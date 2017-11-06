Saudi Arabia embarked on an anti-corruption purge on Sunday involving the arrest of royals, ministers and investors including billionaire Alwaleed bin Talal, one of the kingdom’s most prominent businessmen.

Eleven princes, four ministers and tens of former ministers were detained, two senior officials told Reuters.

Prince Alwaleed is a nephew of the king and owner of investment firm Kingdom Holding Co 4280.SE.

The following is a list of entities in which he has holdings either through personal investment or via Kingdom Holding:

Financial Services

– Banque Saudi Fransi 1050.SE: 16.19 percent

– Citigroup (C.N), *ownership percentage not known

Technology

– Apple Inc (AAPL.O), 5 percent

– Careem

– Lyft

– Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI.N)

– Twitter Inc (TWTR.N): 4.9 percent

Consumer and retail

– EBay Inc (EBAY.O)

– Fashion Village Trading Company

– Jingdong (JD.com): 2.2 percent

– Saks Incorporated

– Savola Group Company 2050.SE

Publishing

– Time Warner Inc (TWX.N)

– Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (FOXA.O): 4.98 percent

– News Corp (NWSA.O): Prince Alwaleed previously held a small stake, according to government filings. A News Corp spokesman said the company was unaware of any current holdings

Entertainment

– Euro Disney

Petrochemicals

– National Industrialisation Company 2060.SE: 6.23 percent

Aviation

– Parent company of Flynas: 34.08 percent

Education

– Kingdom Schools

Healthcare

– Medical Services Projects Company

Private equity

– Kingdom Africa Management

Hotel Real Estate

– Four Seasons, George V Hotel, Paris

– The Plaza, New York

– Savoy Hotel, London

Hotel Management Companies

– Fairmont Raffles Holding International

– Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts

– IFA Hotels and Resorts Co (IFAH.KW)

– Kingdom Hotel Investments