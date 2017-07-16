Brother of Iran’s president arrested over financial crime charges

by 1 Comment

The brother of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Hossein Fereydoun, has been arrested on financial crime charges, the judiciary said on Sunday.

“Multiple investigations have been conducted regarding this person, also other people have been investigated, some of whom are in jail,” deputy judiciary chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejeie said in a televised press conference.

“Yesterday, bail was issued for him but because he failed to secure it he was referred to prison,” Ejeie said about Fereydoun, Rouhani’s special aide.

Hossein Fereydoun Rouhani's brother
Hossein Fereydoun Rouhani’s brother
  • Danny Farah

    I wonder if this is a setup to weaken the president by the Mullas and the extremists. How come when someone is revered by the Ayatollah never gets to go to jail? there is one Sheiq who translates and teaches the Quran and is well loved by the Jihadists i say. He abused my children and when the parents wanted to go to court they were intimidated so not to say anything. But if this guy is guilty then I hope he gets what he deserves.