Lebanese army kills Islamic State-linked Syrian militant: report

by 1 Comment

Lebanese army in arsalThe Lebanese army has killed a man suspected of links to Islamic State and of carrying out bomb attacks in the town of Ras Baalbek near the Syrian border, a security source and a military source said on Tuesday.

The Syrian national was shot dead during an operation launched after the army received intelligence that an Islamic State-linked cell was meeting, the security source said.

A Lebanese national suspected of weapons smuggling was also arrested in the raid, and the army discovered several bombs, an explosive belt, and nearly 50 kg (110 pounds) of explosives, the source said.

The operation took place in the Arsal area, where the army says it has been carrying out a major security operation against suspected militants. In late June, authorities arrested several hundred people in raids on refugee camps in Arsal.

REUTERS

  • Danny Farah

    God bless the Army and strengthen it and make it stronger to be the sole protector of Lebanon. May they will be able to get rid of all enemies of Lebanon within and outside of the border. Please get rid of more extremists and free up the soldiers who got kidnapped by them and bring home safe to their families and loved ones. Long Live Lebanon.