“I love to take off my headscarf,” says Laleh, 47, a hairdresser from Tehran. She’s sitting with a group of friends around one of the many picnic tables in the Mother’s Paradise, a park in the Iranian capital. She’s wearing a fringed mint-green T-shirt through which you can see her bare stomach. “We can wear airy clothes here, and that’s a freedom I really enjoy.”

Behind her, a group of women wearing T-shirts and skinny jeans are dancing to loud pop music. One of them climbs on top of a table and sways her hips to the rhythm of the music. A group of schoolgirls wearing white headscarves stop to watch.

“We hate the headscarf,” says one of Laleh’s friends, a retired nurse. “We are so happy to be able to go to a place where we can walk around uncovered, do sports and sunbathe.”

In the capital of the Islamic Republic of Iran, women must abide by a strict dress code: a headscarf, long trousers and a coat that covers the hips. Those who flout the rules risk the wrath of the morality police.

But here at Mother’s Paradise park, the women – who have hung their headscarves and coats on the branches of trees nearby – aren’t breaking any rules: this is one of Tehran’s women-only parks, a popular new development across the country.

The Mother’s Paradise was the first to open in the capital, in 2008. Three subsequently materialised in other neighbourhoods – and then spread to other cities. In the popular tourist city of Isfahan, for example, there are now five.

While women-only parks also exist in other Islamic countries including Pakistan, Afghanistan and Saudi Arabia to offer women recreational spots safe from sexual harassment, in Iran they have – at least ostensibly – also been set up for health reasons.