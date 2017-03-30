A field Hezbollah field commander revealed the number casualties during the years of the party’s intervention in Syria until today, Al-Marsad newspaper reported on Thursday

The commander, whose name was not revealed said the party lost about two thousand of its members during the fighting in Syria.

He dded that the experience gained by the party during the fighting in Syria in five years far exceeds the experience gained from fighting with Israel for 25 years.

He said the party managed to increase the number of its full-time fighters from 20,000 to about 60 thousand.

This is the first time the party revels the number of its casualties and the number of its fighters