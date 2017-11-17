Lebanese expatriates are being urged by various organizations to register to vote in the country’s general election, slated for next year before the November 20th deadline

Lebanese legislators ratified a new parliamentary election law in June that will allow Lebanese in the Lebanese Diaspora to vote from their countries of residence instead of having to travel to Lebanon.

It’s important to note that the new proportional representation election law creates many opportunities for proper representation for many Lebanese communities .

The general election is set for May 6, 2018, though it is yet unclear when expatriates will cast their ballots.

On schedule

Interior Minister Nouhad al-Mashnouq said on Friday that the situation in Lebanon is “stable” despite the crisis that emerged after the resignation of PM Saad Hariri, and asserted that the parliamentary elections will be held right on schedule.

“Clearly we are in a stable situation despite the crisis. PM Hariri will meet with French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday to open the door to greater stability,” Mashnouq told reporters after a meeting he held with President Michel Aoun at the Presidential Palace in Baabda.

Hariri has on Thursday accepted an invitation to Paris which Aoun said is the “start of a solution” to the crisis sparked by his resignation in Saudi Arabia.

