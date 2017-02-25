Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas who is in Lebanon to calm the recent tensions between Palestinian factions in Lebanon met at Ain el-Tineh with Speaker Nabih Berri on Friday, where he hailed Lebanon’s stance with regards to the Palestinian cause stressing that its sacrifices will never be forgotten.

“Lebanon is a dear country to our hearts. It has endured and sacrificed a lot for the sake of the Palestinian cause. We shall never forget those sacrifices,” said Abbas in a joint press conference with Berri after the meeting.

“We are among our brothers when we come to visit Lebanon,” he added.

Berri stressed the need for unity between Arabs for the sake of Palestine and said: “the only topic that should unite us is the issue of Palestine.”

Abbas later headed to the Grand Serail for talks with Prime Minister Saad Hariri.

A statement issued by Hariri’s office said the meeting addressed “the situations in the Lebanese and regional arenas, the developments in the occupied Palestinian territories, and Lebanese-Palestinian ties.”

Hariri later hosted a dinner banquet in honor of Abbas and the accompanying delegation, in the presence of former PM Fouad Siniora, Deputy Speaker Farid Makari and the ministers Pierre Raffoul, Moein al-Merehbi, Jean Oghassabian and Jamal al-Jarrah.

Abbas is accompanied by Palestinian Presidency spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeina, Fatah Movement’s Central Committee official Azzam al-Ahmed and Fatah official spokesman Ahmed Assaf.

Abbas who arrived Wednesday on a 3 day visit held talks with several Lebanese officials on Wednesday and on Thursday he held talks with President Michel Aoun at the Baabda Palace .

The Lebanese-Palestinian talks reportedly focused on the situation of Palestinian refugees in Lebanon and state of the refugee camps, as well as the measures being taken to ensure the safety and stability of the camps. The talks come after the joint Palestinian security forces in south Lebanon’s Ain al-Hilweh camp were dissolved.

Abbas reportedly also discussed with Lebanese officials the upcoming Arab League summit in Jordan next month

The Palestinian president is expected to leave Lebanon Saturday.