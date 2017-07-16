Le Pen: France ‘not responsible’ for deporting Jews during Holocaust

Pro-Palestinian activists hold pictures of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and French President Emmanuel Macron as they gather to protest Israeli Prime Minister's visit to France in Paris, Saturday, July 15, 2017. French President Emanuel Macron's invited on Sunday Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for bilateral talks and a commemoration of a mass deportation of French Jews to Nazi camps 75 years ago. Placards read from left, fascist, torture, partner in crime and killer. Michel Euler AP Photo
Marine Le Pen, the leader of France’s far-right National Front party, who is making a run for the presidency in the April 23 election declared on Sunday

“I don’t think that France is responsible for the Vel d’Hiv,” she said   on French television. “I think that in general, more generally, if there were those responsible, it was those who were in power at the time. This is not France.”

Le Pen went further: “France has been mired in people’s minds for years.

“I want them to be proud to be French again.”