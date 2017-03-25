The brazen daytime slaying of a Russian politician outside a Ukrainian hotel this week brings to eight the number of high-profile Russians who have died over the past five months since the US presidential election on November 8.
Russian politician who fled to Ukaine shot dead
Russian ambassador to the UN suddenly dies
Vitaly Churkin, 64, Russia’s ambassador to the United Nations, died on February 20 of an apparent heart attack. He was “in his office fulfilling his duties” when he died, according to a statement from the Russian mission at the UN.
Russian ambassador to India dies after brief illness
Russian diplomat found dead in Athens
Former intelligence official found dead in his car
Diplomat fatally shot in back
Russian ambassador to Turkey, Andrey Karlov, 62, was assassinated in Ankara on December 20. He was shot at point-blank range by a gunman while speaking at an art exhibition. The shooter, who was a Turkish police officer, shouted “do not forget Syria” during the assassination.