MOSCOW – Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend this month’s United Nations General Assembly in New York, Russian news wire quoted his spokesman as saying on Saturday.

U.S. President Donald Trump, a frequent critic of the United Nations, will seek to gather global support for reforming the world body when he hosts an event at U.N. headquarters in New York on Sept. 18, a day before he formally addresses the 193-member organization.

Speaker Dmitry Peskov refused to comment on Trump’s initiative

It was not immediately clear if Putin had planned to attend the event initially.

(Reuters)

Note to Ya Libnan readers

Ya Libnan is not responsible for the comments that are posted below. We kindly ask all readers to keep this space respectful forum for discussion

All comment that are considered rude, insulting, a personal attack, abusive, derogatory or defamatory will be deleted

Ya Libnan will also delete comments containing hate speech; racist, sexist, homophobic slurs, discriminatory incitement, or advocating violence, public disorder or criminal behavior profanity , crude language and any words written in any language other than English.