Future Movement secretary-general Ahmed Hariri called the reports of a five-party electoral alliance that include Hezbollah ” baseless “

“Our dispute with Hezbollah is a major issue that starts in Lebanon and involves Syria, Iraq and Yemen as well as Hezbollah’s entire role within the Iranian scheme. This major dispute cannot be turned into an electoral alliance under any formula that may be proposed,” Hariri said in an interview with Future TV.

Recent media reports claimed that Future Movement intends to form an electoral alliance with the Free Patriotic Movement, the Progressive Socialist Party, Future Movement and AMAL Movement in the upcoming parliamentary elections that will be held in May.