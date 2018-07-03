A son of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi has been killed in Syria.

“Hudayfah al-Badri…the son of the Caliph…was killed in an operation against the Nusayriyyah and the Russians at the thermal power station in Homs,” a statement on the group’s news channel read.

The word Nusayriyyah refers to Syria’s Alawite community.

Despite numerous reports of his own death, Al-Baghdadi remains at large, despite repeated attempts by both the Americans and the Russians to kill him.

The latest, unconfirmed, reports place him at Qaim, in Iraq.

His commanders are now reportedly deploying to areas from where they had fled during the coalition’s aerial campaign.

Reuters, quoting tribal sources in Iraq, have previously reported Baghdadi has three wives – two Iraqis and one Syrian.

The Iraqi Interior Ministry has said that al-Baghdadi has two wives, Asma Fawzi Mohammed al-Dulaimi and Israa Rajab Mahal A-Qaisi.

According to a reporter for the Guardian, al-Baghdadi married in Iraq around the year 2000 after finishing his doctorate. The son of this marriage was 11-years-old in 2014.

Al-Baghdadi is rumoured to have styled himself after the first caliph, Abu Bakr, who led the “Rightly Guided” or Rashidun.

REUTERS/MIRROR