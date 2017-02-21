Hezbollah chief: “Israel must ‘count to a million before waging any war on Lebanon’

Israel's Negev Nuclear Reactor complex . The purpose of the reactor is believed to be the production of nuclear materials that may be used in Israel's nuclear weapons. Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah said the group's rockets had the ability to strike Dimona and its military infrastructure
Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah warned   Israel  on Monday against waging any war on Lebanon, stressing  that his group will not abide by any “red lines” in any future confrontation, Lebanese media reported

“Israel must ‘count to a million’ before waging any war on Lebanon and we’re prepared for any threat,” the reports quoted Nasrallah as telling Iran’s state television.

“We are not advocates of war. We are in the defense position,”the  Hezbollah’s chief added

“In the face of Israel’s threats to destroy Lebanon’s infrastructure, we will not abide by red lines, especially regarding Haifa’s ammonia and the nuclear reactor in Dimona. Hezbollah possesses  all the means and the full courage to  destroy these ,” added Nasrallah.

Nasrallah’s comments come after Israel’s Minister of Intelligence Yisrael Katz  warned  on Thursday  that “if Nasrallah dares to fire at the Israel homefront or at its national infrastructure, all of Lebanon will be hit,”

Katz was responding  to threats launched earlier in the day by Nasrallah.

Nasrallah advised Israel Thursday to “dismantle the Dimona nuclear reactor,” warning that it poses a threat to Israel’s existence if hit by his group’s missiles.

