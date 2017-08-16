

Late on Friday, photos of an interfaith couple who got married in a Lebanese church went viral, causing quite the stir on social media.

It was later revealed that the church wedding came days after the couple had also held an Islamic wedding ceremony.

According to Annahar, Marwa Fawaz and Boutrous Kattoura met and fell in love seven years ago.

After facing several obstacles, they were eventually able to convince their families to accept their union after promising that they would wed in both an Islamic religious ceremony and a Christian church wedding.

They then got an approval from Sheikh Ali Al Ameen, who based his decision on a fatwa that allows for Muslim women to marry ‘people of the book,’ meaning Christians or Jews.

The couple also got the approval of Father Basilios Nasr, who officiated their church wedding ceremony.

Speaking to Annahar, Nasr said: “Our goal is to unite people rather than divide them, and to build a society based on understanding and love.”

The couple will also have a civil ceremony outside Lebanon, so as to be able to legally register their marriage in the country, Annahar wrote.