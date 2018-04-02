Lebanese Army to Detonate Rockets of Israeli Drone

by Leave a Comment

Israeli military confirms drone crashed in southern Lebanon
Israeli military confirms drone crashed in southern Lebanon

The Lebanese Army will detonate on Sunday  four rockets carried by an Israeli drone that crashed on Saturday in the south of the country.

The unmanned aircraft plunged in a zone between Barashit and the villages of Beit Yahoun, in southern Lebanon, being this another of many violations perpetrated by the Israeli government.

A few minutes after crashing, another Israeli plane opened fire at the drone to destroy it, although unsuccessfully according to media reports

According to a report from the Israeli Army, the drone crashed as a result of a technical malfunction.

A security source confirmed that the Lebanese Engineers’ Corps found four rockets among the remains of the drone and will detonate them.