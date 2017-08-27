“YOU CAN’T SCARE ME”: Porn star Mia Khalifa tells ISIS over threats to behead her

Mia, who considers herself a “Lebanese born and bred” porn star, sparked controversy after topping the charts on one of the biggest online porn sites
A PORN star has revealed how ISIS threatened to BEHEAD her in sickening mocked-up execution photos.

Mia Khalifa – the number-one-ranked performer on Pornhub – was targeted by the bloodthirsty terror group on social media.

She claims they threatened to behead her in horrifying mocked up photos – but brave Mia is determined not to let it ruin her life.

The busty porn star said: “They photoshopped a picture of me being beheaded and threatened that that would happen to me.

“It does [worry me] but I try not to show it, because you can’t show weakness.

“That’s exactly what they’re looking for.

“I really try and just make it look like it rolls off, but I’ll admit, it gets to you after a while.”

Mia was the number-one porn star on Pornhub
Stunning Mia shot to fame with her explicit videos on Pornhub – the world’s biggest pornography distributor.

The SUN

  • Danny Farah

    How tough of Daesh to come always after a woman. why don’t you fight your battles in the streets instead of running people down or attacking them with knives. May God have no mercy on you and burn those extremists to fireball of hell. Do not be afraid Mia your fate is only with God and nobody else can decide it.