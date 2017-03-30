Hezbollah lost 2000 fighters in Syria , commander

by 1 Comment

File photo of a funeral of some of the Hezbollah fighters killed in Syria. About 2000 fighters have reportedly been killed in Syria in defense of Syrian dictator Bashar al Assad, according to a Hezbollah commander
File photo of a funeral of some of the Hezbollah fighters killed in Syria. About 2000 fighters have reportedly been killed in Syria in defense of Syrian dictator Bashar al Assad, according to a Hezbollah commander
A field Hezbollah field commander revealed the number casualties during the years of the party’s intervention in Syria until today, Al-Marsad newspaper reported on Thursday

The commander, whose name was not revealed said the party lost about two thousand of its members during the fighting in Syria.

He dded that the experience gained by the party during the fighting in Syria in five years far exceeds the experience gained from fighting with Israel for 25 years.

He said the party managed to increase the number of its full-time fighters from 20,000 to about 60 thousand.
This is the first time the party revels the number of its casualties and the number of its fighters

  • Arzna

    What a shame !!
    Some are teenagers
    All died in defense of a dictator .
    What will these 60,000 fighters do after they return to Lebanon ?
    God help Lebanon
    It really is between a rock and a hard place