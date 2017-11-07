Bahrain has ordered its citizens to leave Lebanon amid mounting tensions between regional Sunni powers and Iran that have left the government in Beirut on the brink of collapse.

The order from Bahrain’s Foreign Ministry reflects growing fears for Lebanon’s stability following the shock resignation of Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri on Saturday.

Bahrain is often seen as a bellweather for the Saudi Arabia-dominated Gulf Cooperation Council, which regularly announces sanctions and travel bans targeting countries seen as friendly with Iran.

The Bahraini order and an additional ban on travel to Lebanon marks the latest escalation in a multi-fronted confrontation between Saudi Arabia and Iran which is playing out on political and military battlefields throughout the region, including Lebanon, Syria and Yemen.

Mr Hariri delivered his resignation speech from the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh, where he claims to have fled for his own safety, citing a foiled assassination attempt by Iran on his way out of Lebanon.

He accused Iran of meddling in Lebanese politics and taking the country “as hostage”. He said the atmosphere in Lebanon now was similar to that in 2005, when his father, former prime minister Rafik al-Hariri, was assassinated in a car bombing. Iran’s Foreign Ministry described Mr Harisi’s resignation as a “plot jointly designed by Saudi Arabia and Israel” and denied being behind any attempt on his life.