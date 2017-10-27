Eight prototypes of US President Donald Trump’s proposed border wall were unveiled on Thursday at the border with Mexico.

The concrete and steel structures, erected in a remote area in San Diego, will be tested for 30 to 60 days to determine which design meets the needs to secure the border, US Customs and Border Patrol Protection said in a statement.

“Border security contributes to our overall national security and relies on a combination of border infrastructure, technology, personnel, and partnerships,” said the agency’s acting deputy commissioner Ron Vitiello.

“Border walls have proven to be an extremely effective part of our multi-pronged security strategy to prevent the illegal migration of people and drugs over the years.”

Authorities said that in considering the mockups – built by six companies from across the United States – they will evaluate a number of characteristics including anti-breaching, anti-climbing and anti-digging capabilities.