The Lebanese Army will detonate on Sunday four rockets carried by an Israeli drone that crashed on Saturday in the south of the country.

The unmanned aircraft plunged in a zone between Barashit and the villages of Beit Yahoun, in southern Lebanon, being this another of many violations perpetrated by the Israeli government.

A few minutes after crashing, another Israeli plane opened fire at the drone to destroy it, although unsuccessfully according to media reports

According to a report from the Israeli Army, the drone crashed as a result of a technical malfunction.

A security source confirmed that the Lebanese Engineers’ Corps found four rockets among the remains of the drone and will detonate them.