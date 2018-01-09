Future Movement denies reports of electoral alliance with Hezbollah

hezbollah future dialogueFuture  Movement secretary-general Ahmed Hariri called the reports of a five-party electoral alliance that include  Hezbollah ” baseless   “

“Our dispute with Hezbollah is a major issue that starts in Lebanon and involves Syria, Iraq and Yemen as well as Hezbollah’s entire role within the Iranian scheme. This major dispute cannot be turned into an electoral alliance under any formula that may be proposed,” Hariri said in an interview with Future TV.

Recent media reports  claimed  that Future  Movement  intends to form an electoral alliance with the Free Patriotic Movement, the Progressive Socialist Party, Future  Movement and AMAL Movement in the upcoming parliamentary elections that will be held in May.