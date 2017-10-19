Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri declare on Thursday that “those who assassinated ( ex PM) Rafik Hariri and Maj. Gen. Wissam al-Hassan are cowards.”

“Wissam was a brother to me, and his loss on the personal level was very big. But it is a greater loss at the national level, because he was the man who worked to protect Lebanon from all dangers,” Hariri told reporters after visiting the tombs of al-Hassan and his companion Ahmed Sahyouni on the 5th anniversary of their assassination.

Hariri added: “Today we tell his family that we will not forget this cause, and will carry it to the end.”

“We will continue this journey and we will continue their message,” Hariri vowed.

The PM’s father was assassinated in a massive suicide truck bombing on February 14, 2005. The U.N.-backed Special Tribunal for Lebanon has indicted five Hezbollah suspects in the case and their trial in-absentia is underway.

Maj. Gen. Wissam al-Hassan, who was the head of the Internal Security Forces Intelligence Branch, was assassinated in 2012 . His murder was largely blamed on Hezbollah and the Syrian regime of Bashar al Assad.