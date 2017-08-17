At least 13 people were killed and 50 were injured after a van rammed through crowds of people in the heart of Barcelona Thursday in an apparent terror attack.

Eyewitnesses reported panic and chaos as the van plowed through crowds in the renowned Las Ramblas avenue, which was teeming at the time with locals and tourists.

The number of casualties is “bound to rise” as some people are in a critical condition, Joaquim Forn, the Catalan interior minister, told a news conference.

Catalan police said that 10 people were seriously injured. They were treating the incident as a terror attack and have sealed off the area.

City officials ordered all public events to be canceled, while emergency services requested the closure of metro and train stations in the area.

