Top Lebanese Christian cleric slams Trump’s ‘destructive decision’ on Jerusalem

by Leave a Comment

Lebanon patriarch raiThe highest Christian authority in Lebanon,  Maronite Patriarch Beshara al-Rai  blasted  on Sunday U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital calling the move  “regrettable” and “destructive ”, an aggression against its holiness and against God  and urged him to reverse it.

“Trump’s decision violates the resolutions of international legitimacy, defies the regional and international will, and insults Palestinians, Levantine Christians, Muslims and all Arabs,” said Patriarch Rai in his Sunday Mass sermon.

Lebanese security forces fired tear gas and water canons at protesters near the U.S. Embassy in Lebanon on Sunday during a demonstration against President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. Reuters
Lebanese security forces fired tear gas and water canons at protesters near the U.S. Embassy in Lebanon on Sunday during a demonstration against President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. Reuters

“It destroys the bridges of peace between Israel, the Palestinians and the Arab states, ignites the fire of a new uprising, and turns city of peace Jerusalem into a city of war,” the patriarch warned.

“This would be an aggression against its holiness and against God,” Rai added.

“It is necessary to permanently reverse this destructive decision as if it was never issued,” the patriarch went on to say.

A Palestinian kicks a burning tire during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah December 10, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A Palestinian kicks a burning tire during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah December 10, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Protests against the U.S. extended for a fourth  day in the West Bank, Gaza Strip and east Jerusalem  and violence flared near the U.S. Embassy in Beirut over U.S. President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.