The brazen daytime slaying of a Russian politician outside a Ukrainian hotel this week brings to eight the number of high-profile Russians who have died over the past five months since the US presidential election on November 8.

Among the recent deaths were five Russian diplomats. Some of the deaths appeared natural and governments have ruled out foul play.

In some cases, though, questions remain. That’s either because the facts have changed over time, details are hard to come by, or the deaths are still under investigation.

Self-proclaimed online sleuths and conspiracy theorists have filled the information void with speculation that the deaths were somehow related to Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election. No evidence has surfaced to make such a connection.

Here’s a rundown of the eight deaths—and one near fatality: