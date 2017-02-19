The leader of France’s far-right National Front political party will visit Lebanon next week according to a government source, and some Lebanese are quite unhappy to say the least.

Marine Le Pen, who is called “France’s Trump” and a “fascist”, along with her political party, is known for her Islamophobic, racist and xenophobic views. But, Le Pen actually has a chance at winning in the first round of French presidential election taking place later this year.

Current polls have her leading with 27 percent in the first round of voting. She isn’t expected to win in a run-off vote … but then again, nobody expected Trump to win, or for Brexit to happen.

It seems that Lebanon’s leaders are expecting her to perform well, or at least see her as an important ally to have in Europe moving forward. The government source told the AFP that the far-right presidential candidate will be in Beirut on Feb. 19 and 20 and will meet with President Michel Aoun and Prime Minister Saad Hariri.

Enter Lebanese activists … who have started a petition opposing the planned visit.

“French Fascist Marine Le Pen is not welcome in Lebanon”