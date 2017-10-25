United States President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Tuesday and said that his country will not forget the 241 American service men who were killed by Hezbollah in Beirut more than 30 years ago.

“We will never forget the 241 American service members killed by Hizballah in Beirut. They died in service to our nation,” Trump tweeted.

.@POTUS Trump has put Iran on notice—we will not sit idly by while the ayatollahs in Tehran plot more attacks like the bombing in Beirut. pic.twitter.com/1thjzcHEOu — Vice President Pence (@VP) October 23, 2017

On Oct. 23, 1983, 241 US service personnel — including 220 Marines and 21 other service personnel — were killed by a truck bomb at a Marine compound in Beirut, Lebanon. The bombing was linked back to Hezbollah, a militant group that was established just a year earlier in 1982. Iranian involvement was also suspected by the US government then.

We remember our fallen heroes & those they left behind. We have a duty to honor their memory by defeating the enemy that took them from us. pic.twitter.com/jHXmHIdKHb — Vice President Pence (@VP) October 23, 2017



Trump’s statement came a day after US Vice President Mike Pence marked the anniversary by saying: “We remember our fallen heroes & those they left behind. We have a duty to honor their memory by defeating the enemy that took them from us”.

AL ARABIYA