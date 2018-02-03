An Oklahoma man charged with a hate crime in the fatal shooting of his Lebanese neighbor will not testify during his murder trial.

After prosecutors rested their case Thursday, 63-year-old Stanley Majors told the judge he’s decided not to take the witness stand.

Majors is charged with first-degree murder and a hate crime in the 2016 death of 37-year-old Khalid Jabara in Tulsa.

He has pleaded not guilty. Defense attorneys say he had untreated schizophrenia and experienced a “psychotic episode” during the homicide, although he’s been found competent for trial.