The highest Christian authority in Lebanon, Maronite Patriarch Beshara al-Rai blasted on Sunday U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital calling the move “regrettable” and “destructive ”, an aggression against its holiness and against God and urged him to reverse it.

“Trump’s decision violates the resolutions of international legitimacy, defies the regional and international will, and insults Palestinians, Levantine Christians, Muslims and all Arabs,” said Patriarch Rai in his Sunday Mass sermon.

“It destroys the bridges of peace between Israel, the Palestinians and the Arab states, ignites the fire of a new uprising, and turns city of peace Jerusalem into a city of war,” the patriarch warned.

“This would be an aggression against its holiness and against God,” Rai added.

“It is necessary to permanently reverse this destructive decision as if it was never issued,” the patriarch went on to say.

Protests against the U.S. extended for a fourth day in the West Bank, Gaza Strip and east Jerusalem and violence flared near the U.S. Embassy in Beirut over U.S. President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.