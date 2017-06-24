Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri condemned on Saturday a terrorist plot that targeted the Grand Mosque in Mecca, according to a statement by his media office.

Hariri called the terror plan on Friday “diabolical,” saying it “deviated from the Islamic teachings,” as the Grand Mosque is “the holiest and purest place for Muslims.”

He also praised the swift efforts of Saudi security forces to thwart the plot, adding that Lebanon stands alongside Saudi Arabia, its leadership and its people in the face of terrorism.

On the same day, Hezbollah also denounced the foiled plot, describing it as a “shameful bid.”

In a statement released by its media department, the Lebanese party said the attempt has a link to “the blood-filled crimes committed in Syria, Iraq and Lebanon.”

XINHUA