reagent designed to be administered to the patient; all cont. antigens or antisera
  1190. Iron/nonalloy steel, width 600mm+, hot-rolled flat-rolled products, w/patterns in relief, in coils, pickled, not clad/plated/coated
  1191. Iron/nonalloy steel,width 600mm+,hot-rolled flat-rolled product,in coil,w/pattern in relief,w/thick <4.75mm,not pickld,not clad/plated/coatd
  1192. Nonalloy hi-strength steel, width 600mm+, hot-rolled flat-rolled products, in coils, w/thick 4.75mm+, pickled, not clad/plated/coated
  1193. Iron/nonalloy steel, width 600mm+, hot-rolled flat-rolled products, in coils, w/thick 4.7mm or more, pickled, not clad/plated/coated
  1194. Iron/nonalloy steel, width 600mm+, hot-rolled flat-rolled products, in coils, w/thick 4.75mm or more & n/o 10mm, not pickled/clad/plated
  1195. Iron/nonalloy steel, width 600mm+, hot-rolled flat-rolled products, nesoi, not in coils, w/thick 4.75mm+ but n/o 10mm, not clad/plated/
  1196. Iron/nonalloy steel, width 600mm+, hot-rolled flat-rolled products, nesoi, not in coils, w/thick 3mm+ but < 4.75mm, not clad/plated/coated
  1197. Iron/nonalloy steel, width 600mm+, flat-rolled products, plated or coated with aluminum o/than aluminum-zinc alloy
  1198. Iron/nonalloy steel, width less th/600mm, hot-rolled flat-rolled universal mill plate, not clad/plated/coated
  1199. Iron/nonalloy steel, nesoi, width less th/300mm, hot-rolled flat-rolled products, w/thick o/1.25 mm but n/o 4.75 mm, n/clad/plated/coated
  1200. Iron/nonalloy steel, nesoi, width 300mm+ but less th/600mm, hot-rolled flat-rolled products, not pickled, not clad/plated/coated
  1201. Iron/nonalloy steel, width 300mm+ but less th/600mm, cold-rolled flat-rolled, w/0.25% or more carbon, not clad/plated/coated
  1202. Iron/nonalloy steel, width less th/600mm, flat-rolled further worked than cold-rolled, not clad, plated or coated
  1203. Iron/nonalloy steel, nesoi, hot-rolled bars & rods, w/cir. x-sect. diam 14+mm or non- circ. x-sect., in irregularly wound coils, nesoi
  1204. Stainless steel, width 600mm+, hot-rolled flat-rolled products, in coils, w/thick. 3 mm or more but less than 4.75 mm
  1205. Stainless razor blade steel, width less th/300mm, cold-rolled flat-rolled, w/thickness n/o 0.25 mm
  1206. Alloy tool steel, width 600mm+, hot-rolled flat-rolled products, in coils, w/thick. of 4.75 mm or more
  1207. Alloy steel (o/th heat-resisting), width 600mm+, cold-rolled flat-rolled products, w/thickness less than 4.75 mm
  1208. Alloy steel, width 600mm+, flat-rolled products further worked than cold-rolled, electrolytically plated or coated with zinc
  1209. Alloy tool steel (o/than hi-speed/chipper knife), width 300mm+ but less th/600mm, hot-rolled flat-rolled products
  1210. Alloy steel (o/than silicon elect./tool), width less th/600mm, hot-rolled flat-rolled products, w/thickness of 4.75 mm or more
  1211. Alloy steel (o/than tool), width less th/300mm, cold-rolled flat-rolled products, w/thickness n/o 0.25 mm
  1212. Iron or nonalloy steel, seamed, w/ext. diam 406.4mm or less or o/than circ. x-sect, threaded/coupled, casing of kind used in drill. oil/gas
  1213. Parts of nuclear reactors
  1214. Hydraulic turbines and water wheels of a power exceeding 1,000 kW but not exceeding 10,000 kW
  1215. Turbojets of a thrust exceeding 25 kN, other than aircraft
  1216. Aircraft turbopropellers of a power not exceeding 1,100 kW
  1217. Cylinders for paper pulp, paper or paperboard calendering or rolling machines
  1218. Self-propelled scrapers
  1219. Weaving machines for weaving fabrics of a width exceeding 30 cm, shuttle type, nesi
  1220. Dobbies and Jacquards, card reducing, copying, punching or assembling machines for use with machines of heading 8444, 8445, 8446 or 8447
  1221. Pre-recorded magnetic video tape recordings of a width exceeding 4 mm but not exceeding 6.5 mm
  1222. Non-high definition color video monitors, nonprojection type, w/CRT, video display diagonal not over 34.29 cm, not incorp. VCR or player
  1223. Non-high definition color video monitors, nonprojection type, w/CRT, video display diagonal over 35.56 cm, not incorporating VCR or player
  1224. High definition color television reception apparatus, projection type, with cathode-ray tube, not incorporating a VCR or player
  1225. Klystron tubes
  1226. Microwave tubes (other than magnetrons or klystrons) excluding grid-controlled tubes
  1227. Parts of railway/tramway locomotives/rolling stock, truck assemblies for other than self-propelled vehicles
  1228. Mtr. vehicles for transport of goods, w/compress.-ign. int. combust. recip. piston engine, w/G.V.W. not over 5 metric tons
  1229. Motorcycles (incl. mopeds) and cycles, fitted w/recip. internal-combustion piston engine w/capacity o/800 cc
  1230. Aircraft launching gear and parts thereof; deck-arrestors or similar gear and parts thereof
  1231. Vessels, designed for the transport of persons, cruise ships, excursion boats and similar vessels; ferry boats of all kinds
  1232. Vessels and other floating structures for breaking up (scrapping)
  1233. Radiation beam delivery units
  1234. Thorium compounds
  1235. Compounds of uranium depleted in U235
  1236. Uranium depleted in U235, thorium; alloys, dispersions, ceramic products and mixtures of these products and their compounds
  1237. Quinone drugs
  1238. Amfetamine (INN), benzfetamine (INN), dexamfetamine (INN), etilamfetamine (INN), and other specified INNs; salts thereof
  1239. Fast color bases of aromatic monamines and their derivatives
  1240. Aromatic monoamine antidepressants, tranquilizers and other psychotherapeutic agents, nesoi
  1241. Aromatic guaiacol derivatives of amino-compounds with oxygen function
  1242. Aromatic cyclic amides for use as fast color bases
  1243. Hydralazine hydrochloride
  1244. Droperidol; and Imipramine hydrochloride
  1245. Epinephrine
  1246. Vaccines for veterinary medicine
  1247. Medicaments containing insulin, not dosage form and not packed for retail
  1248. Medicaments containing artificial mixtures of natural hormones, but not antibiotics, not dosage form and not packed for retail
  1249. Medicaments containing products of heading 2937, nesoi, but not antibiotics, not dosage form and not packed for retail
  1250. Medicaments containing ephedrine or its salts, not dosage form and not packed for retail
  1251. Medicaments containing pseudoephedrine (INN) or its salts, not dosage form and not packed for retail
  1252. Medicaments containing norephedrine or its salts, not dosage form and not packed for retail
  1253. Other medicaments containing alkaloids or derivatives thereof, nesoi, not dosage form and not packed for retail
  1254. Other medicaments containing antimalarial active principles described in subheading note 2 to this chapter, not dosage form and not packed for retail
  1255. Medicaments containing insulin, in dosage form or packed for retail
  1256. Medicaments containing ephedrine or its salts, in dosage form and packed for retail
  1257. Medicaments containing pseudoephedrine (INN) or its salts, in dosage form and packed for retail
  1258. Medicaments containing norephedrine or its salts, in dosage form and packed for retail
  1259. Medicaments containing vitamin B12 synthesized from aromatic or mod. aromatic compounds, in dosage form or packed for retail
  1260. Other medicaments containing antimalarial active principles described in subheading note 2 to this chapter, in dosage form and packed for retail
  1261. Iron/nonalloy steel, width 600mm+, hot-rolled flat-rolled products, in coils, w/thick less than 3mm, not pickled/clad/plated/coated
  1262. Iron/nonalloy steel, width 600mm+, hot-rolled flat-rolled products, w/pattern in relief,not coils,w/thick 4.75 or more, n/clad/plated/coated
  1263. Nonalloy steel(blackplate), width 600mm+, cold-rolled flat-rolled products, in coils, w/thick less than 0.361mm, not clad/plated/coated
  1264. Iron/nonalloy steel, width 600mm+, cold-rolled flat-rolled products, in coils, w/thick 0.361mm+ but less 5mm, not clad/plated/coated
  1265. Iron/nonalloy steel, width 600mm+, flat-rolled products, plated or coated with lead, including terneplate
  1266. Iron/nonalloy steel, width 600mm+, flat-rolled products, painted/varnished or coated w/plastic but not plated/coated or clad w/metal
  1267. Iron/nonalloy steel, nesoi, width less th/300mm, hot-rolled flat-rolled products, w/thick 1.25mm or less, not clad/plated/coated
  1268. Nonalloy hi-strength steel, width less th/300mm, cold-rolled flat-rolled, <0.25% carbon, w/thick o/1.25mm, not clad/plated/coated
  1269. Iron/nonalloy steel, width less th/300mm, cold-rolled flat-rolled, w/0.25% or more carbon,w/thick o/0.25mm, not clad/plated/coated
  1270. Iron/nonalloy steel, nesoi, hot-rolled bars & rods in irregularly wound coils, w/cir. x- sect. diam. <14mm, w/0.6%+ of carbon, nesoi
  1271. Stainless steel, bars and rods, hot-rolled, hot-drawn or extruded, of circular cross- section
  1272. Alloy tool steel, width 600mm+, hot-rolled flat-rolled products, in coils, w/thick. of less than 4.75 mm
  1273. Alloy heat-resisting steel, width 600mm+, cold-rolled flat-rolled products, w/thickness less than 4.75 mm
  1274. Alloy silicon electrical steel (o/than grain-oriented), width 300mm+ but less th/600mm, flat-rolled products
  1275. Alloy silico-manganese steel, bars and rods in irregularly wound coils, hot-rolled
  1276. Alloy (other than stainless) steel, seamless casing pipe, threaded or coupled, of a kind used in drilling for oil or gas
  1277. Alloy steel, seamed, w/circ. cross sect. & ext. diam o/406.4mm, line pipe, long. welded nesoi, used for oil/gas pipelines
  1278. Iron or nonalloy steel, seamed, w/circ. cross sect. & ext. diam. o/406.4mm, casing pipe, threaded/coupled, of kind for drilling for oil/gas
  1279. Alloy steel, seamed (o/than welded stainless steel), w/ext. diam 406.4mm or less or o/than circ. x-sect, n/threaded/coupled, casing of kind
  1280. Iron or nonalloy steel, seamed, w/ext. diam. 406.4mm or less or o/than circ. x-sect, tubing of a kind used for drilling for oil/gas
  1281. Steam turbines for marine propulsion
  1282. Vapor turbines (other than steam) for marine propulsion
  1283. Vapor turbines (excluding steam turbines) other than for marine propulsion, of an output exceeding 40 MW
  1284. Hydraulic turbines and water wheels of a power exceeding 10,000 kW
  1285. Aircraft turbojets of a thrust not exceeding 25 kN
  1286. Turbopropellers of a power not exceeding 1,100 kW, other than aircraft
  1287. Aircraft turbopropellers of a power exceeding 1,100 kW
  1288. Turbopropellers of a power exceeding 1,100 kW, other than aircraft
  1289. Gas turbines other than turbojets or turbopropellers, of a power not exceeding 5,000 kW, other than aircraft
  1290. Furniture designed to receive the clothes-dryers of subheading 8421.12
  1291. Reel-fed offset printing machinery, double-width newspaper printing presses
  1292. Combing machines for preparing textile fibers
  1293. Auxiliary machinery for machines of heading 8444, 8445, 8446 or 8447, nesi
  1294. Way-type unit head machines for drilling, boring, milling, threading or tapping by removing metal, other than lathes of heading 8458
  1295. Other grinding machines, numerically controlled
  1296. Electric generating sets with compression-ignition internal-combustion piston engines, of an output exceeding 75 kVA but not over 375 kVA
  1297. Non-high definition color video monitors, nonprojection, w/CRT, video display diag. ov 34.29 cm but n/ov 35.56 cm, not incorp. VCR or player
  1298. Non-high definition color video monitors, projection type, with cathode-ray tube, not incorporating VCR or player
  1299. High definition color video monitors, projection type, with cathode-ray tube, incorporating VCR or player
  1300. High definition color video projectors, with a cathode-ray tube, incorporating VCR or player
  1301. High definition color television reception apparatus, projection type, with cathode-ray tube, incorporating a VCR or player
  1302. Subassies w/2 or more PCBs or ceramic substrates, as spec’d in add. US note 9 ch. 85, for color TV, w/components in add. US note 4, ch. 85
  1303. Rail locomotives powered from an external source of electricity
  1304. Motor vehicles w/diesel engine, to transport 10 to 15 persons, incl driver
  1305. Motor vehicles w/diesel engine & electric motor, to transport 16 or more persons, incl driver
  1306. Motor vehicles w/diesel engine & electric motor, to transport 10 to 15 persons, incl driver
  1307. Motor vehicles w/spark-ign. IC recip. piston engine & electric motor, to transport 16 or more persons, incl driver
  1308. Motor vehicles w/spark-ign. IC recip. piston engine & electric motor, to transport 10 to 15 persons, incl driver
  1309. Motor vehicles to transport persons, w/diesel engine & elec motor incapable of charge by plug to external source
  1310. Mtr. vehicl. for transport of goods (o/than cab chassis), w/compress.-ign. int. combust. recip. piston engine, w/G.V.W. o/5 but n/o 20 mtons
  1311. Mtr. vehicles for transport of goods, w/compress.-ign. int. combust. recip. piston engine, w/G.V.W. over 20 metric tons
  1312. Mtr. vehicles for transport of goods, w/spark.-ign. int. combust. recip. piston engine, w/G.V.W. over 5 metric tons
  1313. Mtr. vehicles (o/than for transport of persons or of goods), fire fighting vehicles
  1314. Chassis fitted w/engines, for tractors suitable for agricultural use
  1315. Balloons, dirigibles and non-powered aircraft, gliders and hang gliders
  1316. Helicopters, with an unladen weight over 2,000 kg
  1317. Airplanes and other powered aircraft, nesoi, with an unladen weight over 2,000 kg but not over 15,000 kg
  1318. Airplanes and other powered aircraft, nesoi, with an unladen weight over 15,000 kg
  1319. Communication satellites
  1320. Spacecraft, including satellites (o/than communication satellites), and suborbital and spacecraft launch vehicles
  1321. Parts of communication satellites
  1322. Vessels, designed for the transport of goods, tankers
  1323. Vessels, tugs and pusher craft
  1324. Vessels, dredgers
  1325. Floating or submersible drilling or production platforms
  1326. Seismographs
  1327. Scintigraphic electro-diagnostic apparatus used in medical, surgical, dental or veterinary sciences
  1328. Instrument panel clocks for vehicles, air/spacecraft or vessels, w/clock or watch movement < 50 mm wide, nonelectric
  1329. Artillery weapons (for example, guns, howitzers, and mortars)
  1330. Rocket launchers; flame-throwers; grenade launchers; torpedo tubes and similar projectors
  1331. Rifles, military
  1332. Shotguns, military
  1333. Parts and accessories nesoi, for revolvers or pistols designed to fire only blank cartridges or blank ammunition

Monday, April 2, 2018

China retaliates with new tariffs on 128 categories of products, including pork, fruit and nuts, steel pipe for the oil industry, and ethanol. This list is not ranked by the dollar value of trades.

  1. Dried coconut
  2. Fresh coconut without shells
  3. Other fresh coconuts
  4. Fresh or dried unhulled Brazil fruit
  5. Fresh or dried shelled Brazilian fruit
  6. Fresh or dried unhulled cashew nuts
  7. Fresh or dried shelled cashew nuts
  8. Almonds, fresh or dried
  9. Almonds, dried or dried
  10. Fresh or dried unhulled hazelnuts
  11. Fresh or dried shelled hazelnuts
  12. Fresh or dried unshelled walnuts
  13. Fresh or dried shelled walnuts
  14. Unhulled chestnut
  15. Shelling other chestnuts
  16. Unhulled Pistachio Fruit
  17. Pistachios in shells
  18. Unhulled Other Macadamia Nuts
  19. Roasted Macadamia Nuts
  20. Betel nuts
  21. Pine nuts, fresh or dried
  22. Other fresh or dried nuts
  23. Fresh or dried plantain
  24. Fresh or dried other bananas
  25. Fresh or dried dates
  26. Fresh or dried figs
  27. Fresh or dried pineapple
  28. Fresh or dried avocados
  29. Fresh or dried guava
  30. Fresh or dried mango
  31. Fresh or dried mangosteen
  32. Fresh or dried orange
  33. Fresh or dried other citrus
  34. Fresh or Dried Clementine Orange
  35. Other fresh or dried Weil kumquats and hybrid citrus
  36. Fresh or dried grapefruit, including grapefruit
  37. Fresh or dried lemons and limes
  38. Other fresh or dried citrus fruits
  39. Fresh grapes
  40. Raisins
  41. Fresh watermelon
  42. Fresh cantaloupe
  43. Fresh papaya
  44. Fresh apples
  45. Fresh Yali and Sydney
  46. Other fresh pears
  47. Fresh sour cherries
  48. Other fresh cherries
  49. Peach, including fresh nectarine
  50. Fresh plum and Li
  51. Fresh strawberries
  52. Fresh raspberry, blackberry, mulberry and roganberry
  53. Fresh Cranberries and Bilberries
  54. Kiwifruit
  55. Fresh Durian
  56. Persimmon
  57. Fresh lychees
  58. Fresh Longan
  59. Bright red Maodan
  60. Fresh lychee
  61. Fresh Carambola
  62. Lotus fog
  63. Pitaya
  64. Other fresh fruit
  65. Frozen strawberries
  66. Frozen other berries
  67. Other frozen fruits and nuts
  68. Temporarily preserved cherries
  69. Other fruits and nuts temporarily stored
  70. Dried apricots
  71. Dried plums and dried plums
  72. Dried apples
  73. Dried longan and meat
  74. Persimmon
  75. Dried dates
  76. Dried Litchi
  77. Other dried fruits
  78. Assorted Nuts or Dried Fruits in this Chapter
  79. Sparkling wine
  80. Wines made from freshly packaged small grapes
  81. Wines made from fresh grapes packed in containers of liters or more but not more than litres
  82. Other packaged wines made from fresh grapes
  83. Other wine grape juice
  84. Modified ethanol and other alcohols of any concentration
  85. American ginseng fresh, cold, frozen or dried
  86. Other Fresh Ginseng
  87. Other cold, frozen or dried ginseng
  88. Stainless steel oil or gas casing with outside diameter greater than or equal to 2.mm, but not exceeding 406.mm
  89. Stainless steel oil or gas casing with outside diameter greater than 114.mm but less than 2.mm
  90. Stainless steel oil or gas casing with outer diameter not exceeding 114.mm
  91. Other stainless steel oil or gas casing
  92. Non-stainless steel oil or natural gas casing of outside diameter 2.mm but not exceeding 406.mm
  93. Non-stainless steel oil or natural gas casing of outside diameter 114.mm but less than 2.mm
  94. Non-stainless steel or natural gas casing with outside diameter not exceeding 114.mm
  95. Other non-stainless steel oil or gas casing
  96. Stainless steel drill pipe with outer diameter not exceeding 168.mm
  97. Other stainless steel drill pipes
  98. Non-stainless steel drill pipes with outer diameter not exceeding 168.mm
  99. Other non-stainless steel drill pipes
  100. Natural Gas Casings and Guide Tubes, for Other Stainless Steel Drilling Oils
  101. Casings, ducts and drill pipes for drilling oil and gas with a yield strength of less than MPa
  102. Casings, ducts and drill pipes for oil and gas drilling with a yield strength of MPa but less than MPa
  103. Casings, ducts and drill pipes for drilling oil and gas with yield strength MPa or more
  104. Cold-rolled steel seamless boiler tubes
  105. Cold rolled seamless geologic drill pipe and casing
  106. Other cold rolled iron seamless round sections
  107. Non-rolled iron seamless boiler tubes
  108. Non-cold-rolled seamless geologic drill pipe casing
  109. Non-cold rolled iron other seamless
  110. Cold-rolled stainless steel seamless boiler tubes
  111. Cold rolled stainless steel other seamless tubes
  112. Non-cold-rolled stainless steel seamless boiler tubes
  113. Non-cold rolled stainless steel seamless pipes
  114. Cold rolled other alloy steel seamless boiler tubes
  115. Cold rolled other alloy steel seamless geological casing
  116. Other cold-rolled alloy steel seamless tubes
  117. Non-cold rolled seamless steel tubes for other alloy steels
  118. Non-cold rolled seamless steel casing for other alloys
  119. Non-cold rolled seamless steel round sections of other alloys
  120. Seamless steel tubes and hollow profiles, not elsewhere specified
  121. Fresh and cold pig forelegs, hind legs and meats
  122. Other fresh and cold pork
  123. Other Frozen Whole and Half Pork
  124. Frozen pork bones, hind legs and meat pieces
  125. Other frozen pork
  126. Frozen pork liver
  127. Other frozen pork chops
  128. Waste aluminium scrap

Friday, March 23, 2018

The US imposes new tariffs on steel and aluminium. Most of the largest steel exporters to the US are exempted at least until May 1, but China is among the countries that are hit. This list is not ranked by the dollar value of trades.

  1. Steel
  2. Aluminum

Data are not available for items 100-106 on Wednesday and items 1234-1333 on Tuesday.

Sources: US International Trade Commission, Peterson Institute for International Economics, FT research

The Financial Times