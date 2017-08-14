Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah urged Sunday the political leaders to recognize the survival of Syrian President Bashar Assad’s government.

Addressing a rally on Sunday, he advised Lebanon’s government to normalize ties with its war-torn neighbor.

Lebanon’s political parties are split over whether to restore ties with the Syrian leader.

The Iranian backed Hezbollah militant group Hezbollah has invested heavily in Assad’s survival. More than a thousand of its fighters have died fighting alongside government forces in Syria.

Syria occupied Lebanon from 1976 until April 2005 when it withdrew its forces under domestic and International pressure following the assassination of former PM Rafik Hariri and the eruption of the Cedar Revolution

Nasrallah also said the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump had no way to harm the Iran-backed group, dismissing U.S. sanctions and threats.

Trump last month called Hezbollah “a menace” to the Lebanese people and to the entire region.

U.S. lawmakers last month introduced legislation seeking to increase sanctions on Hezbollah by further restricting its ability to raise money and recruit by increasing pressure on banks that do business with it.