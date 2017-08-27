A PORN star has revealed how ISIS threatened to BEHEAD her in sickening mocked-up execution photos.

Mia Khalifa – the number-one-ranked performer on Pornhub – was targeted by the bloodthirsty terror group on social media.

She claims they threatened to behead her in horrifying mocked up photos – but brave Mia is determined not to let it ruin her life.

The busty porn star said: “They photoshopped a picture of me being beheaded and threatened that that would happen to me.

“It does [worry me] but I try not to show it, because you can’t show weakness.

“That’s exactly what they’re looking for.

“I really try and just make it look like it rolls off, but I’ll admit, it gets to you after a while.”

Stunning Mia shot to fame with her explicit videos on Pornhub – the world’s biggest pornography distributor.

The SUN