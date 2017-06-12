President Trump told British Prime Minister Theresa May that he wants to postpone his state visit to the United Kingdom if large-scale protests disrupt his trip, according to a report on Sunday.

Trump called May in recent weeks to inform her about his decision, the Guardian reported, citing a Downing Street adviser.

May, who suffered a defeat in last week’s election, invited Trump to Britain shortly after his inauguration when she was the first foreign head of state to visit the White House.

The invite was controversial from the beginning and two million people signed an online petition calling for the visit to be canceled.

But US and British officials shot down the report, saying Trump’s visit is on.

“The queen extended an invitation to President Trump to visit the U.K. and there is no change to those plans,” a May spokesman told Reuters.

“The president has tremendous respect for Prime Minister May,” White House spokesman Raj Shah told The Washington Post. “That subject never came up on the call.”

Ditching Trump’s visit

The development comes as the feud between Trump and London Mayor Sadiq Khan has escalated since the June 3 terror attack on the London Bridge.

The president blasted Khan, who has criticized Trump for his immigration policies, for a “no reason to be alarmed” comment he made after the attack.

”At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is “no reason to be alarmed! ” Trump wrote on Twitter the following day.

But Trump misstated Khan’s comment, which was reassuring Londoners that they shouldn’t be alarmed when they see an increased police presence on the city’s streets.

Khan, in a television interview last week, called for ditching Trump’s visit.

“I don’t think we should roll out the red carpet to the president of the USA in the circumstances where his policies go against everything we stand for,” he said.

Trump had been scheduled to visit England this month , but it was postponed until October.

MARKET WATCH